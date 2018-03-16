Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 16, 2018

Friday, March 16, 2018

Five for Fighting

There is plenty going on around the state of Rhode Island to keep you busy this weekend. From games, to concerts and shows, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include Five for Fighting at the Greenwich Odeum, live comedy from Alice Wetterlund at Comedy Connection, An American in Paris at PPAC and more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

March 16

Alice Wetterlund at Comedy Connection 

Wetterlund is a stand-up comedian, improvisor, and actor originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. She performs regularly at all the UCBees as well as San Francisco’s Punchline, and LA’s Largo and The Hollywood Improv as well as festivals and clubs throughout the continent.

The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 16

Providence Bruins vs Rochester Americans at Dunkin' Donuts Center

The Providence Bruins are back at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Friday night when they host the Rochester Americans. 

The P-Bruins are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference with the playoffs just around the corner. 

Game time is set for 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 16

Colin Quinn at Columbus Theatre 

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents a night of stand-up comedy with Colin Quinn.

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 17

An American in Paris at PPAC 

An American in Paris is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl, and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war.

On Saturday there are two shows, the first one at 2 p.m. and the second one at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information

March 17

Five for Fighting at Greenwich Odeum 

Five for Fighting (a five-minute penalty for on-the-ice fistacuffs), burst on the scene some 15 years ago with his Grammy Award-nominated hit "Superman (It's Not Easy)," and has been a mainstay on mainstream radio ever since.

See Five For Fighting's Ondrasik on GoLocal LIVE

The concert begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 17

Undefined at ArtProv Gallery 

ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Undefined," features the works of S.W. Dinge who Dinge produced the paintings for the show mostly on the floor, watering down the gouache and acrylic paints and pouring them onto an unprimed canvas. 

The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 17

Rock-a-Baby Concert at Roger Williams Park Zoo 

This 45-minute concert specifically geared towards our youngest Zoo guests promises to be fun for the whole family.

Shake, dance and sing along as we explore fun musical concepts, play games, and boogie down.

Pre-registration is required.

The show goes from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. 

Click here for more information

March 17

Lucius at Columbus Theatre 

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents An Intimate, Acoustic Performance With Lucius.

Special guest Ethan Gruska opens.

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 18

Firstworks Frontier Series Presents Betsayda - The Voice Of Venezuela at RISD Auditorium 

Venezuelan singer Betsayda Machado and her multigenerational band of musicians and dancers, La Parranda El Clavo, hail from the tiny Venezuelan village El Clavo—where their music has been igniting parties in the town square for over 30 years. 

The show goes from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 18

Red Hot Chilli Pipers at The Vets 

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a 9-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards, and drummers - who have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes that will leave you breathless.

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

