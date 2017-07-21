slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 21, 2017

Another busy summer weekend in Rhode Island with plenty of events going on that people of all ages can enjoy.

Things to do include Arc Iris playing at Pop in Providence, Waterfire and the final weekend of Providence Restaurant Weeks.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

