Friday, January 06, 2017
Paw Patrol is bringing their first live tour to The Vets, the Providence College Friars men's basketballl team welcomes #10 Creighton and so much more.
Jan. 6
Second Annual Mini Art Show at Blink Gallery in Newport
This is the final weekend of the Mini Art Show in Newport.
This year’s show curates work from an all-inclusive pool of artists, with no requirements to enter. Each artist has a connection to Newport, however, they all have varying styles and approaches to their work.
The pieces are scaled on the smaller side, and have been priced under $150.
Jan. 6
Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players
Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB.
Jan. 7
#10 Creighton vs PC
The Providence College Friars are coming off their first win in the Big East and will be looking for a big upset on Saturday afternoon at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
Jan. 7
Mason Street Flea Market
The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out.
Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.
They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything.
Jan. 7
Brewery Bus Tour- Beereakfast Of Champions at Trinity Brewhouse
Start Christmas Eve day off right with Trinity Brewhouse's bus tour around Rhode Island.
The first stop is Bucket Brewery in Pawtucket. Next stop is Foolproof Brewing, also in Pawtucket! The last stop takes us to Woonsocket and the folks over at Ravenous Brewing.
Jan. 7
Darrell West Talk at Newport Art Museum
Darrell M. West will be giving a talk, "What to Expect from the Trump Presidency" this Saturday, January 7, at the Newport Art Museum at 2 p.m.
"West will present the priorities of the next administration, what the campaign taught us about that individual, and likelihood of success on various domestic and foreign policy fronts," according to the museum.
Tickets are $15 for non-members, $10 for museum members, and $6 for students.
Jan. 7
Kids' Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers for the ongoing story time events with talented storytellers.
Story Time events last approximately 30 minutes. This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.10:30-11am Mondays, Babies11:00-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, All.
Jan. 8
Paw Patrol at The Vets
The first ever Paw Patrol live tour is coming to Providence for shows on Saturday and Sunday.
It's the day of the Great Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue!
Jan. 8
Chris Kattan from SNL at Comedy Connection
Kattan will be performing his stand-up act at Comedy Connection from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Kattan has been featured on Saturday Night Live and A Night at the Roxbury.
Jan. 8
Newport Seal Tour
Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
