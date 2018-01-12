10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 12, 2018
Friday, January 12, 2018
This weekend’s events include a 1980s party at Hanley’s Ale House, Providence Restaurant Weeks kicks off and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
January 12
1980s Party at Hanley's Ale House
Grab those headbands, wristbands, leg warmers, windbreakers, fanny packs and everything else 80s that you can get your hands on and head to Hanley's Ale House for a party.
The party goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
January 12
Bring Your Own Improv's Family Friendly Comedy
This interactive improv show welcomes voluntary audience participation.
You can participate in one of three ways: Applaud at a scene you like, yell out fantastic suggestions, or if you feel you’re ready, jump up and get involved with us on stage.
The event goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
January 13
Big Jim Wheeler and the Band in Black at Courthouse Center for the Arts
Big Jim Wheeler is bringing his band to the Courthouse Center for the Arts for a tribute to country music legend Johnny Cash.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
January 13
Introduction to Silkscreen at AS220
This one-day course is a comprehensive introduction to screen printing.
Participants will design, print and exchange a one or two-color print with a maximum dimension of 8″ x 10.”
The morning will be dedicated to designing and creating stencils by hand or using the laser copier. In the afternoon, participants will learn the proper techniques, layer registration, and troubleshooting. At the end of the workshop, participants will exchange prints.
The class goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
January 13
URI vs St. Bonaventure at Ryan Center
The URI Rams have won seven straight games entering Saturday's matchup against A-10 rival St. Bonaventure at the Ryan Center.
The Rams are currently 12-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play.
Game time is set for 11 a.m.
January 13
Damont Combs Poetry Book Signing at Books on the Square
Providence-based poet Damont Combs partners with Books on the Square to read from his two books, My Poem...My Riddle and A Touch of Orange.
After reciting there will be a Book Signing. Books will be available at the event for purchase
The signing goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
January 13
Local Artist & Maker Pop-Up Shop At West Elm Providence
Each shop features items that are unique and handmade in Rhode Island.
Support your community and small businesses.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
January 14
Providence Restaurant Weeks Begins
Providence Restaurant Weeks features nearly 100 restaurants across the state.
Three-course lunches cost just $16.95, and three-course dinners are $29.95 or $34.95, with several restaurants offering 2-for-1 specials.
Providence Restaurant Weeks runs from January 14 to January 27.
January 14
The Bodyguard at PPAC
This award-winning musical stars Grammy® Award-nominee and R&B superstar Deborah Cox.
Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.
The show is at 7 p.m.
January 14
Neko Case With Mt. Joy at Columbus Theater
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Neko Case with Mt. Joy.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
