Friday, January 27, 2017
This events include a concert by Billy Gilman at The Vets, Rhode Island Brew Fest in Pawtucket, an important game for URI basketball and more.
Jan. 27
Providence Restaurant Week
This is the final weekend for Providence Restaurant Week, you do not want to miss out.
Restaurant week features more than 70 restaurants all over the state all with great food and for great prices. Restaurants include The Capital Grille, 10 Prime Steak & Sushi, just to name a few.
Jan. 27
The Mountaintop at Trinity Rep
Celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with this performance at Trinity Rep.
"April 3rd, 1968. Martin Luther King, Jr. returns to room 206 in the seedy Lorraine Motel after delivering one of his most famous speeches. Suddenly, he is visited by a spirited young maid who challenges him to confront the truth of his life, the question of his legacy, and his ultimate destiny," read the description of the show.
Jan. 27
Bring Your Own Improv Family Friendly Comedy Show
Bring Your Own Improv is in it's 9th season at the Warwick Museum of Art. The show is an interactive show that is fun for the entire family and encourages audience participation.
The show goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors, military & Children 12 and under.
Jan. 28
Billy Gilman at The Vets
Fresh off his successful showing on NBC's The Voice, Billy Gilman returns to Rhode Island for a performance at The Vets.
“Music is my life, and it is always what I will be doing with my life. But I understand, given my unusual history, that the road back is not going to be short and easy. I will have to earn my way back into this business—one fan at a time. And that’s exactly how it should be," Gilman said.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
jan. 28
Rhode Island Brew Fest at Pawtucket Armory
The 5th annual Rhode Island Brew Fest brings in some of the state's best craft beer fo you to try. Plus, don't miss out on the live music, souvenirs and much more.
The Brew Fest goes from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 28
URI vs St. Bonaventure at Ryan Center
The URI Rams are looking to get back in the win column after suffering a loss to Richmond in their last game.
Saturday's game against St. Bonaventure presents a chance for URI to move up in the A-10 standings. The Rams currently sit in 6th place while St. Bonaventure is one game ahead of them in fifth.
Game time is set for 2 p.m.
Jan. 29
Mason Street Flea Market
The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out.
Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.
They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything.
Jan. 29
Arctic Blast: Experiments in Frost at Anchor Bend Glassworks
Arctic Blast: Experiments in Frost shows off modern sandblasting & silvering techniques. Frosted handblown glass Anchors, Waves, and Sea Creatures are the centerpieces of this show.
Newport Seal Tour
Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G
Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of our fire pits or lounge areas.
