slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 14, 2017

Another busy summer weekend in Rhode Island with plenty of events going on that people of all ages can enjoy.

Things to do include the Fox Point Folk Festival, Pot au Feu's Bastille Day Celebration, Providence Restaurant Weeks and more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 14, 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.