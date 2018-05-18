10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 18, 2018
Friday, May 18, 2018
This weekend’s events include the final weekend of the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover, a Bloody Mary competition, the 11th annual RI Fiber Festival and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
May 18
Something Rotten at PPAC
Set in the 90s – the 1590s – this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom (Tony® nominee Rob McClure and Broadway’s Josh Grisetti), two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while the "rock star" Shakespeare (Tony® nominee Adam Pascal) keeps getting all the hits.
When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, "Something Rotten!"
Showtime is set for 7 p.m.
May 18
Family Fun--Free At Five! At Providence Children's Museum
From 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., visitors will engage in a make-and-take-home activity building a model of a water molecule and a water drop maze.
Kids pretend to be a water drop and journey through the water cycle.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
May 19
Rome: 1970’s - Stephen Brigidi at Rhode Island Center for Photographic Arts
"Rome 1970’s” is a solo exhibition by Stephen Brigidi and will preview a selection of Silver Gelatin prints from his upcoming book of the same title. A Rhode Island resident, Brigidi has works in the Whitney Museum of American Art, Bibliotheque Nationale in Paris, the American Academy in Rome, and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
The exhibit is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
May 19
SustainPVD Fair at Southside Cultural Center
Events will include the Compost Workshop at the SustainPVD Fair, Rain Barrel Workshop at the SustainPVD Fair, information on how to make your home more energy efficient, and how to go solar. There will also be a special workshop hosted by the Racial and Environmental Justice Committee to learn about Energy Democracy and the City's goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.
This community event is family friendly and will include food and music. It is free and open to the public.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 19
11th Annual RI Fiber Festival and Craft Fair
Join Coggeshall Farm Museum for a family-fun filled day of craft demonstrations, talented artists, kid's crafts, and local food.
Enjoy live music and entertainment by Atwater-Donnelly and Ladies of the Rolling Pin.
Watch master sheep shearer Kevin Ford shear the wooly winter coats off of Coggeshall's flock of Gulf Coast Native sheep.
The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 19
Kids’ Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event lasting approx. 30 minutes.
This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 am.
May 20
The Chorus of Westerly Symphonic Series at George Kent Performance Hall
Since 1959, the Chorus of Westerly (a not-for-profit performing arts organization) has offered New England music and arts programming of the very highest level of quality and excellence. In its 54 years, the Chorus has presented more than 550 performances to over 1.6 million people. Beethoven & Haydn, the classical may concert you have to see!
The concert begins at 6 p.m.
May 19
Final 2 Days of the Volvo Ocean Race at Fort Adams
Head to Fort Adams in Newport for the final two days of the Volvo Ocean Race's Newport Stopover.
Leg 9 of the race resumes at 2 p.m. on Sunday as the teams head off to Cardiff.
The village is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
May 20
RISD Graduate School Exhibit at RI Convention Center
The show gives graduate students the space to exhibit multiple pieces or large installations from a final body of thesis work. This represents two or three years of research, experimentation, critical thinking and production in one of RISD’s 16 graduate departments.
The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
May 20
PVD Bloody Mary Competition at The Arcade to Benefit the New England Hemophilia Association
Enjoy a day of tasting some of the best bloodys in Providence whipped up by local bartenders. Your ticket allows a Bloody Mary tasting from each event competitor.
Sample sizes are large enough to judge but small enough to allow you to taste all the participants' entrees.
The competition goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
