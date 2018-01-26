Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 26, 2018

Friday, January 26, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Sara Niemietz of Postmodern Jukebox

There is plenty going on around the state of Rhode Island to keep you busy this weekend. From games, to concerts and shows, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the final days of Providence Restaurant Week, Postmodern Jukebox at The Vets, the Providence Flea Winter Market and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

January 26

Hamlet at Smith Center for the Arts; John Bowab Studio Theatre

A King is murdered. A son returns from school to bury his father and finds his mother newly married to his uncle. A ghost challenges the boy to avenge the crime that destroyed a family and stained a nation. 

The show goes from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 26

Into the Breeches at Trinity Rep 

Providence, 1942: Oberon Play House’s director and leading men are off at war. 

Determined to press on, the director’s wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare’s Henry V, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theater experience.

Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on

Click here for more information 

January 26

Brown Basketball vs Dartmouth at Pizzitola Center

The Brown Bears men's basketball is back at the Pizzitola Center on Friday to host Ivy League rival Dartmouth. 

The Bears are 8-7 on the season and 1-1 in Ivy League play after beating Yale last week. 

Game time is set for 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 27

#24 URI vs Duquesne at Ryan Center 

The URI Rams have won 11 straight games and are 8-0 in the A-10. 

The Rams return to the Riyan Center on Saturday to host Duqesne, looking to extend their winning streak to 12. 

Game time is set for noon. 

Click here for more information 

January 27

Providence Restaurant Week 

Saturday is the final day of Providence Restaurant week, don't miss out. 

Providence Restaurant Week features nearly 100 restaurants across the state. 

Three-course lunches cost just $16.95, and three-course dinners are $29.95 or $34.95, with several restaurants offering 2-for-1 specials.

Click here for more information 

January 27

Illumin8: An Art, Rock & Funraising Event at AS220

Join The Sound of Gravity, Space Heater, Kurt Fowl, VJ Proto of Alien TV, guest emcee The Reverend Al Mighty & more original music & art makers for a sound & music video release event. 

100% of net proceeds benefit the Food Pantry at Youth Pride Inc. of RI. 

Click here for more information 

January 27

Kids Story Time at Books on the Square 

Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event. 

This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information

January 28

Providence Flea Winter Markets at Hope High School 

The Providence Flea is back for a limited run of Winter and Spring Markets.

Check out a bunch of new and returning vintage vendors, artisans, makers, plus hot food & coffee trucks, community nonprofits and live music.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 28

Postmodern Jukebox at The Vets

Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) became a smash viral sensation when they began posting videos of jazzy arrangements of popular tunes, gaining millions of views on each new video.Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Vets

Watch lead singer Sara Niemietz on LIVE. 

Show time is set for 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 28

Paw Patrol LIVE at PPAC 

X barks the spot in the new tour "PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.

The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first

There are two shows per day. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

