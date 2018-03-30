10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 30, 2018
Friday, March 30, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Harlem Globetrotters at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, an Easter Egg hunt at Blithewold Mansion, live music and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
March 30
Ali Mcguirk, Mikey Sweet, Chrissy Stewart at Columbus Theater
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents an acoustic evening with Ali McGuirk, Mikey Sweet and Chrissy Stewart.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
March 30
Conan's Jimmy Pardo at Comedy Connection
Jimmy Pardo has appeared on such shows as “The Tonight Show”, "Conan", "The Late Late Show" and his own half-hour special on Comedy Central.
Utilizing his trademark crowd work skills, Pardo spent the last 6 years as Conan O'Brien's opening act at "Conan" tapings. He has also appeared on "Conan" as a panel guest, a field correspondent and recently filled in as co-host. He also conducts the unconventional celebrity backstage interviews for Teamcoco.com's "The Pardo Patrol."
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
March 30
Con/Textile/Ized at Jamestown Art Center
This show will take the viewer through a transition starting with functional textile work inspired by visual art. Next, it will move you to fabric work that references wearable and usable textiles. All culminating with fine artwork using fiber and surface as a jumping off point for its visual and conceptual expression.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 31
Visit the Easter Bunny at Carousel Village at Roger Williams Zoo
Get into the Easter spirit.
Visit with the Easter Bunny, then enjoy a ride on the Carousel or play the day away in the fully accessible outdoor Hasbro Boundless Playground open daily all year. And don’t forget to bring your camera!.
The bunny will be there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 31
Celebrating Rosa Parks at WaterFire Arts Center
Ryan Mendoza’s “Rosa Parks House Project," with special guests: Rosa Parks‘ niece Rhea McCauley and artist Ryan Mendoza.
Join them on Saturday, March 31, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a concert and celebration, as well as community and panel discussions throughout the day.
The exhibit is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
March 31
Harlem Globetrotters at the Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Harlem Globetrotters are back at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Saturday for a can't miss experience.
The Globetrotters roster features Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green.
Game time is set for 2 p.m.
March 31
Easter Bunny Tea And Easter Egg Hunt at Blithewold Mansion
Bring the entire family to this special Easter Bunny Tea and Easter Egg Hunt at beautiful Blithewold Mansion. Enjoy delicious treats, finger sandwiches, tea, and hot cocoa.
Children will also have the opportunity to meet and take a professional photo with the Easter Bunny to remember the day.
The hunt begins at 1 p.m.
April 1
Rigamajig At Providence Children's Museum
Invent creative constructions with a large-scale building kit featuring wooden planks, wheels, pulleys, rope, and nuts and bolts, designed by RISD professor Cas Holman.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 1
Back To The Work: Encounters With Historical & Contemporary Voices
Enter an immersive experience featuring props, lights, and voices sharing the stories of the people who built the house and continue to care for it today. Explore the furnished period rooms of the 1865 Lippitt House, featuring rare examples of work of local craftspeople, and discover the people whose work make it possible.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
April 1
Local Artist & Maker Pop-Up Shop At West Elm Providence
The pop-up shop hosts local artists and makers every Saturday and Sunday. Each shop features items that are unique and handmade in Rhode Island.
Support your community and small businesses.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
