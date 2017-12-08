10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 8, 2017
Friday, December 08, 2017
This weekend’s events include a punk rock celebration at the Emporium of Popular Culture, Verdant Vibes Winter Warmer show at Mathewson Street Theater and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when
December 8
Kinky Boots at Providence Performing Arts Center
Don't miss the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots" at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
With songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this musical celebration is about the friendships people discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
December 8
Ian Felice, Nick Panken at Columbus Theater
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Ian Felice (of the Felice Brothers) with Nick Panken (of Spirit Family Reunion).
The show begins at 8 p.m.
December 9
40 Years of Punk Rock at Prov’s Emporium of Popular Culture
The Emporium of Popular Culture in Providence is celebrating 40 years of Punk Rock with an exhibit called “Out of Control” The Spirit of 77.
The exhibit features photos by GoLocal photographer Richard McCaffrey, as well as, f-stop Fitzgerald with Serigraphs by Pete Cardoso of Ghost Town Studio.
The exhibit runs from December 9, 2017, to January 26, 2018, with an opening reception on December 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
December 9
Stephanie Rice at The Vets
Stephanie Rice is a Texas-born pop-rock singer/songwriter/musician who recently found international acclaim on Season 12 of NBC's "The Voice."
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
December 9
Verdant Vibes Winter Warmer at Matthewson Street Theater
The show will feature a diverse program of new work from composers around the world, and will also showcase guest artist, NY-based pianist, and composer, Kelly Moran.
Other artists include Osnat Netzer, Kristina Warren, David Jason Snow, João Pedro Oliveira, Amanda Feery.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
December 9
Warwick Center for Arts Winter Art Sale
Do your holiday shopping at the Warwick Center for the Arts Winter Art Sale.
Choose from a variety of original artworks, prints, jewelry, home decor, gifts and more, all created by local artists and artisans.
The sale goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
December 10
"Its The Little Things" Exhibit at ArtProv Gallery
Sunday is the final day of the exhibit, so don't miss out.
Artists were challenged to create works a maximum size of 12 inches by 12 inches, and the results are on display in “It’s The Little Things” at ArtProv Gallery.
Over thirty artists are participating in the show, which features up to three pieces by each exhibitor in a wide array of media. All of the works will be for sale.
The exhibit runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
December 10
Boat Rides With Santa at Providence River Boat Company
Enjoy a 30-minute cruise along the Providence waterways with Santa.
Santa will be listening to your Christmas wishes as we cruise throughout Waterplace Park, Riverwalk & the Providence River.
These rides will depart from the gondola docks at 1 Citizens Plaza in downtown Providence.
Boat rides go from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
December 10
A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep
Get to Trinity Rep to see A Christmas Carol before it is too late.
Celebrating 40 years at Trinity Rep, Rhode Island’s family holiday tradition brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Tiny Tim, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future to the stage in a glorious retelling of the classic story that has delighted and inspired millions.
December 10
2017 Farmers & Artisans Market at The Arcade
There will be a wide variety of vendors at the market selling their goods and their art.
The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
