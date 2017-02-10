Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 10, 2017

Friday, February 10, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

It is a busy weekend in Rhode Island.

The events include Romeo & Juliet at The Vets, Mat Franco performing at URI, college basketball and much more. 

To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend. 

How many activities and events can you get to?

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 10, 2017

Feb. 10

Romeo & Juliet at The Vets

This new production of arguably William Shakespeare's most famous play is a must see. 

Romeo & Juliet features all the familiar twists and turns as well as choreography by Ilya Kozadayev and music from Prokofiev. 

Showtime is set for 7:30 p.m. 

Click here for tickets. 

Feb. 10

Paint and Vino Fundraiser at Clarion Providence~Seekonk

Paint and Vino night to raise money for Pediatric Heart Research for the American Heart Association in honor of Benjamin Darling. 

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $50. 

Click here for more information

Feb. 10

Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players 

Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB. 

Click here for more information

Feb. 11

#21 Butler vs PC at Dunkin' Donuts Center

The Friars will look to pull off the upset when they host #21 Butler on Saturday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. 

PC lost to Butler earlier in the season. 

Game time is set for 4 p.m. 

Click here for tickets

Feb. 11

5th Annual Frost Bite Bash at Herreshoff Marine Museum

Join the party and enjoy full open bars and food tastings from a variety of top local restaurants and vendors.

Dance the night away to live music in the historic Hall of Boats, bid on items in our silent auction, and snap photos with your friends in our photo booth. It's a night you sure will not forget!

Click here for more information

Feb. 11

Mat Franco at The Ryan Center 

URI grad and Johnston native Mat Franco returns to the Ryan Center for what is sure to be an unforgettable performance. 

On the heels of his victory in America’s Got Talent season 9, Franco is now headlining his show “Magic Reinvented Nightly” at the LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, an improvisation-fueled act offering boundless fun and a stunning sense of thrill and wonder.

Click here for more information

Feb. 11

Pride Night at Brown Basketball Game vs Dartmouth

The Brown Bears men’s basketball team will celebrate LGBT pride on Saturday night when they host Dartmouth at the Pizzitola Center.

In the game, the Bears will wear rainbow uniforms in appreciation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer students, faculty, staff, and community.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. 

Click here for tickets

Feb. 12

Mason Street Flea Market 

The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out. 

Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.

They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything. 

Click here for more information

Feb. 12

Newport Seal Tour 

Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge. 

Click here for more information

 
 

:!