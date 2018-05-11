Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 11, 2018

Friday, May 11, 2018

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

There is plenty going on around the state of Rhode Island to keep you busy this weekend. From games to concerts and shows, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the Volvo Ocean Race at Fort Adams in Newport, the 8th Annual Misquamicut Springfest, live music and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

May 11

Silverteeth, 123 Astronaut, Eric & The Nothing at Columbus Theater

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Silverteeth, 123 Astronaut and Eric and the Nothing.

The Extraordinary Rendition Band will play between sets.

Click here for more information

May 11

The Mystery of Edwin Drood at Barker Playhouse

Based loosely on Charles Dickens’ final, unfinished novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1986, is a hilarious play-within-a-play set simultaneously in the town of Chesterham, England and in the 19th century Music Hall Royale.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

May 12

Volvo Ocean Race at Fort Adams in Newport 

The Volvo Ocean Race is back in Newport and the race village is open. 

Head down to Fort Adams and check out the full experience from meeting sailors to participating in games and much more. 

The village is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

May 12

The 8th Annual Misquamicut Springfest at Misquamicut Beach

Misquamicut Springfest kicks off a jam-packed weekend of live music, rides, tons of great local food trucks, knockerball, fire juggling, karate demo’s and more.

Click here for more information 

May 12

Glass Blowing With Mom at Gather: Glass Blowing Studio

Bring as many as four people to this one hour class taught by a master glassblower. You can choose from making glass ornaments, paperweights, drinking glasses or bowls.

You will picking your own colors, using special glass blowing tools for shaping, and filling your glass with air.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

May 12

Sheep Shearing Day at Historic New England's Watson Farm

Celebrate spring at this annual family-friendly event. Meet Watson Farm’s baby lambs, and watch local shearers work on the farm flock.

See the herd of Heritage Red Devon Cattle and enjoy a scenic hike around fields and pastures along Narragansett Bay. No dogs, please. Rain or shine.

The event goes from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

May 12

Kids’ Story Time at Books on the Square

Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event lasting approx. 30 minutes.

This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 am. 

Click here for more information 

May 13

Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum 

Check out what’s under the hood of the 60+ cars at the Newport Car Museum.

See what makes these beauties rock, rumble and roar.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

May 13

Voice in the Woods at ArtProv Gallery 

ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Voice in the Woods" features Mary Jane Andreozzi’s nature-inspired wax crayon drawings and paintings on wood, some of which are combined for the first time with the craftsmanship of Phil Gruppuso from Seekonk Woodworking.

Click here for more information 

May 13

Ragtime at Trinity Rep 

Based on the celebrated novel, the Tony Award-winning Ragtime reflects America at the turn of the 20th century – where optimism and possibility are as prevalent as burgeoning racial and social volatility.

The lives of an upper-class white mother, a Jewish immigrant, and a bold African American musician from Harlem intersect in ways that profoundly affect their families’ fates.

A passionate, vibrant, Tony Award-winning score heightens the tenderness and tension that infuses these characters’ lives.​

Click here for more information 

 
 

