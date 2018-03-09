Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 9, 2018

Friday, March 09, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Festival Ballet

There is plenty going on around the state of Rhode Island to keep you busy this weekend. From games, to concerts and shows, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the Providence St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the 8th annual Plunge for Preemies, live music and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

March 9

12 Angry Jurors at The Barker Playhouse

12 jurors deliberate a capital murder case that brings out tempers, bigotry, scapegoating, and the courage to fight for the truth. The room is hot; tempers are short.

Will arguments come to blows? Can Madame Foreman and the guards keep things under control? As one human life hangs in the balance, the jurors are compelled to look within themselves and question their most fundamental beliefs, their prejudices and the concept of justice.

Show times are at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 9

Festival Ballet Presents "Up Close on Hope" at Black Box Theatre

The powerful ballet tells the story of Marguerite Gautier whose illicit romance unravels into betrayal, while a debilitating illness consumes her.

The mixed repertory program will also feature world premiere works by local arts leader and choreographer yon Tande and Boston-based choreographer Kurt Douglas.

The show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 9

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tasha Dorji at Columbus Theater

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Godspeed You! Black Emperor with special guest Tashi Dorji.

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 10

Guinness St. Pat’s 5K at RI State House 

The Guinness St. Pat's 5k will start and finish at the Rhode Island Statehouse on Smith Street in Providence RI on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Walkers are welcome.

All participants that select the option to register for all three Tour de Patrick races online will receive the BONUS Tour de Patrick benie hat. 

The event begins at 11 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 10

8th Annual Plunge for Preemies at Warwick Country Club 

Project Sweet Peas is hosting their 8th Annual Polar Plunge, “Plunge for Preemies” at the Warwick Country Club.

Festivities include a polar plunge, post-plunge party with food, entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and more! During this unique event, former NICU families, health professionals, and other members of the community rally together to support our mission and our families.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 10

Providence St. Patrick's Day Parade 

Begins at Smith Street and Hilltop Avenue. The parade will proceed eastwards on Smith Street and end at the Rhode Island State House.

The Mayor of Athlone, Ireland, Aengus O’Rourke and 30 members of the Irish Military Police to attend this year’s Providence St. Patrick’s Day Parade. 

The parade begins at 9 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 10

Concert for George at Showcase Cinemas in Warwick 

10 Days of Event Cinema Showcase Cinemas’ presents Concert for George. 

The film takes place on the 29th of November in 2002, one year to the day that George Harrison passed away.

The concert features Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and many more. 

Showtimes are at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 11

Septet Classics at RISD Museum

Amici e Musica will perform septets by Conradin Kreutzer and Adolphe Blanc. The ensemble instrumentation is violin, viola, cello, string bass, clarinet, horn, and bassoon.

The septet were composed in the 19th century during the Classical and Romantic periods.

This music form and ensemble was very popular in its day. Today it is rarely heard but always a real treat for the audience.

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 11

Providence Flea Winter Market 

Check out a bunch of new and returning vintage vendors, artisans, makers, plus the city's favorite hot food & coffee trucks, community nonprofits and live music.

The markets will be held in the caf at the building's rear entrance.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Providence's Hope High School.

Click here for more information 

March 11

Undefined at ArtProv Gallery 

ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Undefined," features the works of S.W. Dinge who Dinge produced the paintings for the show mostly on the floor, watering down the gouache and acrylic paints and pouring them onto an unprimed canvas. 

The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

