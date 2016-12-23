slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 23, 2016

Christmas weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Rhode Island in between passing out gifts.

This weekend's events include a Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep, Shuli of the Howard Stern show at Comedy Connection and much more.

To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.

How many activities and events can you get to?

Happy Holidays

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 23, 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.