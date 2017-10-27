slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 27, 2017

It is Halloween weekend in Rhode Island and there are plenty of events and activities going on to get you in the spirit.

This weekend’s events include Festival Ballet’s The Widow’s Broom at The Vets, Mysterium: The Eternal Masquerade at the Providence Public Library and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

