10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 20, 2018

Friday, July 20, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

The 40th annual South County Balloon Festival is set to take place this weekend

There is plenty going on around the state of Rhode Island to keep you busy this weekend. From festivals to activities and shows, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the 40th annual South County Balloon Festival, the final weekend of Providence Restaurant Weeks, the Hellenic Festival and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 20, 2018

July 20

Dan & Phil 2018 World Tour - Interactive Introverts at PPAC

Dan and Phil present their new stage show - Interactive Introverts.

Two internet dwelling, insecure nerds standing under the spotlight to give the people what they want: an epic interactive experience of rants, roasts, battles, stories ..and surprises that will make you laugh, cry, cringe and puts the audience in control unlike anything before. 

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information

July 20

Woodland Fest at Blithewold Mansion

Kick off the summer with music, bubbles, pizza, kids’ crafts, face-painting, fun photo ops and a scavenger hunt on the grounds. Bring a picnic, a blanket to sit on, and enjoy the show.

Dance and sing along with the Toe Jam Puppet Band. 

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 20

Colombian Flag Raising at Central Falls City Hall 

Flag raising ceremony, festive cultural performances and live music by "Son de Mi Tierra.”

The event begins at 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 21

40th Annual South County Balloon Festival at URI 

Glowing hot air balloons and Rhode Island’s own Roomful of Blues are on tap for the 40th South County Balloon Festival. 

Other highlights of the festival include carnival rides and games, a rock-climbing wall, car show face painting, arts and crafts, and a range of food vendors. 

The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. 

Click here for more information

July 21

Mamma Mia at Theatre by the Sea 

Saturday is the final performance of Mamma Mia at Theatre by the Sea. 

Prepare to have the time of your life! Mamma Mia is packed with 22 ABBA hits, including "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper," "Take A Chance on Me," and "The Winner Takes It All." This worldwide megahit will have audiences shouting "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!"

Click here for more information

July 21

Family Overnight: The Animal's Got Talent at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The night begins with pizza and ice cream before educators engage you and children in hands-on activities, animal encounters, and a Zoo tour by flashlight. End the evening by crawling into your sleeping bag in the Meller-Danforth Education Center with popcorn and a movie.

The event goes from 6:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. 

Click here for more information

July 21

Providence Restaurant Weeks

Saturday is the final day of Providence Restaurant Weeks so be sure to get out and enjoy. 

Three-course lunches cost just $16.95, and three-course dinners are $29.95 or $34.95, with several restaurants offering 2-for-1 specials. 

Click here for more information 

July 22

Color & Light: Early 20Th Century Hand-Painted Photographs Of Hearthside at Hearthside House Museum

"Color & Light" features more than 40 photographs of Hearthside taken between 1907-1912, along with numerous antique artifacts from the photographer's studio, and set in the historic house where the photographs were actually taken.

Costumed interpreters provide tours. 

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 22

Hellenic Festival at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church

Hellenic Fest is St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church's annual festival which dates back to 1983 and transports us for one weekend from our island to the beautiful islands and mainland of Greece. 

Throughout the weekend, enjoy live music by the Athenian Entertainment Greek Orchestra, featuring modern and traditional music by Georgios Karatzas. The Newport Hellenic Dancers, the pride of our community, are not to be missed as their lively and skilled dance program embodies the joyful nature of the Greek culture. 

Click here for more information

July 22

The Providence Flea 

There will be vintage vendors, artisans, makers, food trucks, community nonprofits and live music. 

The Providence Flea goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m 

Click here for more information

 
 

