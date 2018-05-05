20 Places to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo & The Kentucky Derby in RI

For the first time in seven years, Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby fall on the same day, Saturday.

That means there is plenty of celebrating going on around the state of Rhode Island from block parties to restaurants offering specials and much more.

To help you figure out where to go and when, GoLocalProv has compiled a list of the 20 best places to go and celebrate.

See the List in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 20 Places to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo & The Kentucky Derby in RI - May 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.