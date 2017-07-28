Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 28, 2017

Friday, July 28, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Frank Santorelli

Another busy summer weekend in Rhode Island with plenty of events going on that people of all ages can enjoy. 

Things to do include seeing Sopranos' star Frank Santorelli at Comedy Connection, Providence Fringe Festival and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

July 28

The Providence Fringe Festival at The Wilbury Theatre 

The Providence Fringe Festival is open to anyone who would like to produce their own show. 

Overall, FRINGEPVD presents a variety of high-quality contemporary arts, to encourage Providence as a place for innovation and artistic expression.

The Fringe Festival goes from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 28

Sopranos Star Frank Santorelli at Comedy Connection 

Santorelli is best known for playing the recurring role of "Georgie the Bartender" on the HBO's the Sopranos.

He is also well known for his star role in the Godfather's of Comedy. He has starred in numerous movies, including: No Reservations, Meet the Parents and Crooked! Frank's Passion has always been Comedy.

The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 28

Family Fun Fridays at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum

Blithewold’s Family Fun Fridays are a great way to enjoy a summer afternoon.

Every week, dance and sing along with the kids to a number of educational and interactive musical performances. Following the performance, enjoy a nature-inspired craft activity, face painting, and pizza. 

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

July 29

Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams 

The Newport Folk Festival features four stages of music, food, vendors and other exhibits. 

Performers include The Avett Brothers, Wilco, Drive by Truckers (pictured) and much more. 

The festival begins Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, July 30. 

Click here for more information 

July 29

Kayak Rental at Waterplace Park 

Discover Providence at your own pace as you paddle throughout riverbanks of the Providence and Woonasquatucket Rivers.

Kayak tours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 29

Kids Story Time at Books on the Square 

Parents and children can join storytellers twice every week for the ongoing Story Time event lasting about 30 minutes.

The event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.

Click here for more information 

July 29

Tour The Stephen Hopkins House 

Head into Providence and take a tour of the Stephen Hopkins House located on Hopkins Street. 

The Stephen Hopkins House was the place of business and home of a Signer of the Declaration of Independence, his family, and their slaves, for over four decades. It was visited twice by George Washington.

Tours run fro 10 a.m. to 4 p.m 

Click here for more information 

July 30

Figure & Form at ArtProv Gallery

“Figure & Form” is a group show of paintings, pastels, ink drawings, and ceramic and plaster sculptures that capture the external likeness of individuals as well as their internal experiences, states of mind, and transformations. 

The main artists exhibiting include Allison Elia, Michele Poirier Mozzone, Eleanor Rahim, Mike Bryce, Jeff Schneider, and Christian Goncalves.

The exhibit runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information

July 30

Stranger Than Paradise at 224 Benefit Street 

The exhibit uses works of different styles, sensibilities, and eras, suggesting how human perspectives on the natural world have shifted over the centuries. 

Click here for more information 

July 30

Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G

Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence G, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of several fire pits. 

Click here for more information

 
 

