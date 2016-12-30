slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 30
Friday, December 30, 2016
This weekend's events include the One Providence New Year's Eve Ball, the annual Penguin Plunge and much more.
To help you decide how to close out 2016, and how to start 2017, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.
Happy New Year!
Dec. 30
Body Worlds Vital
This is the final weekend to check out the Body Worlds Vital exhibit that has been on display at the Rhode Island Convention Center for the year.
The exhibit features authentic human bodies and shows the body in health, distress, and disease.
Dec. 30
Stargazing Nights at Frosty Drew Observatory
Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown hosts Stargazing Nights and it is the place to be for all your astronomy needs. They are open every Friday night at 6 p.m. with live views of the night sky.
The observatory closes around midnight.
The cost is FREE.
Dec. 30
Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players
Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB.
Dec. 31
Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure
Spend New Year's Eve with your favorite Disney characters during the Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure show at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
See Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and Daisy as they go on a journey to the worlds of Disney’s "The Lion King," "The Little Mermaid," "Peter Pan" and "Frozen." Explore the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, voyage under the sea to Ariel’s underwater kingdom, fly to Neverland with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, and join Anna, Elsa and Olaf as they discover that true love is the most magical power of all.
Dec. 31
Stony Brook vs Brown Basketball
The Brown Bears men's basketball team plays their final home game before heading out on a three-game road trip and starting Ivy League play in the process.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Dec. 31
Mason Street Flea Market
The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that you simply have to check out.
Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.
They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything.
Dec. 31
One Providence New Year's Eve Ball
Dance the night away at the New Year's Eve Ball which takes place at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
Music will be provided by Steve Anthony and Persuasion Band, DJ Tommy Dee along with special guests.
The party kicks off at 9 p.m. and goes till 2 a.m.
Jan. 1
41st Annual Penguin Plunge at Wheeler State Beach
Ring in the New Year by watching or participating in the 41st annual Penguin Plunge to benefit Special Olympics RI at Wheeler State Beach.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge taking place at noon time.
Jan. 1
Hangover Classic New Years Day Run at Agave Restaurant
Take part in this road race while enjoying the scenery of Bristol, on a flat/fast course through Colt State Park, along Bristol Harbor and Poppasquash Rd.
Headquarters open at 9 a.m. for registration and the race begins at 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 1
Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge at Goddard Memorial State Park
Head to Goddard Memorial State Park for the 6th annual Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge. A New Year's Day Plunge with an obstacle course.
The event offers a variety of plunges into Narragansett Bay, ranging from a traditional dip to two shoreline obstacle courses at Goddard Memorial State Park Beach.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership.
