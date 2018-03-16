10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 16, 2018
Friday, March 16, 2018
This weekend’s events include Five for Fighting at the Greenwich Odeum, live comedy from Alice Wetterlund at Comedy Connection, An American in Paris at PPAC and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
March 16
Alice Wetterlund at Comedy Connection
Wetterlund is a stand-up comedian, improvisor, and actor originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. She performs regularly at all the UCBees as well as San Francisco’s Punchline, and LA’s Largo and The Hollywood Improv as well as festivals and clubs throughout the continent.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
March 16
Providence Bruins vs Rochester Americans at Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Providence Bruins are back at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Friday night when they host the Rochester Americans.
The P-Bruins are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference with the playoffs just around the corner.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
March 16
Colin Quinn at Columbus Theatre
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents a night of stand-up comedy with Colin Quinn.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
March 17
An American in Paris at PPAC
An American in Paris is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl, and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war.
On Saturday there are two shows, the first one at 2 p.m. and the second one at 7 p.m.
March 17
Five for Fighting at Greenwich Odeum
Five for Fighting (a five-minute penalty for on-the-ice fistacuffs), burst on the scene some 15 years ago with his Grammy Award-nominated hit "Superman (It's Not Easy)," and has been a mainstay on mainstream radio ever since.
See Five For Fighting's Ondrasik on GoLocal LIVE
The concert begins at 7 p.m.
March 17
Undefined at ArtProv Gallery
ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Undefined," features the works of S.W. Dinge who Dinge produced the paintings for the show mostly on the floor, watering down the gouache and acrylic paints and pouring them onto an unprimed canvas.
The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
March 17
Rock-a-Baby Concert at Roger Williams Park Zoo
This 45-minute concert specifically geared towards our youngest Zoo guests promises to be fun for the whole family.
Shake, dance and sing along as we explore fun musical concepts, play games, and boogie down.
Pre-registration is required.
The show goes from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
March 17
Lucius at Columbus Theatre
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents An Intimate, Acoustic Performance With Lucius.
Special guest Ethan Gruska opens.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
March 18
Firstworks Frontier Series Presents Betsayda - The Voice Of Venezuela at RISD Auditorium
Venezuelan singer Betsayda Machado and her multigenerational band of musicians and dancers, La Parranda El Clavo, hail from the tiny Venezuelan village El Clavo—where their music has been igniting parties in the town square for over 30 years.
The show goes from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
March 18
Red Hot Chilli Pipers at The Vets
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a 9-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards, and drummers - who have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes that will leave you breathless.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
