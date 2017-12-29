Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 29, 2017

Friday, December 29, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Allysen Callery

The final weekend of 2017 is here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it throughout the state. 

This weekend’s events include Disney on Ice at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach, New Year’s Eve celebrations and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

Happy New year!

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 29, 2017

December 29

Something From a Dream - Tom Petty Tribute at Columbus Theatre 

The Tom Petty tribute show at Columbus Theatre is a must-see for any Tom Petty fan. 

The show features music from local musicians such as Allysen & Ava Callery, The Quahogs, Dylan Sevey & The Gentlemen. 

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information

December 29

It's The Little Things Exhibit at ArtProv Gallery 

Artists were challenged to create works a maximum size of 12 inches by 12 inches (x 12 inches, if 3D), and the results will be on display in “It’s The Little Things” at ArtProv Gallery.

More than thirty artists are participating in the show, which features up to three pieces by each exhibitor in a wide array of media. All of the works will be for sale.

The exhibit opens at noontime on Saturday. 

Click here for more information 

December 30

Love Never Dies at PPAC

Love Never Dies written by Andrew Lloyd Webber is the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. 

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. In this new, electrically charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar, but he has never stopped yearning for his one true love and musical protégée, Christine Daaé. 

See Gardar Thor Cortes on LIVE HERE

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 30

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert at The Vets 

Inspired by Vienna’s New Year’s Concert, this celebration blends acclaimed European singers and dancers with local symphonies for a rich cultural experience that will leave your toes tapping. Experience Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert: a toast to life itself. 

The concert goes from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information 

December 30

Kids Story Time at Books on the Square 

Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event. 

This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 30

URI vs George Mason at Ryan Center 

The URI Rams begin their A-10 title defense on Saturday when they host George Mason at the Ryan Center. 

The Rams finished their non-conference schedule with a record of 8-3 overall and ride a three-game winning streak into A-10 play. 

Game time is set for 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 31

NYE One Providence at Waterplace Park

Celebrate the New Year in Providence at the New Year's Eve One Providence celebration at Waterplace Park. 

Enjoy food trucks, as Financial Way will be closed, hot chocolate, face painting, music, a laser light show around the basin of Waterplace Park, the countdown with the first-ever ball drop, a fireworks finale and more.

The event begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 31

A Midnight Masquerade in The Ballroom at the ProvidenceG

The masquerade features a red carpet arrival, raw bar buffet, fine food stations, specialty cocktails and a dessert buffet. Dance the night away and sip champagne during a live midnight countdown.

Entertainment will be provided by The New Providence Big Band with Miss Katie Kleyla.

The event begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 1

Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge at Goddard Memorial State Park Beach

The event is the only New Year’s Day plunge featuring an obstacle course in the world.

The plunge is for all ages and provides both a traditional plunge into Narragansett Bay and a half-mile American Ninja Warrior type shoreline obstacle course before the plunge.

BoldrDash will provide an additional obstacle from their event series as part of the Obstaplunge. 

All proceeds from the event will benefit MENTOR Rhode Island. 

The event begins at 12 p.m.

Click here for more information 

January 1

Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach 

Don't miss the annual Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach to benefit Special Olympics RI. 

The plunge takes place at noon. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

