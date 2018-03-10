15 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in New England
Saturday, March 10, 2018
To help you keep track of all the celebrations, GoLocalProv has compiled a list of some of the biggest and best celebrations around.
The list includes everything from parades to festivals to 5K runs and more.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day.
See the Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in New England Below
March 10
Guinness St. Pat’s 5K at RI State House
Providence, RI
The Guinness St. Pat's 5k will start and finish at the Rhode Island Statehouse on Smith Street in Providence RI on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Walkers are welcome.
All participants that select the option to register for all three Tour de Patrick races online will receive the BONUS Tour de Patrick benie hat.
The event begins at 11 a.m.
March 10
Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Yarmouth, MA
The largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cape Cod features participants decked out in green, fancy cars and cool bands marching through.
March 10
Providence St. Patrick's Day Parade
Providence, RI
Begins at Smith Street and Hilltop Avenue. The parade will proceed eastwards on Smith Street and end at the Rhode Island State House.
The Mayor of Athlone, Ireland, Aengus O’Rourke and 30 members of the Irish Military Police to attend this year’s Providence St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The parade begins at 9 a.m.
March 11
The Exiles at Jamestown Philomenian Library
Jamestown, RI
The Exiles are a Rhode Island-based trio featuring three members of the band Pendragon who have performed together for almost 30 years.
The Exiles perform dance tunes, songs, waltzes and elaborate on the cultural and historical context of their music while projecting a relaxed and humorous stage presence.
The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
March 11
Dublin Irish Dance "Stepping Ourt" at Mechanics Hall
Worcester, MA
A dance troupe of world champion Irish step dancers together with a sensational eight-member traditional Irish band and vocalist.
Dublin Irish Dance is an exhilarating company whose members have performed throughout the world with Riverdance, Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, and Celtic Woman.
March 11
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade
New Haven, Connecticut
The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been taking place every year since 1842.
The parade features 3,000 marchers and musical units all celebrating the Irish culture.
March 11
Grand Marshall Testimonial Roast at Saint Augustin's Church Hall
Newport, RI
Honor Hon. Colleen M. Hastings, Grand Marshal of the annual parade in Honor of St. Patrick. Entertainment, cocktails, and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be provided.
The event goes from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
March 16
Dropkick Murphys at House of Blues
Boston, MA
Boston's own Irish band, The Dropkick Murphys, will be playing concerts all weekend at the House of Blues.
The band is known for songs such as "Shipping Up to Boston," "Tessie," and many more.
The concert begins at 7 p.m.
March 16
Celebrating Ireland in Story and Song
Middletown, RI
Celtic performers Phil Edmonds, Kevin Fallon and Mary King present a program of Irish music, song, and merriment at the Middletown Public Library.
An Irish jig will be taught at the beginning of the program and audience participation is welcome.
The event goes from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
March 16
Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar
Newport, RI
Join in the celebration on the eve of St. Patrick's Day and the Newport Saint Patrick's Day Parade at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 3rd annual celebration.
Stop by for food (like a Corned Beef Sandwich), beer from Newport Storm, Irish fun, live music from Newport RI Ancient Order of Hibernian's Pipes and Drums, AOH Men's Singers and more.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
March 16-17
ShamRock Fest at Mount Snow
Vermont
Mount Snow is throwing its annual Irish party for skiers featuring live Irish music, green eggs, and corned beef.
There will also be a Pot O’ Gold scavenger hunt with the grand prize being a season pass to the mountain.
The festival goes from Friday, March 16 to Saturday, March 17.
March 17
Newport St. Patrick's Day Parade
Newport, RI
Find your best green attire, keep your eyes open for leprechauns, and join in the revelry to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Newport.
The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from the Newport City Hall and runs through Washington Square, down Thames Street, and ends at St. Augustine's Church.
Parade will be held rain or shine.
March 18
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Holyoke, MA
The day features a road race, parade, pageant, and a dinner in which the John F. Kennedy National Award will be presented.
Don’t miss out on Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash.
March 18
South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Boston, MA
The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in New England.
The parade begins at 1 p.m. at the Broadway Station and ends at Southhampton St.
March 25
Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade
Manchester, New Hampshire
Manchester’s celebration begins with the Shamrock Shuffle road race and then the parade.
The parade features pipe and marching bands, and much more.
