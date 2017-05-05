slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 5, 2017

A big weekend in Rhode Island with plenty of events to attend, things for all ages.

This weekend Chicago is a PPAC, Food Truck Friday returns to Roger Williams Park, and the 11th annual Taco Fest is in Providence.

To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.

How many activities and events can you get to?

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 5, 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.