Welcome! Login | Register
 

Biggest Winners and Losers in Raimondo’s FY 18 Budget Proposal—Biggest Winners and Losers in Raimondo’s FY 18…

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 20, 2017—Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s…

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 20, 2017—10 Great Things to do in RI This…

Trump Wishes Patriots Luck in AFC Championship on Night Before Inauguration—Trump Wishes Patriots Luck in AFC Championship on…

Former Rep. Palumbo Arrested for Embezzling from Campaign Account—Former Rep. Palumbo Arrested on Embezzling from Campaign…

Number of Employed in RI Falls in December—Number of Employed in RI Falls in December

Bond Names Phillips Project Manager of Providence Office—Bond Names Phillips Project Manager of Providence Office

Finneran: Income Inequality—Finneran: Income Inequality

Three Players Reach Double-Figures in Bryant’s 75-61 Loss to St. Francis—Three Players Reach Double-Figures in Bryant's 75-61 Loss…

Vincent, Akinfalorin, DeBlois to be Inducted into Providence MLK Hall of Fame—Vincent, Akinfalorin, DeBlois to be Inducted into Providence…

 
 

slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 20, 2017

Friday, January 20, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

A busy weekend of events across Rhode Island. 

This events include the Sleeping Beauty Ballet in Newport, Brown basketball's showdown against Yale, Providence Restaurant Week and more. 

To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend. 

How many activities and events can you get to?

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 20, 2017

Prev Next

Jan. 20

Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Stadium Theater

No better way to spend a Friday night then at the Rocky Horror Picture Show that is taking place at the Stadium Theater in Woonsocket. 

The show begins at 7:15 p.m. and admission is 11 p.m.

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Jan. 20

Yale vs. Brown at  the Pizzitola Center

The Ivy League season has begun and on Friday night the Brown Bears host the defending Ivy League champion Yale Bulldogs at the Pizzitola Center. 

The Bears and Bulldogs are both 1-1 on the season. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Jan. 21

Newport Art Museum Winter Speaker Series - Tess Davis

Tess Davis, is a lawyer, archaeologist and Executive Director of the Antiquities Coalition.  

She oversees the organization’s work to fight cultural racketeering.

Her talk at the Newport Art Museum will cover ISIS' destruction of historical artifacts and what needs to be done to combat this. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Jan. 21

Mason Street Flea Market 

The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out. 

Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.

They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Jan 21

Kids' Story Time at Books on the Square 

Parents and children can join storytellers for the ongoing story time events with talented storytellers.

 Story Time events last approximately 30 minutes. This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.10:30-11am Mondays, Babies11:00-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, All. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Jan. 22

Arcade Farmers Market 

The Arcade Farmers Market takes place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The market will feature food, vendors and much more. 

Admission is FREE. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Jan. 22

Bolshoi Ballet: Sleeping Beauty at Jane Pickens Theater

The Bolshoi dancers take viewers on a journey through this classic fairytale complete with fairies, a magical kingdom, a  princess and a prince in this classical ballet. 

The show takes place at 12:55 p.m. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Jan. 22

Arctic Blast: Experiments in Frost at Anchor Bend Glassworks

 Arctic Blast: Experiments in Frost shows off modern sandblasting & silvering techniques. Frosted handblown glass Anchors, Waves, and Sea Creatures are the centerpieces of this show.

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Jan. 22

Providence Restaurant Week 

Sunday is the first day of Providence Restaurant week. 

Restaurant week features more than 70 restaurants all over the state all with great food and for great prices. Restaurants include The Capital Grille, 10 Prime Steak & Sushi, just to name a few. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Jan. 22

Newport Seal Tour 

Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge. 

Click here for more information.

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!