10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 9, 2018
Friday, March 09, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Providence St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the 8th annual Plunge for Preemies, live music and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
March 9
12 Angry Jurors at The Barker Playhouse
12 jurors deliberate a capital murder case that brings out tempers, bigotry, scapegoating, and the courage to fight for the truth. The room is hot; tempers are short.
Will arguments come to blows? Can Madame Foreman and the guards keep things under control? As one human life hangs in the balance, the jurors are compelled to look within themselves and question their most fundamental beliefs, their prejudices and the concept of justice.
Show times are at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.
March 9
Festival Ballet Presents "Up Close on Hope" at Black Box Theatre
The powerful ballet tells the story of Marguerite Gautier whose illicit romance unravels into betrayal, while a debilitating illness consumes her.
The mixed repertory program will also feature world premiere works by local arts leader and choreographer yon Tande and Boston-based choreographer Kurt Douglas.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
March 9
Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tasha Dorji at Columbus Theater
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Godspeed You! Black Emperor with special guest Tashi Dorji.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
March 10
Guinness St. Pat’s 5K at RI State House
The Guinness St. Pat's 5k will start and finish at the Rhode Island Statehouse on Smith Street in Providence RI on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Walkers are welcome.
All participants that select the option to register for all three Tour de Patrick races online will receive the BONUS Tour de Patrick benie hat.
The event begins at 11 a.m.
March 10
8th Annual Plunge for Preemies at Warwick Country Club
Project Sweet Peas is hosting their 8th Annual Polar Plunge, “Plunge for Preemies” at the Warwick Country Club.
Festivities include a polar plunge, post-plunge party with food, entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and more! During this unique event, former NICU families, health professionals, and other members of the community rally together to support our mission and our families.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 10
Providence St. Patrick's Day Parade
Begins at Smith Street and Hilltop Avenue. The parade will proceed eastwards on Smith Street and end at the Rhode Island State House.
The Mayor of Athlone, Ireland, Aengus O’Rourke and 30 members of the Irish Military Police to attend this year’s Providence St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The parade begins at 9 a.m.
March 10
Concert for George at Showcase Cinemas in Warwick
10 Days of Event Cinema Showcase Cinemas’ presents Concert for George.
The film takes place on the 29th of November in 2002, one year to the day that George Harrison passed away.
The concert features Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and many more.
Showtimes are at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.
March 11
Septet Classics at RISD Museum
Amici e Musica will perform septets by Conradin Kreutzer and Adolphe Blanc. The ensemble instrumentation is violin, viola, cello, string bass, clarinet, horn, and bassoon.
The septet were composed in the 19th century during the Classical and Romantic periods.
This music form and ensemble was very popular in its day. Today it is rarely heard but always a real treat for the audience.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
March 11
Providence Flea Winter Market
Check out a bunch of new and returning vintage vendors, artisans, makers, plus the city's favorite hot food & coffee trucks, community nonprofits and live music.
The markets will be held in the caf at the building's rear entrance.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Providence's Hope High School.
March 11
Undefined at ArtProv Gallery
ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Undefined," features the works of S.W. Dinge who Dinge produced the paintings for the show mostly on the floor, watering down the gouache and acrylic paints and pouring them onto an unprimed canvas.
The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
