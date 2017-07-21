slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 21, 2017
Friday, July 21, 2017
Things to do include Arc Iris playing at Pop in Providence, Waterfire and the final weekend of Providence Restaurant Weeks.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
July 21
Live Music at Sons of Liberty
Pay a visit to the Sons of Liberty tasting room Friday night for live music and cocktails!
Jordan Hillman will be on the mic while whiskey, beer and cocktails will be served.
The show goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission is FREE.
July 21
Arc Iris at Pop in Providence
Providence Indie Band Arc Iris is wrapping up their tour in Providence.
The tour features a re-imagining of Joni Mitchell's album "Blue".
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
July 21
PawSox vs Norfolk Tides at McCoy Stadium
The Pawtucket Red Sox are at McCoy Stadium to host the Norfolk Tides at 7 p.m.
The first 3,000 fans will receive a replica David Ortiz PawSox jersey.
The PawSox are currently 50-45 on the season.
July 22
Providence Restaurant Weeks - Final Weekend
Saturday is the final day of Providence Restaurant Weeks. You do not want to miss out on great food and great deals.
Restaurant Weeks features over 80 restaurants all across Rhode Island all serving great food and affordable prices.
Enjoy three-course lunches at $16.95 and three-course dinners at $29.95 or $34.95, as well as two-for-one specials.
July 22
Waterfire
Waterfire returns to Providence this weekend.
Waterfire is one of Providence's premier events, bringing in tourists from all over New England and the country.
If you haven't gotten to Waterfire yet this summer, now is the time.
The lighting takes place at 8:14 p.m.
July 22
Ruth Ruth, Tall Teenagers, Eric & Nothing at Columbus Theatre
New York's Ruth Ruth returns to Providence after a long haitus equipped with new music and a great show.
They will be joined by Providence rock bands Tall Teenagers and Eric & Nothing.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
July 23
3-Hour America's Cup Racing Experience
Race aboard a 12 Meter America’s Cup contender.
Aboard the 12 Meter racing yachts professional and friendly crew will coach those interested in a “hands on” sailing experience, but participation is not required.
No sailing experience necessary.
The event is fun for sailors of all ages!
The event goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
July 23
Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G
Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence G, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of several fire pits.
July 23
Lippitt House Museum's The Art of Dining Exhibit
The Lippitt House Museum has opened a new exhibit that highlights Victorian food.
The exhibit, The Art of Dining: A Taste of Providence’s Golden Age, opened on May 5 and explores the social customs of the Victorian era dining etiquette.
The exhibit will also explore how food and drink were integrated into Victorian life.
July 23
Figure & Form at ArtProv Gallery
“Figure & Form” is group show of paintings, pastels, ink drawings, and ceramic and plaster sculptures that capture the external likeness of individuals as well as their internal experiences, states of mind, and transformations.
The main artists exhibiting include Allison Elia, Michele Poirier Mozzone, Eleanor Rahim, Mike Bryce, Jeff Schneider, and Christian Goncalves.
The exhibit runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
