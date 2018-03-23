10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 23, 2018
Friday, March 23, 2018
This weekend’s events include Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the New England Craft Beer, Wine & Food Festival, the Easter Bunny and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
March 23
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland at Park Theatre
Follow Alice as she escapes through her dreams to a magical adventure in a fantasyland populated by several peculiar creatures, such as the lovable White Rabbit, the funny Mad Hatter, a grumpy Caterpillar, the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat, dancing flamingos, butterflies and more.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
March 23
Sean Donnelly at Comedy Connection of Rhode Island
Donnelly has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan and NBC’s Last Comic Standing.Sean hosts the podcast Defend Your Movie as well as the Sirius XM show Celebrate.
He released his debut comedy album “Manual Labor Face” in 2015 on Comedy Central Records.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
March 23
Vudu Sister, Chelsea & Damian Of Tall Teenagers, Rachel Rosenkrantz at Columbus Theater
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents an acoustic evening with Vudu Sister, Chelsea & Damian of Tall Teenagers and Rachel Rosenkrantz.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
March 24
New England Craft Beer, Wine & Food Festival
Sample craft beers from all around the world as you pair them with multiple dishes, sandwiches and more.
Enjoy live entertainment, seminars, creative food pairings, cooking demonstrations and much more. Hosted by TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito!
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
March 24
Kids Storytime at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event lasting approx. 30 minutes.
This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
March 24
P-Bruins vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Providence Bruins are back in action at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Saturday night when they host the Phantoms.
The Bruins are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with the playoffs just around the corner.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
March 25
World Premiere: "Le Dernier Repas: A Love Story" at Blackbox Theatre
Counter-Productions Theatre Company continues its 2017/2018 season with the world premiere of local playwright David Eliet’s Le Dernier Repas: A Love Story.
The play follows two Frenchmen sitting down for the lavish meal of their dreams. Set against the backdrop of the Holocaust, the two reminisce on lost love, family, friendship, and food.
March 25
Visit the Easter Bunny at Carousel Village at Roger Williams Zoo
Visit with the Easter Bunny, then enjoy a ride on the Carousel or play the day away in the fully accessible outdoor Hasbro Boundless Playground open daily all year. And don’t forget to bring your camera!.
The bunny will be there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 25
Providence Flea at Hope High School
Check out a bunch of new and returning vintage vendors, artisans, makers, plus the city's favorite hot food & coffee trucks, community nonprofits and live music.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 25
Local Artist & Maker Pop-Up Shop At West Elm Providence
The pop-up shop hosts local artists and makers every Saturday and Sunday. Each shop features items that are unique and handmade in Rhode Island.
Support your community and small businesses.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
