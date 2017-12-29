10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 29, 2017
Friday, December 29, 2017
This weekend’s events include Disney on Ice at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach, New Year’s Eve celebrations and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
Happy New year!
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 29, 2017
December 29
Something From a Dream - Tom Petty Tribute at Columbus Theatre
The Tom Petty tribute show at Columbus Theatre is a must-see for any Tom Petty fan.
The show features music from local musicians such as Allysen & Ava Callery, The Quahogs, Dylan Sevey & The Gentlemen.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8:30 p.m.
December 29
It's The Little Things Exhibit at ArtProv Gallery
Artists were challenged to create works a maximum size of 12 inches by 12 inches (x 12 inches, if 3D), and the results will be on display in “It’s The Little Things” at ArtProv Gallery.
More than thirty artists are participating in the show, which features up to three pieces by each exhibitor in a wide array of media. All of the works will be for sale.
The exhibit opens at noontime on Saturday.
December 30
Love Never Dies at PPAC
Love Never Dies written by Andrew Lloyd Webber is the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera.
The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. In this new, electrically charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar, but he has never stopped yearning for his one true love and musical protégée, Christine Daaé.
See Gardar Thor Cortes on LIVE HERE
The show begins at 7 p.m.
December 30
Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert at The Vets
Inspired by Vienna’s New Year’s Concert, this celebration blends acclaimed European singers and dancers with local symphonies for a rich cultural experience that will leave your toes tapping. Experience Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert: a toast to life itself.
The concert goes from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
December 30
Kids Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event.
This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
December 30
URI vs George Mason at Ryan Center
The URI Rams begin their A-10 title defense on Saturday when they host George Mason at the Ryan Center.
The Rams finished their non-conference schedule with a record of 8-3 overall and ride a three-game winning streak into A-10 play.
Game time is set for 4 p.m.
December 31
NYE One Providence at Waterplace Park
Celebrate the New Year in Providence at the New Year's Eve One Providence celebration at Waterplace Park.
Enjoy food trucks, as Financial Way will be closed, hot chocolate, face painting, music, a laser light show around the basin of Waterplace Park, the countdown with the first-ever ball drop, a fireworks finale and more.
The event begins at 7 p.m.
December 31
A Midnight Masquerade in The Ballroom at the ProvidenceG
The masquerade features a red carpet arrival, raw bar buffet, fine food stations, specialty cocktails and a dessert buffet. Dance the night away and sip champagne during a live midnight countdown.
Entertainment will be provided by The New Providence Big Band with Miss Katie Kleyla.
The event begins at 8 p.m.
January 1
Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge at Goddard Memorial State Park Beach
The event is the only New Year’s Day plunge featuring an obstacle course in the world.
The plunge is for all ages and provides both a traditional plunge into Narragansett Bay and a half-mile American Ninja Warrior type shoreline obstacle course before the plunge.
BoldrDash will provide an additional obstacle from their event series as part of the Obstaplunge.
All proceeds from the event will benefit MENTOR Rhode Island.
The event begins at 12 p.m.
January 1
Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach
Don't miss the annual Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach to benefit Special Olympics RI.
The plunge takes place at noon.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 25, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 18, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 11, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 4, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 7, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 14, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 21, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 28, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 24, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 17, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 10, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 3, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 6, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 13, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 20, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 27, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 22, 2017