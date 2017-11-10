slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 10, 2017

It is already mid-November, and Providence is still bustling with great events for all ages.

This weekend’s events include Rhode Island Comic-Con, the return of college basketball season and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

