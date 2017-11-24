Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 24, 2017

Friday, November 24, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Deer Tick

It is Thanksgiving Weekd and Rhode Island is still bustling with great events for all ages to help work off all that turkey. 

This weekend’s events include Deer Tick at Columbus Theater, South County Art Association's 47th Annual Holiday Sale,  Short Short Story Film Festival and more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 24, 2017

November 24

Deer Tick at Columbus Theater

Rhode Island's own Deer Tick is set to play a special acoustic show to celebrate the release of their new acoustic record at Columbus Theater. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 24

Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History

Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 25

PC Basketball vs Boston College 

The Providence College Friars men's basketball team is back at the Dunkin' Donuts Center to host rival Boston College. 

The Friars enter the game with a record of 4-1 and on a three-game winning streak. 

Game time is set for 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information

November 25

South County Art Association's 47th Annual Holiday Sale 

The artists range from talented hobbyists to seasoned professionals and come from all over the state of RI as well as other states, some as far as Virginia.

The Holiday Sale has something for everyone; handmade pottery, cards, small framed prints, paintings, jewelry, ornaments, stocking stuffers, woodwork and as well as their famous mug wall. 

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 25

11th Annual Short Short Story Film Festival at AS220 

Films from around the world tell stories in under six minutes, in two programs each around 80 minutes with 17 films, both live-action and animated.

For film lovers, this is a must-attend event. 

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 25

The Olate Dogs at The Vets

The Olate Dogs create a high-energy, fast-paced theatrical act filled with amazing "doggie-friendly" pet tricks. The stunts, furiously wagging tails and joyful leaps into their owners' arms will delight young and old.

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 26

The Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff 

The Nutcracker is a must-see this holiday season. 

Follow a young protagonist throughout the mansion as she celebrates the holiday season with her family, battles with the Mouse King, dances with the Snow Queen and travels with her beloved Nutcracker to the magical Land of Sweets. 

The first act of this unique performance is an experiential journey as guests are guided from room to room of the historic mansion.

For the second act, guests will be seated at tables in the ballroom. 

The show goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 26

Horse Drawn Holiday Carriage Ride at Blithewold Mansion

Enjoy some old-fashioned holiday fun at Blithewold on a horse-drawn carriage ride. A bow- and garland-festooned carriage holding up to eight people will take a trip down our wooded Lover’s Lane, then cross Blithewold’s Great Lawn.

Families will be photographed in the sleigh before the ride begins. The photos can be used for holiday greeting cards or to frame and cherish for years to come. 

Rides go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 26

2017 Farmers & Artisans Market at The Arcade 

There will be a wide variety of vendors at the market selling their goods and their art. 

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 26

Brown Basketball vs Bryant 

The Bears and Bulldogs will meet on Bryant's campus for a 6 p.m. tip-off. 

Bryant enters the game looking for their first win of the season, while Brown enters the game with a 2-2 record. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

