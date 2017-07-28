slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 28, 2017
Friday, July 28, 2017
Things to do include seeing Sopranos' star Frank Santorelli at Comedy Connection, Providence Fringe Festival and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
July 28
The Providence Fringe Festival at The Wilbury Theatre
The Providence Fringe Festival is open to anyone who would like to produce their own show.
Overall, FRINGEPVD presents a variety of high-quality contemporary arts, to encourage Providence as a place for innovation and artistic expression.
The Fringe Festival goes from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
July 28
Sopranos Star Frank Santorelli at Comedy Connection
Santorelli is best known for playing the recurring role of "Georgie the Bartender" on the HBO's the Sopranos.
He is also well known for his star role in the Godfather's of Comedy. He has starred in numerous movies, including: No Reservations, Meet the Parents and Crooked! Frank's Passion has always been Comedy.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 28
Family Fun Fridays at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum
Blithewold’s Family Fun Fridays are a great way to enjoy a summer afternoon.
Every week, dance and sing along with the kids to a number of educational and interactive musical performances. Following the performance, enjoy a nature-inspired craft activity, face painting, and pizza.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 29
Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams
The Newport Folk Festival features four stages of music, food, vendors and other exhibits.
Performers include The Avett Brothers, Wilco, Drive by Truckers (pictured) and much more.
The festival begins Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, July 30.
July 29
Kayak Rental at Waterplace Park
Discover Providence at your own pace as you paddle throughout riverbanks of the Providence and Woonasquatucket Rivers.
Kayak tours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 29
Kids Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers twice every week for the ongoing Story Time event lasting about 30 minutes.
The event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.
July 29
Tour The Stephen Hopkins House
Head into Providence and take a tour of the Stephen Hopkins House located on Hopkins Street.
The Stephen Hopkins House was the place of business and home of a Signer of the Declaration of Independence, his family, and their slaves, for over four decades. It was visited twice by George Washington.
Tours run fro 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
July 30
Figure & Form at ArtProv Gallery
“Figure & Form” is a group show of paintings, pastels, ink drawings, and ceramic and plaster sculptures that capture the external likeness of individuals as well as their internal experiences, states of mind, and transformations.
The main artists exhibiting include Allison Elia, Michele Poirier Mozzone, Eleanor Rahim, Mike Bryce, Jeff Schneider, and Christian Goncalves.
The exhibit runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 30
Stranger Than Paradise at 224 Benefit Street
The exhibit uses works of different styles, sensibilities, and eras, suggesting how human perspectives on the natural world have shifted over the centuries.
July 30
Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G
Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence G, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of several fire pits.
