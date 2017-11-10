slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 10, 2017
Friday, November 10, 2017
This weekend’s events include Rhode Island Comic-Con, the return of college basketball season and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 10, 2017
November 10
Festival Ballet Providence: Up Close on Hope
Join Festival Ballet for a night of dance.
Set to J.S. Bach's cantata, the ensemble work is made up of contrasting movements with a contemporary style inspired by Balkan folk elements.
The mixed repertory program features world premiere works by Mary Ellen Beaudreau and others.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
November 10
Alternative Comic-Con at Olneyville Library
Providence Community Library’s (PCL’s) Alternative ComicCon, a small scale interactive comics convention for local residents, kids, and teens, returns for its second year at Olneyville LIbrary this Friday.
Exhibitors include Big Nazo, Providence Comics Consortium, Providence Roller Derby, Providence City Arts for Youth, and more.
The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 10
Houston Baptist vs PC Basketball at Alumni Hall
College basketball season is here.
The Providence College Friars open their season by hosting Houston Baptist at Alumni Hall on PC's campus.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
November 11
RI Comic-Con
Rhode Island Comic-Con returns to the Dunkin' Donuts and Rhode Island Convention Center this weekend.
This year's Con features celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo of The Avengers and Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss. Plus tons of costumes, activities and more.
Comic-Con is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
November 11
Maria Bamford at Columbus Theatre
Bamford started her performing arts career in Duluth, Minn. at the age of 11 where she starred in the Chester Park Elementary production of “How the West Was Really Won!”
Rolling Stone named her one of their 50 Funniest People, and she’s the winner of the 2014 American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic! She can be seen in the acclaimed Netflix series “Lady Dynamite,” inspired by her own life. All Ages.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
November 11
The Cardboard Bernini Film at Jamestown Arts Center
“The Cardboard Bernini,” examines the work and life of artist James Grashow as he builds a giant cardboard fountain inspired by the work of the famous baroque sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini.
James Grashow is an artist who has built—among many other things– giant 15 foot tall fighting men, a city, and an ocean– using paper mache, fabric, chicken wire and cardboard. More recently, he has begun making sculptures entirely out of corrugated cardboard and twist ties.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
November 11
Kids Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers twice every week for the ongoing Story Time event lasting about 30 minutes.
The event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.
November 12
2017 Farmers & Artisans Market at The Arcade
There will be a wide variety of vendors at the market selling their goods and their art.
The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
November 12
Benefit Street: Mile of History
The event shows off a collection of 18th- and 19th-century wood-frame houses.
It is guided by docents and experts who tell a story that touches on the past, present, and future.
The event begins at 10 a.m.
November 12
Newport Restaurant Week
Sunday is the final day of Newport Restaurant Week. Don't miss it.
This year, Newport Restaurant Week features over 50 restaurants including Castle Hill Inn, Bristol Oyster Bar and many more.
