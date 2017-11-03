slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 3, 2017
Friday, November 03, 2017
This weekend’s events include Waterfire’s Salute to Veterans, New York City Comedy in Rhode Island, live music and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
November 3
And the Kids, Kalbells, Fine at Columbus Theatre
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents And The Kids, with special guests Kalbells and FINE.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
November 3
Kiss the Sky & Heavy Cream at Twin River
Jimi Hendrix fan? Cream fan?
This is a show you simply do not want to miss as the two tribute bands combine for a must-see concert at Twin River.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
November 4
Bourbon Street Providence at RI Convention Center
Bourbon Street Providence invites you to indulge in spirits, craft cocktails, and delicious food from some of the area’s best distilleries and restaurants. Live music, fun luxury toys, The Whiskey Republic VIP Lounge, even an exclusive Macallan tasting makes this a first in Providence.
The event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
November 4
Waterfire Salute to Veterans
One of Providence's premiere events will honor veterans for the 5th straight year.
This year, they will be remembering the 100th anniversary of WWI and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m.
November 4
Sacred Heart vs Bryant Football
The Bryant Bulldogs football team will play their second to last home game of the season on Saturday when they host Sacred Heart at 12 p.m.
Bryant is coming off a 31-16 win over Wagner and is currently 3-5 on the season.
November 4
NYC Comedy Invades Rhode Island at the Wage House
The Wage House on Mineral Spring Avenue presents a night of stand-up comedy from some of the best and funniest comedians from the NYC comedy scene for one night only in their beautiful theater. This showcase features professional comedians from the New York City comedy scene and will undoubtably be a night to remember!
November 5
Newport Restaurant Week
Newport Restaurant Week is underway.
This year, Newport Restaurant Week features over 50 restaurants including Castle Hill Inn, Bristol Oyster Bar and many more.
November 5
Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher at Columbus Theatre
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents a night of comedy with Cameron Esposito & Rhea Butcher.
The show is for all ages.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
November 5
Bridges of Madison County at Academy Players
The Bridges of Madison County captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland while entangled in the eternal question" "What if...?"
This musical romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave you wanting more.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
November 5
Benefit Street: Mile of History
The event shows off a collection of 18th- and 19th-century wood-frame houses.
It is guided by docents and experts who tell a story that touches on the past, present, and future.
The event begins at 10 a.m.
