10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 5, 2018

Friday, January 05, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Old 97's

When you finish digging out from the snow, there are plenty of events going on across the state to go an enjoy. 

This weekend’s events include the Old 97’s at Columbus Theatre, Super Art Sunday at RISD Museum and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

January 5

Old 97's at Columbus Theater 

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Old 97's. All ages.

The show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 5

Bring Your Own Improv's Family Friendly Comedy

This interactive improv show welcomes voluntary audience participation.

You can participate in one of three ways: Applaud at a scene you like, yell out fantastic suggestions, or if you feel you’re ready, jump up and get involved with us on stage.

The event goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 5

Funky White Honkies at Narrows Center 

The Funky White Honkies are one of the top party bands in the area. 

On Friday night, they will bring their show to the Narrows Center. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 6

PC Basketball vs #4 Xavier at Dunkin' Donuts Center

The Providence College Friars men's basketball team will host #4 Xavier on Saturday afternoon. 

PC is coming off a loss to Marquette earlier this week and will look to even up their conference play record. 

Game time is set for 2 p.m. 

Click here for tickets

January 6

Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum 

This year marks the 90th Winter Speaker Series at the Newport Art Museum. 

Topics include assessing Trump's presidency, art in public places, the future of museums, the fate of newspapers in the digital age, and more

Saturday's speaker is Darrell West. 

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 6

Young Rust - Neil Young Tribute at The Met 

If you are a Neil Young fan, this show is a must-see. 

Young Rust was formed in Providence in 2004 and performs more than 60 Neil Young songs. 

The show begins at 8:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 6

Kids Story Time at Books on the Square 

Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event. 

This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 7

Super Art Sunday at RISD Museum 

The day features family-friendly activities focused on the exhibition "Lines of Thought: Drawing from Michelangelo to Now From the British Museum." Get the entire family looking, thinking and making together. Supported by the RISD Museum Associates. Free.

The exhibit goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 7

Local Artist & Maker Pop-Up Shop At West Elm Providence

Each shop features items that are unique and handmade in Rhode Island.

Support your community and small businesses.

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 7

Providence Bruins vs Syracuse Crunch at Dunkin' Donuts Center 

Providence Bruins Hockey returns to the Dunkin' Donuts Center. 

The Bruins will host the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday afternoon. 

Game time is set for 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

