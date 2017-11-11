slides: 10 Things You Must See at RI Comic-Con 2017

Rhode Island Comic-Con is set to return to the Rhode Island Convention and Dunkin’ Donuts Centers for the sixth year.

This year’s Con will take place Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12.

“We have a lot going on, we have the Avengers in Mark Ruffalo, Sebastian Stan, and Paul Bettany. We have the cast of Revenge of The Nerds, the Luke Cage cast, Elijah Wood from The Lord of the Rings. We have a lot going on this year,” Susan Soares, RI Comic-Con press relations manager.

Comic-Con will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Comic-Con Expands

When Comic-Con first started in Rhode Island, it was held only in the Convention Center. Over the last three years, Comic-Con had been held in the Convention and Dunkin’ Donuts Center, and this year it is expanding again - to the Omni Hotel.

“We have opened up a new ballroom that is going to be at the Omni Hotel. That room is going to be used for all of our gaming, it is bigger then any ballroom we have given them before,” said Soares.

Shares added that “as the years go on, you will see us expand further.”

What’s New at RI Comic-Con 2017

Aside from the expansion into the Omni Hotel, this year’s Comic-Con brings on new guests and several new features for fans to enjoy.

“The Walking Dead wing is new this year, and we are also doing a Sunday night concert with Gene Simmons at the Vets. So that expands our footprint,” said Soares.

Soares added, “We also have the entire cast of Star Trek: Next Generation and that panel s being hosted by William Shatner, so we are very excited about that.”

Prev Next 10. Comic Book Vendors Need to give love to the comic book vendors who will be at Comic-Con showing off and selling off their collections, some of whom will have traveled a significant distance to get here. These are just normal people who happen to have comic book collections that are worth thousands, if not more. Browse through their large selections and find a book, or a couple of books, to add to your collection, maybe you pick up your holy grail of comics, or maybe your new and looking to begin a collection. This is a great place to start. Prev Next 9. The Costumes and Cosplay Contest The cosplay contest will take place on Sunday, November 12 at 4 p.m., but if you can't make that. Don't fear, there will be plenty of awesome costumes all over the place. What awesome costume are you wearing? Prev Next 8. Wrestling Legends Trish Stratus & Lita (Amy Dumas) Stratus is a one-time WWE Hardcore Champion, three-time "WWE Babe of the Year" and was proclaimed "Diva of the Decade. She retired from professional wrestling at WWE Unforgiven after winning her record-setting seventh WWE Women's Championship. Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 at age 37, which made her at the time the youngest person to ever be inducted. Lita was a wrestler with the WWE from 2000 to 2006. Throughout her career, she won the WWE Women's Championship four times. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 5, 2014. Prev Next 7. Gotham Panel "The Cat and the Bat" The action is starting to pick up on the hit tv series "Gotham" and Bruce Wayne/Batman actor David Mazouz and Catwoman actress Camren Bicondova (pictured) will be Rhode Island Comic-Con to talk about it. The panel will take place on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Prev Next 6. Gene Simmons Gene Simmons is the bass guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Kiss, one of the most celebrated rock bands of all-time. Kiss is known for songs such as "I Was Made for Loving You," "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Detroit Rock City," "Beth," and several others. Simmons can also be found at his own panel titled Gene Simmons: Rich and Famous that will take place on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Prev Next 5. Paul Reubens aka Pee-Wee Herman Pee Wee Herman himself Paul Reubens will be at Rhode Island Comic-Con on Friday and Saturday only. The Pee-wee Herman Show premiered at The Groundlings Theatre in 1981. HBO’s production of the show introduced Pee-wee Herman to a much larger audience. Pee-wee was brought to the big screen in the hit 1985 comedy Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, which Paul co-wrote. Reubens went on to create, co-write and co-direct Pee-wee's Playhouse on CBS where the series earned 22 Emmy® Awards during its five-year run. Reubens will also be the focus of a panel titled "Pee Wee Herman in Rhode Island which will take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Prev Next 4. Stranger Things Panel Stranger Things has become one of the biggest shows on Netflix and the panel titled "Things Just Got Stranger on Netflix" will be a must-see for all fans. The panel will feature show stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Sadie Sink (Max). The panel will take place on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Prev Next 3. Surviving Westeros Panel With Jerome Flynn HBO's Game of Thrones is arguably the biggest show on television and Jerome Flynn, known for his portrayal of the character Bronn, will be at Comic-Con to talk all about it. In the show, Bronn has been key to the survival of two Lannisters, Jamie, and Tyrion. The panel will take place on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Prev Next 2. Christopher Lloyd Back to the Future is one of the great trilogies of all time and getting to meet Christopher Lloyd, known for his role as Dr. Emmett Brown, would be one of the highlights of anyone's day. Lloyd played Dr. Brown in Back to the Future I, II and III and also played the voice of Judge Doom in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." In his career, Lloyd has won a total of seven awards, including three Primetime Emmy's and has received 11 other nominations. Lloyd can be seen at his booth for autographs and will also be participating in the Back to the Future reunion panel. The panel will take place on Sunday, November 12 from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Prev Next 1. Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo is best known for his role as the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will be at Comic-Con on Saturday only. Ruffalo plays The Hulk in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and in the recently released movie Thor: Ragnorak. He will take on the role of Hulk once again in Avengers: Infinity War which is set for a 2018 release. Prior to his success with Marvel, Ruffalo performed roles in 13 Going on 30, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Zodiac, and What Doesn't Kill You. In 2010, he starred in the psychological thriller Shutter Island and the comedy-drama The Kids Are All Right. He also co-starred in the films Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 as FBI Special Agent Dylan Rhodes. Prev

