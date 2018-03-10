Welcome! Login | Register

15 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in New England

Saturday, March 10, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is a week away, but celebrations are already starting all across New England.

To help you keep track of all the celebrations, GoLocalProv has compiled a list of some of the biggest and best celebrations around.

The list includes everything from parades to festivals to 5K runs and more.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

See the Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in New England Below

 

Related Slideshow: 15 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in New England - 2018

Prev Next

March 10

Guinness St. Pat’s 5K at RI State House 

Providence, RI

The Guinness St. Pat's 5k will start and finish at the Rhode Island Statehouse on Smith Street in Providence RI on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Walkers are welcome.

All participants that select the option to register for all three Tour de Patrick races online will receive the BONUS Tour de Patrick benie hat. 

The event begins at 11 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 10

Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Yarmouth, MA

The largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cape Cod features participants decked out in green, fancy cars and cool bands marching through.

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 10

Providence St. Patrick's Day Parade 

Providence, RI

Begins at Smith Street and Hilltop Avenue. The parade will proceed eastwards on Smith Street and end at the Rhode Island State House.

The Mayor of Athlone, Ireland, Aengus O’Rourke and 30 members of the Irish Military Police to attend this year’s Providence St. Patrick’s Day Parade. 

The parade begins at 9 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 11

The Exiles at Jamestown Philomenian Library 

Jamestown, RI 

The Exiles are a Rhode Island-based trio featuring three members of the band Pendragon who have performed together for almost 30 years.

The Exiles perform dance tunes, songs, waltzes and elaborate on the cultural and historical context of their music while projecting a relaxed and humorous stage presence. 

The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 11

Dublin Irish Dance "Stepping Ourt" at Mechanics Hall 

Worcester, MA

A dance troupe of world champion Irish step dancers together with a sensational eight-member traditional Irish band and vocalist.

Dublin Irish Dance is an exhilarating company whose members have performed throughout the world with Riverdance, Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, and Celtic Woman.

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 11

Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

New Haven, Connecticut

The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been taking place every year since 1842.

The parade features 3,000 marchers and musical units all celebrating the Irish culture.

Click here for more information

Prev Next

March 11

Grand Marshall Testimonial Roast at Saint Augustin's Church Hall 

Newport, RI 

Honor Hon. Colleen M. Hastings, Grand Marshal of the annual parade in Honor of St. Patrick. Entertainment, cocktails, and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be provided. 

The event goes from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

March 16

Dropkick Murphys at House of Blues

Boston, MA

Boston's own Irish band, The Dropkick Murphys, will be playing concerts all weekend at the House of Blues. 

The band is known for songs such as "Shipping Up to Boston," "Tessie," and many more. 

The concert begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

March 16

Celebrating Ireland in Story and Song 

Middletown, RI 

Celtic performers Phil Edmonds, Kevin Fallon and Mary King present a program of Irish music, song, and merriment at the Middletown Public Library.

An Irish jig will be taught at the beginning of the program and audience participation is welcome.

The event goes from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Prev Next

March 16

Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar 

Newport, RI

Join in the celebration on the eve of St. Patrick's Day and the Newport Saint Patrick's Day Parade at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 3rd annual celebration.

Stop by for food (like a Corned Beef Sandwich), beer from Newport Storm, Irish fun, live music from Newport RI Ancient Order of Hibernian's Pipes and Drums, AOH Men's Singers and more.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 16-17

ShamRock Fest at Mount Snow

Vermont

Mount Snow is throwing its annual Irish party for skiers featuring live Irish music, green eggs, and corned beef.

There will also be a Pot O’ Gold scavenger hunt with the grand prize being a season pass to the mountain.

The festival goes from Friday, March 16 to Saturday, March 17.

Click here for more information.

Prev Next

March 17

Newport St. Patrick's Day Parade 

Newport, RI 

Find your best green attire, keep your eyes open for leprechauns, and join in the revelry to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Newport.

 The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from the Newport City Hall and runs through Washington Square, down Thames Street, and ends at St. Augustine's Church.

Parade will be held rain or shine.

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

March 18

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Holyoke, MA

The day features a road race, parade, pageant, and a dinner in which the John F. Kennedy National Award will be presented.

Don’t miss out on Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash.

Click here for more information.

Prev Next

March 18

South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Boston, MA

The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in New England.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. at the Broadway Station and ends at Southhampton St.

Click here for more information

Prev Next

March 25

Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade

Manchester, New Hampshire

Manchester’s celebration begins with the Shamrock Shuffle road race and then the parade.

The parade features pipe and marching bands, and much more.

Click here for more information.

 
 

