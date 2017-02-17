slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 17, 2017
Friday, February 17, 2017
This weekend's events include Newport Vineyards WINEterfest, Newport Bridal Expo, Providence Children's Film Festival and so much more.
To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.
How many activities and events can you get to?
Feb. 17
RI Philharmonic Performs Beethoven’s “Eroica” at The Vets
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director Larry Rachleff is welcoming pianist Robert Levin and Ya-Fei Chuang for Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos.
The concert goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 17
Penn at Brown Basketball
The Brown Bears men's basketball team continues Ivy League play on Friday night when they host Penn at 8 p.m.
The Bears have lost three straight games and are looking to get back on the winning track.
Feb. 17
Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players
Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB.
Feb. 18
15th Annual Newport Bridal Show at Rosecliff & Oceancliff
The best bridal event of the year is set to take place in Newport on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Couples will be able to shop for everything they need to plan their perfect wedding all in one day! Browse the show's Wedding Professionals and preview the products and services showcased at our Newport Bridal Show.
Feb. 18
8th Annual Providence Children's Film Festival in Providence
The Providence Children's Film Festival returns for its 8th year of great movie showings and kids activities across Providence.
Audiences of all ages will enjoy over 100 feature-length and short films—including live-action, documentary, and animation—made by filmmakers from around the world.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until February 26.
Feb. 18
Ninja Warrior Competiton at Laid-Back Fitness in Warwick
Are you a ninja?
Attempt to qualify for the NBC show American Ninja Warrior at Laid-Back Fitness in Warwick on Saturday.
The top 20 competitors will move into the regional competition, followed by the championship finals where they will compete to win $10,000!
Feb. 18
21st Annual WINEterfest at Newport Vineyards
Enjoy live music from Little Compton Band on Saturday and The Pourmen on Sunday, while sipping at our infamous Ice Wine Bar.
The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a grape stomping competition taking place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
There will also be a live ice sculpture performance from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 19
Ocean State Classic at Cranston Veterans Memorial Ice Rink
Head to Cranston Ice rink for the Ocean State Classic hockey tournament.
All different divisions and ages will take part for a great weekend of hockey.
The tournament kicks off on February 17.
Feb. 19
Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G
Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of our fire pits or lounge areas.
Feb. 19
Newport Seal Tour
Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
