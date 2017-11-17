10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 17, 2017

It is already mid-November, and Rhode Island is still bustling with great events for all ages.

This weekend’s events include Festival Ballet, a concert by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and a Farmers Market at the Arcade.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 17, 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.