20 Places to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo & The Kentucky Derby in RI
Saturday, May 05, 2018
That means there is plenty of celebrating going on around the state of Rhode Island from block parties to restaurants offering specials and much more.
To help you figure out where to go and when, GoLocalProv has compiled a list of the 20 best places to go and celebrate.
Taco Fest & Rock and Roll Yard Sale at Grant’s Block
Providence
Vendors include Poco Loco; Durk’s Bar-B-Q; Mijos; Troop; Fugo; Paco’s Tacos; Weenie Wizard; Matilda; Friskie Fries; Like No Udder and Mooseman’s Kettle Corn.
The Taco Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kentucky Derby Party at Ochre Court
Newport
Sit back and enjoy one of the biggest sports days of the year, The Kentucky Derby.
The event highlights include live blue grass music by The Bagmen, Kentucky-style food, and a full open bar
The event begins at 5 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo Block Party at The Whiskey Republic
Providence
The Cinco de Mayo Block Party at The Whiskey Republic is considered "Providence's Biggest Outdoor Fiesta."
Head to the Whiskey Republic for food, live music and tons of fun.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
2018 The Big Night Out at Omni Providence
Providence
This year's "The Big Night Out" features a Kentucky Derby theme.
Experience a night of glamour and Southern-style charm right in downtown Providence, all while dancing to one of RI’s premier bands, Brass Attack.
All proceeds from this event directly impact our ability to provide mentors for hundreds of children in our community each year.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
2nd Annual Cultural Celebration Of La Batalla De Puebla at SouthLight at Southside Cultural Center
Providence
Mariachi de Brown will perform a one hour concert with an intermission performance of Mexican cultural dance.
There will be food and drinks provided by Herradura Taquería Mexicana de Central Falls.
Cinco de Mayo Block Party at The Rosendale
Providence
Don't miss the Cinco de Mayo Block Party at The Rosendale.
It is FREE to attend.
The block party will feature music, food, and drinks!
The party goes from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Fireside Cinco de Mayo at Rooftop G
Providence
The party will feature, food, drinks. live music by DJ Jackie Treehorn and tons of giveaways.
The event begins at 8 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo at Ocean Mist
Matunuck
Ocean Mist’s Cinco de Mayo celebration will feature live music from Providence’s Bad Fish.
The group will play a tribute to Sublime starting at 9 p.m.
There will also be plenty of drinks and food to go around.
2nd Annual Kentucky Derby Party To Benefit Rhodysquash & The Newport County Ymca
Newport
Grab your friends, don your finest derby attire, and come watch the Kentucky Derby in style.
All proceeds go to RhodySquash & The Newport County YMCA
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
El Rancho Grande 5 de Mayo Celebration
Providence
Join El Rancho Grande for a Celebration of " La Batalla de Puebla" a Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The celebration features a 5-course dinner paired with cocktails and much more.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
5K De Mayo Fundraiser for the Central Falls HS Girls Softball Team Studio 9 Artist Hub
Pawtucket
Join the Lady Warriors Softball Team for their Cinco de Mayo (5K) Run/Walk Fundraiser.
Registration fee includes a post race fiesta where each participant will receive a free taco and beverage, as well as chips and salsa.
Music and corn hole games will be provided. Raffle prizes and 50/50 split-the-pot also available. Medals for first, second and third place male and female finishers.
The event begins at 9 a.m.
Derby Day Party at Linden Place
Bristol
Dig out your derby hat and bring out the seersucker jackets and bring the spirit of the Kentucky Derby to Bristol.
Linden Place celebrates Kentucky Derby Day in true Colt family fashion with mint juleps, live music, great food, live streaming of the 144th annual Kentucky Derby, live and silent auction & more. With prizes for best dressed, biggest hat, best-dressed couple and more this fundraiser for Linden Place Mansion is not to be missed
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
4th Annual New England Tequila & Rum Festival at Twin River
Lincoln
The finest companies in the hospitality industry will come together to show off their latest products. Sample tequilas and rums from around the world, enjoy live entertainment, seminars, food pairings, live music performed by The Ravers and more.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mint Juleps at Bar Louie
Providence
Bar Louie in Providence is kicking off their summer season with a Derby Day Party.
The restaurant will be serving mint juleps from 11 a.m. to midnight for just $5.50.
Rogue Island Kentucky Derby Party
Providence
Rogue Island in The Arcade will be celebrating the Kentucky Derby all day long on Saturday.
They will have a menu inspired by the derby, a best-dressed contest, live music and lots more fun.
Cinco de Mayo Party at Tortilla Flats
Tortilla Flats will be putting on their annual Cinco de Mayo party on Saturday filled with food, drink specials and much more.
They will also be giving away prizes such as Chris Brown tickets.
9th Annual Cinco de Mayo Bash at Ladder 133
Providence
Enjoy $5 Top Shelf Margaritas and Mint Juleps, Authentic Mexican Food Menu, a Photo Booth, Music & Prizes.
Doors open for the party at 11 a.m.
Easterseals Kentucky Derby de Mayo Party at Aqua Blue Hotel
Narragansett
Guests will enjoy a festive evening watching the 144th Kentucky Derby on a big screen while celebrating Mexican culture in honor of Cinco de Mayo. Events include, red carpet photos, hat contest, musical entertainment, live and silent auctions,
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Live Mariachi at Viva Mexico Cantina & Grille
Providence
Viva Mexico Cantina and Grille will host a live Mariachi band from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
They will also serve authentic Mexican food, drinks and much more.
Condesa Restaurante Mexicano Don Julio Tasting
Condesa Restaurante Mexicano will be hosting a tasting of Don Julio Tequila to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
The event will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
