slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 6, 2017

Friday, January 06, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

The holidays are over, but there is still plenty going on across Rhode Island to keep you busy this weekend. 

Paw Patrol is bringing their first live tour to The Vets, the Providence College Friars men's basketballl team welcomes #10 Creighton and so much more. 

To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend. 

How many activities and events can you get to?

Happy Holidays

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Jan. 6

Second Annual Mini Art Show at Blink Gallery in Newport

This is the final weekend of the Mini Art Show in Newport. 

This year’s show curates work from an all-inclusive pool of artists, with no requirements to enter. Each artist has a connection to Newport, however, they all have varying styles and approaches to their work. 

The pieces are scaled on the smaller side, and have been priced under $150. 

Read More

Jan. 6

Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players 

Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB. 

Read More Here

Jan. 7

#10 Creighton vs PC 

The Providence College Friars are coming off their first win in the Big East and will be looking for a big upset on Saturday afternoon at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. 

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

Click here for tickets

Jan. 7

Mason Street Flea Market 

The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out. 

Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.

They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything. 

Read More

Jan. 7

Brewery Bus Tour- Beereakfast Of Champions at Trinity Brewhouse 

Start Christmas Eve day off right with Trinity Brewhouse's bus tour around Rhode Island. 

The first stop is Bucket Brewery in Pawtucket. Next stop is Foolproof Brewing, also in Pawtucket!  The last stop takes us to Woonsocket and the folks over at Ravenous Brewing.

Read More

Jan. 7

Darrell West Talk at Newport Art Museum 

Darrell M. West will be giving a talk, "What to Expect from the Trump Presidency" this Saturday, January 7, at the Newport Art Museum at 2 p.m. 

"West will present the priorities of the next administration, what the campaign taught us about that individual, and likelihood of success on various domestic and foreign policy fronts," according to the museum.

Tickets are $15 for non-members, $10 for museum members, and $6 for students. 

Click here for more information 

Jan. 7

Kids' Story Time at Books on the Square 

Parents and children can join storytellers for the ongoing story time events with talented storytellers.

 Story Time events last approximately 30 minutes. This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.10:30-11am Mondays, Babies11:00-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, All. 

Click here for more information. 

Jan. 8

Paw Patrol at The Vets

The first ever Paw Patrol live tour is coming to Providence for shows on Saturday and Sunday. 

It's the day of the Great Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue!

Click here for tickets

Jan. 8

Chris Kattan from SNL at Comedy Connection

Kattan will be performing his stand-up act at Comedy Connection from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. 

Kattan has been featured on Saturday Night Live and A Night at the Roxbury. 

Click here for more information 

Jan. 8

Newport Seal Tour 

Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge. 

Click here for more information

 
 

