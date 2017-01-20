slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 20, 2017
Friday, January 20, 2017
This events include the Sleeping Beauty Ballet in Newport, Brown basketball's showdown against Yale, Providence Restaurant Week and more.
Jan. 20
Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Stadium Theater
No better way to spend a Friday night then at the Rocky Horror Picture Show that is taking place at the Stadium Theater in Woonsocket.
The show begins at 7:15 p.m. and admission is 11 p.m.
Jan. 20
Yale vs. Brown at the Pizzitola Center
The Ivy League season has begun and on Friday night the Brown Bears host the defending Ivy League champion Yale Bulldogs at the Pizzitola Center.
The Bears and Bulldogs are both 1-1 on the season.
Jan. 21
Newport Art Museum Winter Speaker Series - Tess Davis
Tess Davis, is a lawyer, archaeologist and Executive Director of the Antiquities Coalition.
She oversees the organization’s work to fight cultural racketeering.
Her talk at the Newport Art Museum will cover ISIS' destruction of historical artifacts and what needs to be done to combat this.
Jan. 21
Mason Street Flea Market
The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out.
Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.
They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything.
Jan 21
Kids' Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers for the ongoing story time events with talented storytellers.
Story Time events last approximately 30 minutes. This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.10:30-11am Mondays, Babies11:00-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, All.
Jan. 22
Arcade Farmers Market
The Arcade Farmers Market takes place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will feature food, vendors and much more.
Admission is FREE.
Jan. 22
Bolshoi Ballet: Sleeping Beauty at Jane Pickens Theater
The Bolshoi dancers take viewers on a journey through this classic fairytale complete with fairies, a magical kingdom, a princess and a prince in this classical ballet.
The show takes place at 12:55 p.m.
Jan. 22
Arctic Blast: Experiments in Frost at Anchor Bend Glassworks
Arctic Blast: Experiments in Frost shows off modern sandblasting & silvering techniques. Frosted handblown glass Anchors, Waves, and Sea Creatures are the centerpieces of this show.
Jan. 22
Providence Restaurant Week
Sunday is the first day of Providence Restaurant week.
Restaurant week features more than 70 restaurants all over the state all with great food and for great prices. Restaurants include The Capital Grille, 10 Prime Steak & Sushi, just to name a few.
Jan. 22
Newport Seal Tour
Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
