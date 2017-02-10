slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 10, 2017
Friday, February 10, 2017
The events include Romeo & Juliet at The Vets, Mat Franco performing at URI, college basketball and much more.
To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.
How many activities and events can you get to?
See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Feb. 10
Romeo & Juliet at The Vets
This new production of arguably William Shakespeare's most famous play is a must see.
Romeo & Juliet features all the familiar twists and turns as well as choreography by Ilya Kozadayev and music from Prokofiev.
Showtime is set for 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Paint and Vino Fundraiser at Clarion Providence~Seekonk
Paint and Vino night to raise money for Pediatric Heart Research for the American Heart Association in honor of Benjamin Darling.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $50.
Feb. 10
Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players
Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB.
Feb. 11
#21 Butler vs PC at Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Friars will look to pull off the upset when they host #21 Butler on Saturday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
PC lost to Butler earlier in the season.
Game time is set for 4 p.m.
Feb. 11
5th Annual Frost Bite Bash at Herreshoff Marine Museum
Join the party and enjoy full open bars and food tastings from a variety of top local restaurants and vendors.
Dance the night away to live music in the historic Hall of Boats, bid on items in our silent auction, and snap photos with your friends in our photo booth. It's a night you sure will not forget!
Feb. 11
Mat Franco at The Ryan Center
URI grad and Johnston native Mat Franco returns to the Ryan Center for what is sure to be an unforgettable performance.
On the heels of his victory in America’s Got Talent season 9, Franco is now headlining his show “Magic Reinvented Nightly” at the LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, an improvisation-fueled act offering boundless fun and a stunning sense of thrill and wonder.
Feb. 11
Pride Night at Brown Basketball Game vs Dartmouth
The Brown Bears men’s basketball team will celebrate LGBT pride on Saturday night when they host Dartmouth at the Pizzitola Center.
In the game, the Bears will wear rainbow uniforms in appreciation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer students, faculty, staff, and community.
Game time is set for 6 p.m.
Feb. 12
Mason Street Flea Market
The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out.
Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.
They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything.
Feb. 12
Newport Seal Tour
Take a one-hour tour aboard one of our education vessels as we cruise through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360-degree views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
