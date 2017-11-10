Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 10, 2017

Friday, November 10, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

It is already mid-November, and Providence is still bustling with great events for all ages.

This weekend’s events include Rhode Island Comic-Con, the return of college basketball season and much more. 

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 10, 2017

Prev Next

November 10

Festival Ballet Providence: Up Close on Hope 

Join Festival Ballet for a night of dance.

Set to J.S. Bach's cantata, the ensemble work is made up of contrasting movements with a contemporary style inspired by Balkan folk elements.

The mixed repertory program features world premiere works by Mary Ellen Beaudreau and others.

The show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 10

Alternative Comic-Con at Olneyville Library

Providence Community Library’s (PCL’s) Alternative ComicCon, a small scale interactive comics convention for local residents, kids, and teens, returns for its second year at Olneyville LIbrary this Friday.

Exhibitors include Big Nazo, Providence Comics Consortium, Providence Roller Derby, Providence City Arts for Youth, and more. 

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 10

Houston Baptist vs PC Basketball at Alumni Hall 

College basketball season is here. 

The Providence College Friars open their season by hosting Houston Baptist at Alumni Hall on PC's campus. 

Game time is set for 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 11

RI Comic-Con 

Rhode Island Comic-Con returns to the Dunkin' Donuts and Rhode Island Convention Center this weekend. 

This year's Con features celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo of The Avengers and Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss. Plus tons of costumes, activities and more. 

Comic-Con is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 11

Maria Bamford at Columbus Theatre 

Bamford started her performing arts career in Duluth, Minn. at the age of 11 where she starred in the Chester Park Elementary production of “How the West Was Really Won!” 

Rolling Stone named her one of their 50 Funniest People, and she’s the winner of the 2014 American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic! She can be seen in the acclaimed Netflix series “Lady Dynamite,” inspired by her own life. All Ages.

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 11

The Cardboard Bernini Film at Jamestown Arts Center

“The Cardboard Bernini,” examines the work and life of artist James Grashow as he builds a giant cardboard fountain inspired by the work of the famous baroque sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

James Grashow is an artist who has built—among many other things– giant 15 foot tall fighting men, a city, and an ocean– using paper mache, fabric, chicken wire and cardboard. More recently, he has begun making sculptures entirely out of corrugated cardboard and twist ties.

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 11

Kids Story Time at Books on the Square 

Parents and children can join storytellers twice every week for the ongoing Story Time event lasting about 30 minutes.

The event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 12

2017 Farmers & Artisans Market at The Arcade 

There will be a wide variety of vendors at the market selling their goods and their art. 

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 12

Benefit Street: Mile of History 

The event shows off a collection of 18th- and 19th-century wood-frame houses.

It is guided by docents and experts who tell a story that touches on the past, present, and future.

The event begins at 10 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 12

Newport Restaurant Week 

Sunday is the final day of Newport Restaurant Week. Don't miss it. 

This year, Newport Restaurant Week features over 50 restaurants including Castle Hill Inn, Bristol Oyster Bar and many more. 

Click here for more information

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!