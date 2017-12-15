10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 15, 2017
Friday, December 15, 2017
This weekend’s events include the Nutcracker at PPAC, holiday caroling in Providence and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 15, 2017
December 15
Festival Ballet Providence's The Nutcracker at PPAC
The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition that must be seen.
Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a magical journey complete with beautiful sets, elegant choreography, and world-class dancers bringing this holiday tradition to life.
Friday's showtime is at 8 p.m.
December 15
Twas the Night Before Christmas at Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts Roberts Hall
Providence Ballet Theatre's production of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas returns.
Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore's classic poem, the stage is transformed with visions of Sugar Plums, swirling snow, and a magical appearance by jolly St. Nick.
A cast of professional dancers and local children create a fun-filled holiday performance that is perfect for all ages!
The show goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
December 15
Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History
Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
December 16
It's The Little Things Exhibit at ArtProv Gallery
Artists were challenged to create works a maximum size of 12 inches by 12 inches (x 12 inches, if 3D), and the results will be on display in “It’s The Little Things” at ArtProv Gallery.
More than thirty artists are participating in the show, which features up to three pieces by each exhibitor in a wide array of media. All of the works will be for sale.
The exhibit opens at noontime on Saturday.
December 16
Christmas Pops at The Chorus of Westerly
Joining the 190-voice Chorus of Westerly and conductor Andrew Howell is the Pops Festival Orchestra, to present a program of traditional and new holiday favorites.
The show goes from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
December 16
Providence Flea Holiday Market at Hope High School
The Holiday Markets offer a juried selection of handmade art and design, craft and clothing, jewelry, accessories, vintage wares and small-batch gift and food items from over 60+ vendors.
The markets will be held in the cafeteria at the building's rear entrance.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
December 16
South County Art Association's 47th Annual Holiday Sale
The artists range from talented hobbyists to seasoned professionals and come from all over the state of RI as well as other states, some as far as Virginia.
The Holiday Sale has something for everyone; handmade pottery, cards, small framed prints, paintings, jewelry, ornaments, stocking stuffers, woodwork and as well as their famous mug wall.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
December 17
Stony Brook vs Providence College at Dunkin' Donuts Center
Before the Patriots get started, the Providence College Friars men's basketball team will look to bounce back after a road loss to UMass when they host Stony Brook at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
The Friars enter the game with a record of 7-3 on the season.
Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.
December 17
Hemp Road Trip Documentary Movie Screening at Everett Rhode Island Company, Stage & School
Hemp Road Trip is coming back to New England for the 6th time.
They are showing a screening of their upcoming documentary about their nationwide tours educating and advocating for the end of federal prohibition of this industrial crop.
The founder and executive producer, Rick Trojan, will introduce the film & remain after for Q&A.
The show goes from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
December 17
West Side Caroling at Loie Fuller's
Meet up at Loie Fuller's restaurant from 5-6 p.m. for snacks & socializing and head out at 6 p.m. sharp to bring holiday cheer to the neighborhood.
Ending at 8 p.m. with milk, warm drink & cookies at Sin bakery and cafe just a block from our starting point.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
