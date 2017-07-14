slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 14, 2017
July 14
Bastille Day Celebration at Pot au Feu
Pot au Feu restaurant in Providence is set to celebrate Bastille Day with a performance by Linda Calise.
The celebration will include a three-course dinner with wine and toasting to liberate, egalite and fraternite.
Calise will perform “La Vie en Rose” the songs that inspired the French since they stormed the Bastille.
The celebration goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 14
Family Fun Fridays at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum
Blithewold’s Family Fun Fridays are a great way to enjoy a summer afternoon.
Every week, dance and sing along with the kids to a number of educational and interactive musical performances. Following the performance, enjoy a nature-inspired craft activity, face painting, and pizza.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 14
Stephen Wallem in Jamestown
Nurse Jackie's Stephen Wallem will bring perform for one night only at 18 Valley Street in Jamestown.
Wallem will play songs from his roles including Shrek in Shrek the Musical, Hazel in Pipe Dream, and Horton the Elephant in Seussical, as well as songs from Hairspray, Elf, Anna Nicole the Opera, The Adams Family and original music celebrating the big-boned beauty of Broadway and Hollywood.
July 15
Fox Point Folk Festival
Live music and entertainment is closing down Wickenden Street between East and Governor streets and taking over George M. Cohan Square for the afternoon for the Folk Festival.
The festival will feature six musical acts, including the Vox Hunters (pictured) on the main stage as well as beer, bocce and much more.
The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is FREE to attend.
July 15
Ambrosia Parsley & Chris Maxwell at Columbus Theatre
Parsley and Maxwell bring live music to the Columbus Theatre on Saturday night.
Parsley is best known for her work as the principal songwriter and front woman for Shivaree. "Goodnight Moon," from the band's 1999 Capitol debut, "I Oughtta Give You a Shot in the Head for Making Me Live in This Dump," topped the Italian pop chart for 8 weeks.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
July 15
Tour The Stephen Hopkins House
Head into Providence and take a tour of the Stephen Hopkins House located on Hopkins Street.
The Stephen Hopkins House was the place of business and home of a Signer of the Declaration of Independence, his family, and their slaves, for over four decades. It was visited twice by George Washington.
Tours run fro 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
July 15
Sip, Shuck and Swing at Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Company
Do you like seafood? jazz? drinks?
Then this event at Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Company is just for you.
- 401 Oyster Company will be set up inside with their raw bar serving little necks, oysters, shrimp and crab cakes
- Local jazz band Spumante will be playin' the styles of Miles Davis
- House-made craft cocktails, beer & whiskey flights will be served.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 16
Italian Heritage Center Open House
The Italian Heritage Center located at 286 Atwells Avenue will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The exhibit features the only photographic collections of early Italian immigration in Rhode Island.
July 16
Providence Restaurant Weeks
The second weekend of Providence Restaurant Weeks is underway.
Restaurant Weeks features over 80 restaurants all across Rhode Island all serving great food and affordable prices.
Enjoy three-course lunches at $16.95 and three-course dinners at $29.95 or $34.95, as well as two-for-one specials.
July 16
Quahog Seafood & Art Festival at Burr's Hill Park
The Quahog Seafood and Art Festival is a can't miss event at Burr's Hill Park in Warren.
The festival will feature freshly cooked seafood, chowder, stuffed quahogs and clam cakes are offered, along with arts and crafts and musical entertainment.
It all begins at 10 a.m.
