10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 4, 2018

Friday, May 04, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

There is plenty going on around the state of Rhode Island to keep you busy this weekend. From games to concerts and shows, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the 16th annual Spring celebration at Newport Vineyards, Taco Fest and a Rock & Roll Yard Sale at Grant’s Block, live music and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

May 4

Ethan Bates Orchestra at Newport Vineyards 

Join Newport Vineyards for an extended evening of wine tasting while enjoying live music by Ethan Bates Orchestra.

“EBO” uses an electric cello and loop station to build a mesmerizing set of your favorite songs from all genres, specializing in groovy classics, party throwbacks and all the best 90s R&B, hip-hop, and soul.

The show goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

May 4

Patrick Sweany, Ian Fitzgerald & Something Else at Columbus Theater

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents an acoustic evening with Patrick Sweany and Ian Fitzgerald & Something Else.

The show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information. 

May 5

Voice in the Woods at ArtProv Gallery 

ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Voice in the Woods" features Mary Jane Andreozzi’s nature-inspired wax crayon drawings and paintings on wood, some of which are combined for the first time with the craftsmanship of Phil Gruppuso from Seekonk Woodworking.

Click here for more information 

May 5

4th Annual New England Tequila & Rum Festival at Twin River 

The finest companies in the hospitality industry will come together to show off their latest products. Sample tequilas and rums from around the world, enjoy live entertainment, seminars, food pairings, live music performed by The Ravers and more.

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information 

May 5

Taco Fest & Rock and Roll Yard Sale at Grant’s Block

Vendors include Poco Loco; Durk’s Bar-B-Q; Mijos; Troop; Fugo; Paco’s Tacos; Weenie Wizard; Matilda; Friskie Fries; Like No Udder and Mooseman’s Kettle Corn.

The Taco Fest will take place Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information. 

See organizer Chris Daltry on LIVE Below: 

May 5

Free Comic Book Day 

Saturday is Free Comic Book Day across the country. 

Head to one of the comic books stores across the state including The Time Capsule in Cranston, Newbury Comics or other and dive into the free comic books. 

Click here for more information 

May 5

Enchanted Fairy Celebration: Fairy Garden Party at Blithwold Mansion

Celebrate the return of the fairies to Blithewold’s enchanted gardens. 

New this year, they invite all fairies, young and old, to meander through the enchanting display of fairy houses along our shrub-walk and down to the rock and water garden.

A special scavenger hunt will complete this magical celebration for all ages.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

May 6

Touch a Truck at Rotary Club of Cranston

Bring the kids so they can see, touch, climb on and explore their favorite big trucks including police, fire, military, construction and more.

Face painting, balloon animals, and crafts. 

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

May 6

Ragtime at Trinity Rep 

Based on the celebrated novel, the Tony Award-winning Ragtime reflects America at the turn of the 20th century – where optimism and possibility are as prevalent as burgeoning racial and social volatility.

The lives of an upper-class white mother, a Jewish immigrant, and a bold African American musician from Harlem intersect in ways that profoundly affect their families’ fates.

A passionate, vibrant, Tony Award-winning score heightens the tenderness and tension that infuses these characters’ lives.​

Click here for more information 

May 6

Neil Hamburger at Columbus Theater 

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents an evening of stand-up comedy with Neil Hamburger.

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

