10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 22, 2017
Friday, December 22, 2017
This weekend’s events include the Boston Pops "Holiday Pops" show at PPAC, PC and Brown Basketball games and A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
December 22
2017 Holiday Pops Tour at Providence Performing Arts Center
Join the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and Conductor Keith Lockhart for their Holiday Pops concert.
They are joined by the Metropolitan Chorale, known as one of Metro Boston’s premier choral ensembles.
Santa Claus will make a guest appearance during the concert’s finale followed by the traditional Boston Pops Holiday Sing-a-long
Times vary.
December 22
PC Basketball vs Sacred Heart at Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Friars are in action on Friday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center as they host Sacred Heart.
This is PC's last game before conference play begins next week.
Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.
December 22
40 Years of Punk Rock at Prov’s Emporium of Popular Culture
The Emporium of Popular Culture in Providence is celebrating 40 years of Punk Rock with an exhibit called “Out of Control” The Spirit of 77.
The exhibit features photos by GoLocal photographer Richard McCaffrey, as well as, f-stop Fitzgerald with Serigraphs by Pete Cardoso of Ghost Town Studio.
The exhibit runs from December 9, 2017, to January 26, 2018.
December 22
Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History
Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
December 22
Brown Basketball vs Marist at Pizzitola Center
The Brown Bears men's basketball team returns to the Pizzitola Center on Friday afternoon to take on Marist.
The Bears are 5-5 on the season and are coming off a win against UMass Lowell.
Game time is set for 3:30 p.m.
December 23
Gallery Z's Affordable Art Exhibit
Gallery Z on Federal Hill is on the final week of its Affordable Art exhibit and Saturday is the final day.
The exhibit features over 400 locally, nationally or internationally known artists.
The exhibit features art such as paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, assemblages, glass, pottery, lithographs and handmade jewelry.
December 23
Kids Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event.
This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
December 23
Wednesday Walk-Arounds: A Guided Tour Of Blithewold
Docents tell the story of the Van Wickle/McKee family, the original owners of the seaside garden estate.
The guided tour continues outdoors with a short walk to Blithewold’s newly expanded Greenhouse Complex that will be decked out for the Holidays too
The event goes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
December 23
It's The Little Things Exhibit at ArtProv Gallery
Artists were challenged to create works a maximum size of 12 inches by 12 inches (x 12 inches, if 3D), and the results will be on display in “It’s The Little Things” at ArtProv Gallery.
More than thirty artists are participating in the show, which features up to three pieces by each exhibitor in a wide array of media. All of the works will be for sale.
The exhibit opens at noontime on Saturday.
December 24
A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep
What better way to kick off Christmas Eve than by seeing A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep.
Celebrating 40 years at Trinity Rep, Rhode Island’s family holiday tradition brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Tiny Tim, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future to the stage in a glorious retelling of the classic story that has delighted and inspired millions.
