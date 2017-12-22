10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 22, 2017

It's Christmas weekend and in between last minute shopping, there are plenty of events around the state for all ages.

This weekend’s events include the Boston Pops "Holiday Pops" show at PPAC, PC and Brown Basketball games and A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

