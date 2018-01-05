10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 5, 2018
Friday, January 05, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Old 97’s at Columbus Theatre, Super Art Sunday at RISD Museum and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 5, 2018
January 5
Old 97's at Columbus Theater
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Old 97's. All ages.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
January 5
Bring Your Own Improv's Family Friendly Comedy
This interactive improv show welcomes voluntary audience participation.
You can participate in one of three ways: Applaud at a scene you like, yell out fantastic suggestions, or if you feel you’re ready, jump up and get involved with us on stage.
The event goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
January 5
Funky White Honkies at Narrows Center
The Funky White Honkies are one of the top party bands in the area.
On Friday night, they will bring their show to the Narrows Center.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
January 6
PC Basketball vs #4 Xavier at Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Providence College Friars men's basketball team will host #4 Xavier on Saturday afternoon.
PC is coming off a loss to Marquette earlier this week and will look to even up their conference play record.
Game time is set for 2 p.m.
January 6
Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum
This year marks the 90th Winter Speaker Series at the Newport Art Museum.
Topics include assessing Trump's presidency, art in public places, the future of museums, the fate of newspapers in the digital age, and more
Saturday's speaker is Darrell West.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
January 6
Young Rust - Neil Young Tribute at The Met
If you are a Neil Young fan, this show is a must-see.
Young Rust was formed in Providence in 2004 and performs more than 60 Neil Young songs.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m.
January 6
Kids Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event.
This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
January 7
Super Art Sunday at RISD Museum
The day features family-friendly activities focused on the exhibition "Lines of Thought: Drawing from Michelangelo to Now From the British Museum." Get the entire family looking, thinking and making together. Supported by the RISD Museum Associates. Free.
The exhibit goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
January 7
Local Artist & Maker Pop-Up Shop At West Elm Providence
Each shop features items that are unique and handmade in Rhode Island.
Support your community and small businesses.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
January 7
Providence Bruins vs Syracuse Crunch at Dunkin' Donuts Center
Providence Bruins Hockey returns to the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
The Bruins will host the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday afternoon.
Game time is set for 3 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 25, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 18, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 11, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 14, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 21, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 28, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 4, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 6, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 24, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 17, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 10, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 13, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 20, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 27, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 3, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 29, 2017