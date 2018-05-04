10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 4, 2018
Friday, May 04, 2018
This weekend’s events include the 16th annual Spring celebration at Newport Vineyards, Taco Fest and a Rock & Roll Yard Sale at Grant’s Block, live music and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
May 4
Ethan Bates Orchestra at Newport Vineyards
Join Newport Vineyards for an extended evening of wine tasting while enjoying live music by Ethan Bates Orchestra.
“EBO” uses an electric cello and loop station to build a mesmerizing set of your favorite songs from all genres, specializing in groovy classics, party throwbacks and all the best 90s R&B, hip-hop, and soul.
The show goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
May 4
Patrick Sweany, Ian Fitzgerald & Something Else at Columbus Theater
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents an acoustic evening with Patrick Sweany and Ian Fitzgerald & Something Else.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
May 5
Voice in the Woods at ArtProv Gallery
ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Voice in the Woods" features Mary Jane Andreozzi’s nature-inspired wax crayon drawings and paintings on wood, some of which are combined for the first time with the craftsmanship of Phil Gruppuso from Seekonk Woodworking.
May 5
4th Annual New England Tequila & Rum Festival at Twin River
The finest companies in the hospitality industry will come together to show off their latest products. Sample tequilas and rums from around the world, enjoy live entertainment, seminars, food pairings, live music performed by The Ravers and more.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
May 5
Taco Fest & Rock and Roll Yard Sale at Grant’s Block
Vendors include Poco Loco; Durk’s Bar-B-Q; Mijos; Troop; Fugo; Paco’s Tacos; Weenie Wizard; Matilda; Friskie Fries; Like No Udder and Mooseman’s Kettle Corn.
The Taco Fest will take place Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 5
Free Comic Book Day
Saturday is Free Comic Book Day across the country.
Head to one of the comic books stores across the state including The Time Capsule in Cranston, Newbury Comics or other and dive into the free comic books.
May 5
Enchanted Fairy Celebration: Fairy Garden Party at Blithwold Mansion
Celebrate the return of the fairies to Blithewold’s enchanted gardens.
New this year, they invite all fairies, young and old, to meander through the enchanting display of fairy houses along our shrub-walk and down to the rock and water garden.
A special scavenger hunt will complete this magical celebration for all ages.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 6
Touch a Truck at Rotary Club of Cranston
Bring the kids so they can see, touch, climb on and explore their favorite big trucks including police, fire, military, construction and more.
Face painting, balloon animals, and crafts.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
May 6
Ragtime at Trinity Rep
Based on the celebrated novel, the Tony Award-winning Ragtime reflects America at the turn of the 20th century – where optimism and possibility are as prevalent as burgeoning racial and social volatility.
The lives of an upper-class white mother, a Jewish immigrant, and a bold African American musician from Harlem intersect in ways that profoundly affect their families’ fates.
A passionate, vibrant, Tony Award-winning score heightens the tenderness and tension that infuses these characters’ lives.
May 6
Neil Hamburger at Columbus Theater
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents an evening of stand-up comedy with Neil Hamburger.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
