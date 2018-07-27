10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 27, 2018
Friday, July 27, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Newport Folk Festival, Providence Waterfire, the Warren Summer Concert Series and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
July 27
Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Theatre by the Sea
Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the fable of lost innocence, jealousy, and the power of redemption featuring an instantly recognizable score, wild costumes, imaginative sets, and high-octane, athletic choreography.
July 27
Yoga in the Garden at Blithewold Mansion
Blithewold and Bristol Yoga Studio present an outdoor summer yoga series. All are invited to join in for an inspiring morning class under a canopy of trees, amidst the gardens and waterfront property.
Bring a yoga mat, water, and wear comfortable clothing.
Yoga goes from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
July 27
Newport Half-Day Junior Baycamp With Save The Bay
Children who love the water and adventure will love Save The Bay’s week-long summer camps in Newport.
Headquartered at the Exploration Center and Aquarium on Easton’s Beach, Junior BayCamp blends age-appropriate marine science and environmental education with water-based fun. Inside the aquarium, campers interact with the marine life that call Narragansett Bay home, through touch tanks and counselor-led crafts and games, while just outside the aquarium lies Easton’s Beach, where campers explore the shoreline and natural habitats nearby, building valuable knowledge about the Bay’s natural beauty, resources, and what they can do to help preserve it.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
July 27
Free at Five at Providence Children's Museum
The Museum is open free from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. for Family Friday – Free at Five!
Stay out late and splash, play, explore and discover.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 27
Death at Sea: A Murder Mystery Specialty Cruise at Bowen’s Wharf
"Step aboard the Northeastern and join an elite secret society that controls the world's governments, known as "The Cabal." This powerful shadow government maintains the utmost secrecy, but you have been invited into the inner sanctum and are going on a corporate retreat aboard the leader's yacht. Something isn't right, though, and when a body surfaces, you and your fellow passengers have to root out the culprit before you're the next victim."
Sangria and hor d'oeuvres are included in admission, and there will be a cash bar open as well.
The cruise goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 28
Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams
Newport Folk Festival is here.
The festival features more than 50 performances starting on Friday, July 27 and going through Sunday, July 29.
Notable performances include Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr., Cheech and Chong and much more.
July 28
Providence Waterfire
Don't miss out on one of Providence's premier events, Waterfire.
This series of bonfires, installed on the three rivers of downtown Providence, entices with aromatic wood smoke, flickering firelight, and enchanting music.
The fires will be lit at approximately 8:08 p.m.
July 28
Food Truck Concert Nights at Chase Farm
Grow Your Own Band will be playing on Food Truck Concert NIghts at Chase Farm.
Eat from your favorite local food truck or try something new. Maybe even eat at multiple trucks. Food trucks accept cash, credit, or debit.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 29
Warren Summer Concert Series & Food Truck Nights at Burr's Hill Park
For select Wednesdays and Sundays throughout the summer great live music and great food trucks are coming to Burr's Hill Park.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 29
Time Capsule Records Bargain Outlet
The Time Capsule in Cranston is its first all records bargain outlet beginning this weekend and running through July 29.
"We have thousands of SEALED and opened Albums as well as SEALED and open 12" singles. We put out over 170 crates of LP's and 12" singles all for just $1 each to blow out. We also have thousands of 45s we are liquidating at 3 for $1," said the Time Capsule on their Facebook Page.
The Time Capsule is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
