slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 30

Friday, December 30, 2016

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

This weekend, 2016 turns into 2017 and there are plenty of things to do around Rhode Island to ring in the new year. 

This weekend's events include the One Providence New Year's Eve Ball, the annual Penguin Plunge and much more. 

To help you decide how to close out 2016, and how to start 2017, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend. 

Happy New Year!

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Prev Next

Dec. 30

Body Worlds Vital 

This is the final weekend to check out the Body Worlds Vital exhibit that has been on display at the Rhode Island Convention Center for the year. 

The exhibit features authentic human bodies and shows the body in health, distress, and disease.

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Dec. 30

Stargazing Nights at Frosty Drew Observatory 

Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown hosts Stargazing Nights and it is the place to be for all your astronomy needs. They are open every Friday night at 6 p.m. with live views of the night sky. 

The observatory closes around midnight. 

The cost is FREE. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Dec. 30

Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players 

Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB. 

Read More Here

Prev Next

Dec. 31

Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure

Spend New Year's Eve with your favorite Disney characters during the Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure show at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. 

See Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and Daisy as they go on a journey to the worlds of Disney’s "The Lion King," "The Little Mermaid," "Peter Pan" and "Frozen." Explore the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, voyage under the sea to Ariel’s underwater kingdom, fly to Neverland with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, and join Anna, Elsa and Olaf as they discover that true love is the most magical power of all.

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Dec. 31

Stony Brook vs Brown Basketball 

The Brown Bears men's basketball team plays their final home game before heading out on a three-game road trip and starting Ivy League play in the process. 

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on New Year's Eve. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Dec. 31

Mason Street Flea Market 

The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out. 

Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.

They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything. 

Read More

Prev Next

Dec. 31

One Providence New Year's Eve Ball 

Dance the night away at the New Year's Eve Ball which takes place at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Music will be provided by Steve Anthony and Persuasion Band, DJ Tommy Dee along with special guests. 

The party kicks off at 9 p.m. and goes till 2 a.m. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Jan. 1

41st Annual Penguin Plunge at Wheeler State Beach

Ring in the New Year by watching or participating in the 41st annual Penguin Plunge to benefit Special Olympics RI at Wheeler State Beach. 

Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge taking place at noon time. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Jan. 1

Hangover Classic New Years Day Run at Agave Restaurant 

Take part in this road race while enjoying the scenery of Bristol, on a flat/fast course through Colt State Park, along Bristol Harbor and Poppasquash Rd. 

Headquarters open at 9 a.m. for registration and the race begins at 10:30 a.m. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Jan. 1

Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge at Goddard Memorial State Park

Head to Goddard Memorial State Park for the 6th annual Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge. A New Year's Day Plunge with an obstacle course. 

The event offers a variety of plunges into Narragansett Bay, ranging from a traditional dip to two shoreline obstacle courses at Goddard Memorial State Park Beach.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership. 

Click here for more information.

 
 

