slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 27, 2017
Friday, October 27, 2017
This weekend’s events include Festival Ballet’s The Widow’s Broom at The Vets, Mysterium: The Eternal Masquerade at the Providence Public Library and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
October 27
Bridges of Madison County at Academy Players
The Bridges of Madison County captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland while entangled in the eternal question" "What if...?"
This musical romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave you wanting more.
See Actor Tobias Andrews on LIVE
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
October 27
2nd Annual CarnEvil Celebration at Newport Vineyards
The regions’ premier costume party with an evening full of circus performers, a fortune teller machine, music by DJ Jay Buff and appearances from Ami Bruni (pictured) and Adam Berry of TLC’s Kindred Spirits!
PRIZES for best costume! Cash bar, strictly 21+.
The party goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
October 27
Astronomy Bonfire at Blithewold Mansion
Gather around the bonfire at Blithewold Mansion to hear how constellations got their names.
Sip some hot cider and a star program with naturalist Fred Orwiler.
Learn more about the night sky and enjoy the company of family, friends and fellow members.
The bonfire goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
October 27
Mysterium: The Eternal Masquerade 2017 at Providence Public Library
Mysterium returns for a journey on the high seas with surprises at every turn.
Attendees will experience a Halloween Odyssey as they take in amazing performances, enjoying signature food & drink, and exploring one of Providence's unique venues.
During the evening guests will be invited to engage in interactive and mysterious live performances that combine to create a suspenseful literary expedition through the Library's historic Renaissance and 1950's structures.
The event goes from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.
October 28
Festival Ballet Providence's The Widow's Broom at The Vets
The Widow's Broom is the spooky story by Chris Van Allsburg, designed by Tony Award-winner Eugene Lee, with choreography by Viktor Plotnikov and music by Aleksandra Vrebalov.
When a witch’s worn-out broom is left behind in a lonely widow’s garden, it becomes part of the family to the growing distrust of her neighbors. Burning passion is met with clever deception as the haunting story unfolds before your eyes.
Saturday's show begins at 7:30 p.m.
October 28
Visit Scary Acres Rhode Island in Cranston
It is Halloween weekend, so go get spooked.
Scary Acres is part wagon ride and part corn maze, both of which are very haunted.
RIHaunts voted Scary Acres the "scariest haunt in Rhode Island."
Scary Acres is open from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
October 28
Foolproof's Haunted Brewery Ball & Pig Roast at Foolproof Brewery
The event features a costume competition, pig roast, special cask offering, optional brewery "haunt," and the release of their new Forecast Chapter 3 Salted Caramel Ale.
Awards will be handed out for best individual and couples costumes.
The event goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
October 28
Coastal Growers Market at Casey's Farm
The harvest season bounty of Casey Farm is on display. Join the vendors in costume and bring the kids to trick or treat at the market stalls. A harvest maze, pumpkin bowling, and more surprises await you at the last outdoor market of the season.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m.t o 12:30 p.m.
October 29
2017 Rhode Island Kidney Walk at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Walk for kidney patients, families, and people at risk.
The event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
October 29
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo is one of the premier events of the fall season.
This year's display features more than 5,000 carved pumpkins, all under the theme of time travel.
See Passion for Pumpkins founder John Reckner on LIVE HERE
The event is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on a nightly basis with the last admission being allowed in at 10 p.m.
