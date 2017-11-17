Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 17, 2017

Friday, November 17, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra

It is already mid-November, and Rhode Island is still bustling with great events for all ages.

This weekend’s events include Festival Ballet, a concert by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and a Farmers Market at the Arcade. 

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 17, 2017

Prev Next

November 17

Garrison Keillor: Just Passing Through at PPAC

Garrison Keillor captivates with his signature blend of humor, charisma, and wisdom as he shares his journey to becoming one of America’s greatest storytellers.

Garrison has regaled audiences for more than 40 years as the host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” and he continues to bring stories to life on public radio’s “The Writers Almanac.”

Click here for more information

Prev Next

November 17

The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater 

Kick the weekend off with a night of comedy in Newport. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. and goes until 9:45 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 18

A Choral Pilgrimage at Grace Episcopal Church

Sine Nomine choral ensemble kicks off its 25th anniversary season with A Choral Pilgrimage through the works of Brahms, Viadana, Stanford, Josquin, Tavener, and MacMillan. 

The November performances mark the first of three concert sets exploring a broad sweep of choral musical traditions.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 18

RI Philharmonic Orchestra Concert at The Vets

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes guest conductor Bramwell Tovey back to the podium for a program including Elgar’s “Enigma” Variations, Brahms’ Piano Concerto No.1 featuring pianist Inon Barnatan, and Berlioz’ Le Corsaire Overture. 

The concert goes from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 18

Behind the Scenes Tour of Lippitt House Museum 

A special behind-the-scenes tour of the Lippitt House Museum, built for Rhode Island Governor Henry Lippitt, offers visitors a chance to hear the stories of servants living and working in the house.

An exclusive tour led by the Museum Director shows how the ‘other half’ lived in this Victorian-era mansion.

Tours begin at 10 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 18

Annual Fall Festival Craft Fair at Atria Aquidneck Place

Aquidneck Place is featuring local artisans and businesses for your early holiday shopping convenience.

Vendors include Lipsense, PartyLite, Chocolates by Lisa, Dreamations Design, Shoreline Art, Kilim East, NautibyNature Jewels and more! Light fare and snacks will be served.

The fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 18

Duquesne vs Bryant Football at Bryant University

The Bryant Bulldogs wrap up their season on Saturday with a game against Duquesne. 

Bryant has won three straight games and looking to ride momentum into the offseason. 

Game time is set for 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 19

2017 Farmers & Artisans Market at The Arcade 

There will be a wide variety of vendors at the market selling their goods and their art. 

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 19

Festival Ballet Providence: Up Close on Hope 

Join Festival Ballet for a night of dance.

Set to J.S. Bach's cantata, the ensemble work is made up of contrasting movements with a contemporary style inspired by Balkan folk elements.

The mixed repertory program features world premiere works by Mary Ellen Beaudreau and others.

The show begins at 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 19

Holy Cross vs URI Basketball

The URI basketball team will look to get back in the win column as they host Holy Cross on Sunday afternoon. 

The Rams are 1-1 on the season and are coming off an 88-81 loss to Nevada earlier this week. 

Game time is set for 1 p.m. 

Click here for tickets

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!