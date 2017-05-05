slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 5, 2017
Friday, May 05, 2017
This weekend Chicago is a PPAC, Food Truck Friday returns to Roger Williams Park, and the 11th annual Taco Fest is in Providence.
To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.
How many activities and events can you get to?
May 5
Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Extreme at Dunkin' Donuts Center
Check out the most extreme show in town as the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Extreme show comes to the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
The show features high-wire wizards, powerful strongmen, BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, inconceivable contortionists, a high-flying human cannonball, a bungee aerial skydiving display and an international assembly of more than 300 cast and crew provide two hours of thrilling entertainment.
May 5
Opening of Food Truck Friday at Roger Williams Park
The first food truck Friday of the year.
Kick your weekend off with some of the best food trucks in Rhode Island!
Head to the Carousel Village in Roger Williams Park. Bring your family and friends and enjoy live music each week!
Eat from your favorite local food truck or try something new. Maybe even eat at multiple trucks.
May 5
Octopus's Garden at Anchor Bend Glassworks
The show features more styles, included frosted glass, transparent cores, a new medium size, and more active tentacles!
Check out the exciting changes, and see the sculptures in their own sea gardens, featuring the new Ocean Reef paperweights!
May 5
Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players
Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB.
May 6
Chicago at PPAC
This famous musical is the winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy. The play is a tale of sin, corruption and much more and features former Seinfeld actor John O'Hurley as Billy Flynn.
O'Hurley joined GoLocal LIVE to talk about the show.
May 6
Free Comic Book Day
One of the best days of the year for comic fans, free comic book day is here.
Free comic book day is a great time to pick up some new reading material for the summer or maybe start a new hobby without spending too much money at first.
Take advantage of free comic book day.
Click here for a full list of participating Rhode Island stores
May 6
Taco Fest at Grant's Block and Westminster Street
Get down to the 6th annual Taco Fest.
The festival is filled with great food, music, dancing, and more! Revel in the local flavors, sounds, and textures of our city – all along Westminster Street in downtown Providence!
Taco Fest is FREE and open to the public. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 7
Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G
Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence G, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of several fire pits.
May 7
Horse Show Gallery at ArtProv Gallery
Love art? love horses? then this gallery is for you.
“The Horse Show” is a group of works showing the strength and beauty of horses.
The main artists exhibiting in "The Horse Show" include Alecia Barry Underhill, Brian Fox, and Melissa Mason. Additional pieces will be shown by Kate Hoyer, Gin Stone, Mark Holme, and Tim Tolman.
