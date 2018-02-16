Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 16, 2018

Friday, February 16, 2018

Jeff Dunham

There is plenty going on around the state of Rhode Island to keep you busy this weekend. From games, to concerts and shows, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the Providence Children’s Film Festival, comedian Jeff Dunham at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, live music and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

February 16

Othello at Trinity Rep 

Friendship and betrayal, love and jealousy. Once Othello’s most trusted confidante, Iago’s envy-fueled passions unleash a betrayal with catastrophic results for Othello and his beloved bride Desdemona.

Shakespeare’s tragedy is a story of race, love, envy, and repentance.

Click here for more information 

February 16

Speakeasy Soiree at Newport Vineyards 

Sip, savor and swing back to the 1920s at our Speakeasy Soiree. Dance the night away with Miss Katie Kleyla and a Speakeasy Jazz Band, wine, prohibition style cocktails and handcrafted light fare. Speakeasy attire and flare encouraged. 

The event goes from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 16

Smith & Weeden, The National Reserve and The Little Compton Band at Columbus Theatre

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Smith & Weeden, The National Reserve, and The Little Compton Band.

The show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 17

9th Annual Providence Children's Film Festival

The 9th annual Providence Children’s Film Festival is at main venues within walking distance of downtown Providence and at satellite venues across Rhode Island, with over ten days of screenings, filmmaking workshops, and conversations and activities that help deepen the film-watching experience.

Click here for more information 

February 17

Comedian Jeff Dunham at Dunkin' Donuts Center 

Dunham recently released his latest stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, on Netflix in September 2017. 

His 2015 stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood, debuted on NBC Primetime and ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4. 

He is a Guinness World Record holder for “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour,

The show goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 17

Newport Bridal Show at Rosecliff & OceanCliff

Rosecliff and OceanCliff will host over 90 vendors at this year's show, making it possible for couples to shop for everything they need to plan their perfect wedding all in one day

The show goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 17

Kids Story Time at Books on the Square 

Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event. 

This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information

February 18

Chefs: The Sizzling Kitchen Showdown at Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS)

CHEFS is a fully interactive experience where you will vote for the winner and may even join the chefs on-stage for cooking demonstrations. 

The event is 18 and older only. 

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 18

Duets at ArtProv Gallery 

ArtProv Gallery's newest exhibit, "Duets," offers intimate insights into great artistic partnerships. Revealing the impact of love on the creative process, “Duets” features works by three couples who serve as each other’s muse: Mara Metcalf and Maria Napolitano, Shari Weschler Rubeck and Christian Rubeck, and Ana Flores and Gabriel Warren.

The exhibition is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 18

P-Bruins vs Springfield Thunderbirds at Dunkin' Donuts Center 

The Providence Bruins are back at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Sunday afternoon to battle the Springfield Thunderbirds. 

The Bruins are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Game time is set for 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

