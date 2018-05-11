10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 11, 2018
Friday, May 11, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Volvo Ocean Race at Fort Adams in Newport, the 8th Annual Misquamicut Springfest, live music and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 11, 2018
May 11
Silverteeth, 123 Astronaut, Eric & The Nothing at Columbus Theater
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Silverteeth, 123 Astronaut and Eric and the Nothing.
The Extraordinary Rendition Band will play between sets.
May 11
The Mystery of Edwin Drood at Barker Playhouse
Based loosely on Charles Dickens’ final, unfinished novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1986, is a hilarious play-within-a-play set simultaneously in the town of Chesterham, England and in the 19th century Music Hall Royale.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
May 12
Volvo Ocean Race at Fort Adams in Newport
The Volvo Ocean Race is back in Newport and the race village is open.
Head down to Fort Adams and check out the full experience from meeting sailors to participating in games and much more.
The village is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 12
The 8th Annual Misquamicut Springfest at Misquamicut Beach
Misquamicut Springfest kicks off a jam-packed weekend of live music, rides, tons of great local food trucks, knockerball, fire juggling, karate demo’s and more.
May 12
Glass Blowing With Mom at Gather: Glass Blowing Studio
Bring as many as four people to this one hour class taught by a master glassblower. You can choose from making glass ornaments, paperweights, drinking glasses or bowls.
You will picking your own colors, using special glass blowing tools for shaping, and filling your glass with air.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 12
Sheep Shearing Day at Historic New England's Watson Farm
Celebrate spring at this annual family-friendly event. Meet Watson Farm’s baby lambs, and watch local shearers work on the farm flock.
See the herd of Heritage Red Devon Cattle and enjoy a scenic hike around fields and pastures along Narragansett Bay. No dogs, please. Rain or shine.
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
May 12
Kids’ Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event lasting approx. 30 minutes.
This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 am.
May 13
Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
Check out what’s under the hood of the 60+ cars at the Newport Car Museum.
See what makes these beauties rock, rumble and roar.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 13
Voice in the Woods at ArtProv Gallery
ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Voice in the Woods" features Mary Jane Andreozzi’s nature-inspired wax crayon drawings and paintings on wood, some of which are combined for the first time with the craftsmanship of Phil Gruppuso from Seekonk Woodworking.
May 13
Ragtime at Trinity Rep
Based on the celebrated novel, the Tony Award-winning Ragtime reflects America at the turn of the 20th century – where optimism and possibility are as prevalent as burgeoning racial and social volatility.
The lives of an upper-class white mother, a Jewish immigrant, and a bold African American musician from Harlem intersect in ways that profoundly affect their families’ fates.
A passionate, vibrant, Tony Award-winning score heightens the tenderness and tension that infuses these characters’ lives.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 20, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 20, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 27, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 27, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 4, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 13, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 13, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 6, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 4, 2018