11th Short Short Story Film Festival to Take Place Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Saturday, November 11, 2017
The event will take place on Saturday, November 25 and feature filmmakers from 22 countries, four continents and 25 of 34 total films make their U.S. premieres.
The Programs
The films are split into two 17-film programs.
“A typical festival might have a live-action program and an animated program. Our festival is distinctive in that we mix live-action and animated films in each, and group the films more by mood or feel. Each program is under ninety minutes, and it’s a challenge to trim several hundred films to the thirty-four in our two programs, forging a wide variety of themes. It’s like completing a jigsaw puzzle. At first, it’s a jumble, but then things just start clicking and the overall picture comes into focus. This year, though, the thematic links seem tighter than ever,” said Creative Director, Toni Marie Pennacchia.
Each program also awards a jury prize from a panel of film industry professionals who were guests on “Spoiler Alert Radio,” MergingArts’ nationally syndicated interview show and podcast. An additional award is granted for special artistic merit.
Along with the film screenings, DJ Madame B will mix soundscapes before screenings to a backdrop of a slideshow introducing the festival filmmakers. A small reception after the final screening, with global sounds by DJ Madame B, concludes the event.
September 9 & 10
RI Seafood Festival at India Point Park
Providence, RI
The Rhode Island Seafood Festival is an annual event, which started in 2011, that brings together the best local sellers of seafood and other fine fare as well as beer, wine and spirits from Ocean State producers.
The festival includes live music, great food and much more.
The festival will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
September 10
3rd Annual Ocean State Beer Festival
South Kingstown, RI
The third annual Ocean State Beer Festival will take place at Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown.
The festival will feature beer from breweries around Rhode Island.
The festival is hosted by the Rhode Island Brewer’s Guild.
September 12
Boston, MA
The Phantom Gourmet Food Festival is an event to look forward too and it will be held on September 12 from 12- 4 p.m. on two streets next to Fenway Park.
Tickets are $40 in advance and online and will go up to $50 at the event.
The ticket includes sampling 100 of Phantom's foods from hot dogs and pizza to pulled pork and more. Beer and wine will be served on the street.
September 15-17
Wormtown Music Festival at Camp Keewanee
Greenfield, MA
A three-day long concert featuring bands such as The Alchemystics (pictured), a community bonfire, craft vendors and more.
Kids 15 and under are FREE to the event.
September 15-17
Misquamicut Beach, RI
The 2017 Misquamicut Fall Festival features live music from John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band and other local bands.
The festival will also feature a car show, crafts, food truck rodeo and much more.
Parking is free.
September 15 - October 1
West Springfield, MA
The Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts features a circus spectacular, Mardi Gras parade, agricultural competitions, arts & crafts, food contests, live music, and midway.
Sample food and enjoy rides, games, horse shows, historical exhibits and more.
September 15 -16
2017 Fitchburg Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Fitchburg, MA
The 2017 Festival begins at on Friday, September 15 from 5 p.m.to 10 p.m. and continues on Saturday, September 16 from 11 am. to 10 p.m.
The festival will feature an outdoor bar area, a menu including Mezedes, Greek BBQ, and pastries, vendors, music, and dance.
September 23
Ocean State Oyster Festival at Riverwalk Park
Providence, RI
The Ocean State Oyster Festival hopes to raise awareness and celebrate RI’s aquaculture industry.
The festival will take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Providence.
The festival will feature fine local food, beer, wine, and refreshments, local bands & DJs, activities for kids, culinary exhibitors, educational exhibits, a shucking contest.
Purchasing a general admission ticket gets you a half dozen oysters and an ice cold craft beer of your choice.
September 23 & 24
KidsFest 2017 at Wachusett Mountain
Wachusett Mountain, MA
The festival runs from 10 a.m. on the 23rd to 5 p.m. on the 24th.
It will include entertainment such as a BMX Bike Show, Rainforest Reptile Shows Inc., and a Baby Animal Petting Zoo.
There will also be sample skiing and a USA Ninja Warrior Challenge Course.
September 29 -30
Harpoon Octoberfest at Harpoon Brewery
Boston, MA
Octoberfest will feature beer, bratwursts, chicken dancing, and more as Harpoon celebrates 28 years of Octoberfest.
Entrance to the festival is $25 and includes a souvenir pint glass and your first beer.
September 30
Burke Mountain Fall Foliage Festival
Burke, Vermont
The Burke Mountain Fall Foliage Festival is one of the biggest festivals of the year in Vermont.
Events at the festival include a parade which begins at 10 a.m., a farm animal petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, a beer and wine tent open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and live music by Tritium Well from 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
October 5 - November 5
Roger Williams Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Providence, RI
This annual event, created by artists and craftsmen of Passion for Pumpkins, and features 5,000 illuminated jack-o-lanterns, with over 125 of them artistically carved and displayed in scenes to play out the annual theme.
October 6-8
Freeport, Maine
The festival will feature more than 130 artists showing off their work ranging from photography oil, watercolor, mixed media and much more.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
October 7
International Oktoberfest at Bold Point Park
East Providence, RI
International Oktoberfest will take place over Columbus Day weekend at Bold Point Park.
The festival will include seasonal beer, German cuisine, and live music.
October 7-8
Annual Fall Festival Weekend - Sunday River
Newry, Maine
The annual Fall Festival Weekend welcomes the start of a new season with live music every day, a crafts fair and some friendly competition.
That competition includes the 17th Annual North American Wife Carrying Competition where teams will compete and winners will receive the wife's weight in beer and five times her weight in cash.
PHOTO: Sunday River
October 7-9
Columbus Day Festival on Federal Hill
Providence, RI
The annual Columbus Day Festival on Federal Hill is ready to take place once again featuring three days of Italian music, food and entertainment.
October 14
8th Annual Fall Harvest Celebration at Patriots Place
Foxboro, MA
The day is filled with fall activities for all ages including hayrides, pumpkin painting, live music, and more.
The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
October 14
9th Annual New Hampshire Brewfest at Redhook Ale Brewery
Portsmouth, NH
The New Hampshire Brewfest will feature more than 150 beers from over 50 brewers.
Admission includes entry to the session specified on your ticket, 5oz souvenir sampling cup, beer samples, and live music and festivities
October 20-29
2017 Vermont International Film Festival
Burlington, Vermont
The 2016 Vermont International Film Festival is set to take place from October 20 to October 29.
The festival will feature films from all over the world.
October 22
Carver, Massachusetts
Dive into history at King Richard's Faire, New England's oldest and largest Renaissance Festival and most beloved annual fall event. Dress up, play games and learn a lot at a fair that is a great fall event for the entire family.
The Fair started on September 2 through October 22
