10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 9, 2018
Friday, February 09, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Northeast International Auto Show, Festival Ballet at The Vets, PC and URI basketball and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 9, 2018
February 9
Festival Ballet Presents Director's Choice at The Vets
The mixed repertory program includes a world premiere with live music from musicians of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra. Live Music for The Soldier's Tale made possible with support from the Providence Tourism Council.
See George Balanchine Trust's Sandra Jennings on LIVE HERE.
February 9
#18 URI vs Davidson at Ryan Center
After a week off, the #18 URI Rams return to action when they host Davidson at the Ryan Center.
The Rams enter the game having won 14 straight on the season and 17 straight games in conference play dating back to last season.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
February 9
Undefined at ArtProv Gallery
ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Undefined," features the works of S.W. Dinge who Dinge produced the paintings for the show mostly on the floor, watering down the gouache and acrylic paints and pouring them onto an unprimed canvas.
The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
February 10
PC vs DePaul at Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Providence College Friars will look to win their third straight game on Saturday when they host DePaul at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
The Friars are currently 7-4 in the Big East and 16-8 overall.
Game time is set for 4 p.m.
February 10
Valentine Crafts & Activities at Lippitt House Museum
Bring your family (and accompanying doll, teddy bear, or action figure) to craft Valentine gifts inspired by the Lippitt House itself.
Make crafts inspired by the dollhouse and windows to give to your loved ones (human or toy) to celebrate this Valentine’s Day! No reservations needed.
The event begins at 10 a.m.
February 10
2018 Northeast International Auto Show at RI Convention Center
The 2018 Northeast International Auto Show features hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and more.
From Ford to Fiat, attendees are invited to check out their favorite models in a non-selling environment, sit behind wheels, inspect engines, experience new technologies and even take a spin in new vehicles.
This annual event will also feature luxury rides, pre-production models, interactive displays, fun for the little ones and more.
February 11
Screening of RI’s Industrial Revolution: The Rise and Fall of an Empire at
Documentary filmmaker Joseph Lyons will screen Rhode Island's Industrial Revolution: The Rise and Fall of an Empire, which follows the transition of the United States economy from primarily agrarian to fully industrialized, discussing key events in Rhode Island and American history and how they shaped the trajectory of the American identity and changed the physical and economic landscape of Rhode Island, culminating in a massive, eight-month long strike that paralyzed the Rhode Island economy as the labor movement grew in intensity during the first half of the 20th century.
After the movie, Lyons will hold a Q&A discussing the production of the film, sharing details that did not make it to the screen.
The show begins at 1:30 p.m.
February 11
Providence Flea Winter Market at Hope High School
The Providence Flea is back for a limited run of Winter and Spring Markets.
Check out a bunch of new and returning vintage vendors, artisans, makers, plus the city's favorite hot food & coffee trucks, community nonprofits and live music! Hope High is easily accessible by public transportation, and the school offers plenty of free, off-street parking. Admission is free.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
February 11
Musicworks Collective at RISD Museum
The MusicWorks Collective traces a musical idea through the centuries in this special program of three intertwined masterworks. Alfred Schnittke uses shards of past music — Orlando di Lasso’s 16th-century Stabat Mater and Beethoven’s legendary Grosse Fuge - to build his third string quartet, a highlight of the 20th-century string repertoire.
The show goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
February 11
Local Artist & Maker Pop-Up Shop At West Elm Providence
Each shop features items that are unique and handmade in Rhode Island.
Support your community and small businesses.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 6, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 13, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 20, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 27, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 18, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 25, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 3, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 10, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 5, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 12, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 19, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 26, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 17, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 24, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 2, 2018