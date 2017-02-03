slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 3, 2017
Friday, February 03, 2017
This events includes Lewis Black at PPAC, the Providence Boat Show at the Rhode Island Convention Center and much more.
To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.
How many activities and events can you get to?
See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 3, 2017
Feb. 3
Lewis Black at PPAC
Lewis Black will perform at PPAC on Friday night as part of his "The Rant, White & Blue Tour."
Black performs over 200 nights a year to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and The United States. He is one of few performers to sell out multiple, renowned theatres, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
In August 2007, he was the first stand-up comedian to ever perform in concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
Feb. 3
12th Annual Misquamicut Aloha Luau at Venice Ballroom
The Luau will feature food from more than a dozen local restaurants. Food will range from Asian to American and feature a pig roast. A silent Auction will be held which will feature many fabulous items to bid on including dinners, Casino Packages, day trips, a stay in Cape Cod, concert tickets, artwork, radio advertising packages, gift baskets and more.
The Atlantic Avenue Band will play to keep people moving throughout the night on the dance floor.
The party begins at 6:30 p.m. and goes to 9:30 p.m.
Feb. 3
Paul Taylor Dance Company at The Vets
The show offers the thrilling world premiere of a brand new work, plus the company’s first-ever Rhode Island performance of Esplanade.
Be sure to experience the energy, romance, humor and sheer beauty of America’s most magnificent dancing machine.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
Feb. 4
Providence Boat Show at RI Convention Center
Get into the Summer spirit by attending the Providence Boat Show at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
This year’s show focuses on how to experience the Rhode Island coastline and will feature special events, free seminars with experts, sea-to-table cooking demonstrations, and hands-on activities.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all weekend.
Feb. 4
Shen Yun Performing Arts 2017 World Tour at PPAC
Shen Yun weaves a wondrous tapestry of heavenly realms, ancient legends, and modern heroic tales, taking you on a journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture. Its stunning beauty and tremendous energy leave audiences uplifted and inspired.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4
Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players
Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB.
Feb. 5
Mason Street Flea Market
The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out.
Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.
They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything.
Feb. 5
Political & Historic Art Exhibit at Federal Hill’s Gallery Z
The exhibit features are referencing momentous or troubling events both national and international.
The works are shown in various media types including painting, drawings, sculpture, assemblages, photography, lithographs and serigraphs, all invoking or encapsulating historic episodes in history.
Feb. 5
Newport Seal Tour
Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Feb. 5
Arctic Blast: Experiments in Frost at Anchor Bend Glassworks
Arctic Blast: Experiments in Frost shows off modern sandblasting & silvering techniques. Frosted handblown glass Anchors, Waves, and Sea Creatures are the centerpieces of this show.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 7, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Oct. 14, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 21, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 23, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 16, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 9, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend - September 9, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 16, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 28, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 4, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 30
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 6, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan.13, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 20, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 16, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 11
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Nov. 18
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Nov. 25, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 27, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 30, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 2, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 23, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 9, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 2, 2016
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It