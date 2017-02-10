slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 10, 2017

It is a busy weekend in Rhode Island.

The events include Romeo & Juliet at The Vets, Mat Franco performing at URI, college basketball and much more.

To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.

How many activities and events can you get to?

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 10, 2017

