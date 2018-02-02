10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 2, 2018
Friday, February 02, 2018
This weekend’s events include Pat Benatar at Cranston's Park Theatre, the Providence Boat Show and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
February 2
Jen Shyu Presents Nine Doors at The Music Mansion
Jen Shyu's Nine Doors, is a solo work that integrates narrative, vocals, music-movement, and instrumentals on the Taiwanese moon lute, gayageum, piano, and electronics.
This mythical work was inspired by Shyu’s 12-plus years of study of traditional music from Korea, East Timor, Taiwan, and Indonesia.
This performance kicks off the Music Mansion's 2018 First Fridays season.
February 2
Bring Your Own Improv's Family Friendly Comedy
This interactive improv show welcomes voluntary audience participation.
You can participate in one of three ways: Applaud at a scene you like, yell out fantastic suggestions, or if you feel you’re ready, jump up and get involved with us on stage.
The event goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
February 2
P-Bruins vs Hartford Wolf Pack at Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Providence Bruins are back at the Dunkin' Donuts Center when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night.
The Bruins currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
February 3
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at DeWolf Tavern
The show running is Murder in the Court, a hysterical spoof of Silence of the Lambs where the audience decides the fate of the defendant on trial for murder.
The audience member who does the best job of solving the mystery gets a mystery prize at the end of the evening.
The event goes from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
February 3
Providence Boat Show at RI Convention Center
The Providence Boat Show is the best place to shop early and gather all the information and inspiration you’ll need to enjoy your time on the water come springtime.
This year’s show focuses on how to experience the Rhode Island coastline and will once again feature special events, free seminars with experts, sea-to-table cooking demonstrations, and hands-on activities.
Saturday's show goes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
February 3
Winter Art Classes at Linden Place Mansion
The class is designed for young artists (ages 8-11) who like to do a variety of art activities. Students will unleash their creativity and make fascinating discoveries while exploring the 200-year old historical mansion, grounds, and carriage house.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
February 3
Pat Benatar at Cranston's Park Theatre
Music legend Pat Benatar will be at Cranston's Park Theatre on Saturday night.
Benatar has two RIAA-certified multi-platinum albums, five platinum albums, three gold albums, and 15 Billboard Top 40 singles, including the Top 10 hits "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," "Love Is a Battlefield", "We Belong", and "Invincible."
The concert begins at 8 p.m.
February 4
On Your Feet at PPAC
From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world.
The show takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and ground breaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet.
Showtime is set for 7 p.m.
February 4
Into the Breeches at Trinity Rep
Providence, 1942: Oberon Play House’s director and leading men are off at war.
Determined to press on, the director’s wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare’s Henry V, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theater experience.
Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on
February 4
Local Artist & Maker Pop-Up Shop At West Elm Providence
Each shop features items that are unique and handmade in Rhode Island.
Support your community and small businesses.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
