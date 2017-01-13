slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan.13, 2017
Friday, January 13, 2017
This events include stand up by John Cleese at PPAC, Providence College basketball at the Dunkin' Donuts Center and much more.
To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.
How many activities and events can you get to?
See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan.13, 2017
Jan. 13
Bring Your Own Improv Family Friendly Comedy Show
Bring Your Own Improv is in it's 9th season at the Warwick Museum of Art. The show is an interactive show that is fun for the entire family and encourages audience participation.
The show goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors, military & Children 12 and under.
Jan. 13
Arctic Blast: Experiments in Frost at Anchor Bend Glassworks
Arctic Blast: Experiments in Frost shows off modern sandblasting & silvering techniques. Frosted handblown glass Anchors, Waves, and Sea Creatures are the centerpieces of this show.
Jan. 14
Seton Hall at PC
The Friars will look to get back on the winning track on Saturday afternoon when they host Seton Hall at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
Tip-off is set for noon.
Jan. 14
John Cleese and the Holy Grail at PPAC
Legendary actor and comedian John Cleese will be at PPAC for a night of conversation and audience Q&A.
Absurd and/or ridiculous questions only are requested, please.
Cleese will tell stories of his life and career as well as much more.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14
Mason Street Flea Market
The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out.
Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.
They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything.
Jan. 14
Kids' Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers for the ongoing story time events with talented storytellers.
Story Time events last approximately 30 minutes. This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.10:30-11am Mondays, Babies11:00-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, All.
Jan. 15
Providence Restaurant Week
Sunday is the first day of Providence Restaurant week.
Restaurant week features more than 70 restaurants all over the state all with great food and for great prices. Restaurants include The Capital Grille, 10 Prime Steak & Sushi, just to name a few.
Jan. 15
The Mountaintop
With Martin Luther King day approaching, seeing the Mountaintop at Trinity Rep is a great way to celebrate.
"April 3rd, 1968. Martin Luther King, Jr. returns to room 206 in the seedy Lorraine Motel after delivering one of his most famous speeches. Suddenly, he is visited by a spirited young maid who challenges him to confront the truth of his life, the question of his legacy, and his ultimate destiny," read the description of the show.
Jan. 15
Newport Seal Tour
Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Jan. 15
Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G
Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of our fire pits or lounge areas.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 16, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 16, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 23, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 30, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend - September 9, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 9, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 19
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 26
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 2, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 2, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 7, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Oct. 14, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 9, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 2, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 16, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 23, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 30
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Nov. 25, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Nov. 18
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 21, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 28, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 4, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 11
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 6, 2017
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It