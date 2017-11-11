11th Short Short Story Film Festival to Take Place Over Thanksgiving Weekend

The 11th annual Short Short Story Film Festival is set to take place at AS220’s 95 Empire in Providence over Thanksgiving Weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 25 and feature filmmakers from 22 countries, four continents and 25 of 34 total films make their U.S. premieres.

The Programs

The films are split into two 17-film programs.

“A typical festival might have a live-action program and an animated program. Our festival is distinctive in that we mix live-action and animated films in each, and group the films more by mood or feel. Each program is under ninety minutes, and it’s a challenge to trim several hundred films to the thirty-four in our two programs, forging a wide variety of themes. It’s like completing a jigsaw puzzle. At first, it’s a jumble, but then things just start clicking and the overall picture comes into focus. This year, though, the thematic links seem tighter than ever,” said Creative Director, Toni Marie Pennacchia.

Each program also awards a jury prize from a panel of film industry professionals who were guests on “Spoiler Alert Radio,” MergingArts’ nationally syndicated interview show and podcast. An additional award is granted for special artistic merit.

Along with the film screenings, DJ Madame B will mix soundscapes before screenings to a backdrop of a slideshow introducing the festival filmmakers. A small reception after the final screening, with global sounds by DJ Madame B, concludes the event.

