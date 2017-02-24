slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 24, 2017
Friday, February 24, 2017
This weekend's events include Terror Con at the RI Convention Center, the Providence Children's Film Festival, Newport Winter Festival and more.
To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.
How many activities and events can you get to?
Feb. 24
8th Annual Providence Children's Film Festival in Providence
The Providence Children's Film Festival is in the final weekend of its 8th year of great movie showings and kids activities across Providence.
Audiences of all ages will enjoy over 100 feature-length and short films—including live-action, documentary, and animation—made by filmmakers from around the world.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until February 26.
Feb. 24
Newport Burger Bender
The Newport Burger Bender is a "best burger" contest taking place Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 26, 2017 at participating restaurants throughout Newport and Bristol counties.
Feb. 24
Newport Seal Tour
Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Feb. 24
Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players
Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB.
Feb. 25
Marquette vs PC Basketball
The Providence College Friars are making a late season push for the NCAA Tournament.
On Saturday, the Friars host Marquette at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in a must win game.
Game time is set for 4 p.m.
Feb. 25
29th Annual Newport Winter Festival
The Newport Winter Festival is here!
Featuring more than 150 events, the Festival offers a winter experience combining food, festivities, music, and fun for all ages.
Highlighted events include the Children’s Fair, Chili Cook-Off, Princess Partyand exciting, fun concerts by the Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Changes in Latitudes and more!
Feb. 25
Terror Con at RI Convention Center
It is going to be a weekend of horror in Providence as Terror Con is in town.
See celebrities like Elizabeth Ludlow from The Walking Dead, professional wrestlers, movie starts and more.
Terror Con runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Feb. 25
Greg Abate Quartet at Courthouse Center for Arts
The Greg Abate quartet will perform at the Courthouse Center for Arts on Saturday night.
The quartet features Kent Hewitt piano, Dave Zinno on bass and Gary Johnson on drums
The concert goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Feb. 26
FLICKERS: Red Carpet Experience at Providence Biltmore
Watch the Oscars in style on Sunday night at the Red Carpet experience.
The event will feature a Red Carpet Entrance and Reception with Paparazzi, Media interviews, a Photo Booth, Producer’s Circle and Dream Maker Awards, hors d'oeuvres, Imported wines and beers, live music, a sit-down dinner.
The experience begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
Providence Flea Winter & Spring Markets at Hope High School
The Providence Flea is back at Hope High School for six Winter and Spring markets with dozens of local vintage vendors, artisan/makers and food trucks. Free entrance and free parking.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
