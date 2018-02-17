15 Things to do Over School Vacation Week in RI
Saturday, February 17, 2018
To help keep them busy, GoLocalProv.com has compiled a list of great things to do over the break.
From museums to film festivals to skating to hikes filled with wildlife, the list consists of it all.
So round up the kids, get out of the house and explore during this vacation.
SEE WHAT TO DO IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW
9th Annual Providence Children's Film Festival
Providence
The 9th annual Providence Children’s Film Festival is at main venues within walking distance of downtown Providence and at satellite venues across Rhode Island, with over ten days of screenings, filmmaking workshops, and conversations and activities that help deepen the film-watching experience.
Newport Winter Festival
Newport
The festival features more than 150 events, offering a unique winter experience combining food, festivities, music, and fun for all ages.
Highlighted events include the Children’s Fair, Chili Cook-Off, Princess Party and exciting, fun concerts by the Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Changes in Latitudes and more.
The Providence Children's Museum
Providence
Never a bad option to pass the time during vacation week.
The museum is warm, fun and educational all at the same time with numerous exhibits and hands-on activities.
Rock Climbing at Ocean State Rock Climbing
Challenge yourself and have fun doing it this vacation.
Head over to Ocean State Rock Climbing in Lincoln and have yourself an adventure.
Curling at Ocean State Curling Club
Cranston
Get into the Olympic spirit by visiting the Ocean State Curling club in Cranston.
The Ocean State Curling Club has your curling fix. Hosting events and tournaments or "bonspiels" at the Veteran’s Memorial Ice Rink in Cranston, RI, the Ocean State Curling Club is a "social club for anyone interested in recreational curling." The club also offers lessons for those who want to learn the sport.
Skate at Newport Skating Center
Newport
The Newport Skating Center is in its final week of business before closing for the Spring and Summer.
Be sure to make the most of it by getting out on the ice and take a few final laps.
The skating center closes on February 26.
Skiing, Tubing, and Snowboarding at Yawgoo Valley
Exeter
Yawgoo Valley Ski Area offers ski lessons, snowboarding lessons, and tubing!
Yawgoo is open extra hours for February vacation, but reservations are recommended.
Visit Launch Indoor Trampoline Park
Warwick
Need to let your kids get all their cooped up energy out? A trampoline park should do it.
With dodgeball, basketball, foam pits and more, indoor trampoline parks have something to offer people of all ages. Whether you want to bring a group of children for the day, or sign up a group of adults for some "xtreme" dodgeball, trampoline parks can be a great change of pace and a fun way to try something new.
Visit RISD Museum
Providence
The RISD Museum contains a broad range of works from around the world, including ancient Egypt, Asia, Africa, ancient Greece and Rome, Europe, and the Americas.
The RISD Museum houses over 86,000 works of art.
Visit the Newport Art Museum
Newport
The Newport Art Museum is filled with historical pictures, exhibits, and activities for the entire family. You may want to even take part in the Winter Speaker Series this is underway.
The Newport Art Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Check Out a Providence Bruins Game
Providence
The Providence Bruins are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
The Bruins will have home games on Friday, February 23 and Sunday, February 25 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Hartford Wolf Pack respectively.
Biomes Marine Education Facility
North Kingstown
Biomes is "New England's only private marine education facility and the most hands-on aquarium in the region."
Take your family to see the largest collection of New England marine life in the world! From native species, to tropical strays, everything they have can be found right in our own waters.
Wonder Wings & Wander Wands at Roger Williams Park Botanical Center
Providence
Help your inner child find their inner wonder by creating magical wings and wands that inspire the imagination wander.
This enchanting children's studio is presented by Trinity Rep Costume Designer Kerry Delagarza.
The event takes place on Friday, February 23 from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ice Bumper Cars at Alex & Ani Center
Providence
Ice Bumper Cars is the newest attraction in Providence.
The Alex and Ani City Center is one of three places in the country to receive these brand new bumper cars that operate on ice.
Each ride lasts 20 minutes and costs $12.
The bumper cars run at the same time as regular ice skating, so don't worry about not being able to skate.
Newport Burger Bender
Newport
The Newport Burger Bender competition is back for its second season and it all begins on Friday.
This year’s contest was open to an increased 30 entries with the contest filling up in just weeks.
The Contest challenges local restaurants to compete for the “Newport Burger Bender Best Burger” title, burger bragging rights and the Burger Bender trophy.
The burger with the most votes at the end of the contest will be crowned the winner.
