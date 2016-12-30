slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 30

This weekend, 2016 turns into 2017 and there are plenty of things to do around Rhode Island to ring in the new year.

This weekend's events include the One Providence New Year's Eve Ball, the annual Penguin Plunge and much more.

To help you decide how to close out 2016, and how to start 2017, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.

Happy New Year!

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 30, 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.