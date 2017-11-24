10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 24, 2017
Friday, November 24, 2017
This weekend’s events include Deer Tick at Columbus Theater, South County Art Association's 47th Annual Holiday Sale, Short Short Story Film Festival and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 24, 2017
November 24
Deer Tick at Columbus Theater
Rhode Island's own Deer Tick is set to play a special acoustic show to celebrate the release of their new acoustic record at Columbus Theater.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
November 24
Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History
Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
November 25
PC Basketball vs Boston College
The Providence College Friars men's basketball team is back at the Dunkin' Donuts Center to host rival Boston College.
The Friars enter the game with a record of 4-1 and on a three-game winning streak.
Game time is set for 8 p.m.
November 25
South County Art Association's 47th Annual Holiday Sale
The artists range from talented hobbyists to seasoned professionals and come from all over the state of RI as well as other states, some as far as Virginia.
The Holiday Sale has something for everyone; handmade pottery, cards, small framed prints, paintings, jewelry, ornaments, stocking stuffers, woodwork and as well as their famous mug wall.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
November 25
11th Annual Short Short Story Film Festival at AS220
Films from around the world tell stories in under six minutes, in two programs each around 80 minutes with 17 films, both live-action and animated.
For film lovers, this is a must-attend event.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
November 25
The Olate Dogs at The Vets
The Olate Dogs create a high-energy, fast-paced theatrical act filled with amazing "doggie-friendly" pet tricks. The stunts, furiously wagging tails and joyful leaps into their owners' arms will delight young and old.
The event goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
November 26
The Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
The Nutcracker is a must-see this holiday season.
Follow a young protagonist throughout the mansion as she celebrates the holiday season with her family, battles with the Mouse King, dances with the Snow Queen and travels with her beloved Nutcracker to the magical Land of Sweets.
The first act of this unique performance is an experiential journey as guests are guided from room to room of the historic mansion.
For the second act, guests will be seated at tables in the ballroom.
The show goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 26
Horse Drawn Holiday Carriage Ride at Blithewold Mansion
Enjoy some old-fashioned holiday fun at Blithewold on a horse-drawn carriage ride. A bow- and garland-festooned carriage holding up to eight people will take a trip down our wooded Lover’s Lane, then cross Blithewold’s Great Lawn.
Families will be photographed in the sleigh before the ride begins. The photos can be used for holiday greeting cards or to frame and cherish for years to come.
Rides go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
November 26
2017 Farmers & Artisans Market at The Arcade
There will be a wide variety of vendors at the market selling their goods and their art.
The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
November 26
Brown Basketball vs Bryant
The Bears and Bulldogs will meet on Bryant's campus for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
Bryant enters the game looking for their first win of the season, while Brown enters the game with a 2-2 record.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 25, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 25, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 6, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 3, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 27, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 3, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 10, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 10, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 27, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 20, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 6, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 13, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 13, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 20, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 17, 2017