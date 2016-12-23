slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 23, 2016
Friday, December 23, 2016
This weekend's events include a Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep, Shuli of the Howard Stern show at Comedy Connection and much more.
To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.
How many activities and events can you get to?
Happy Holidays
See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 23, 2016
Dec. 23
A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep
Gear up for the Christmas weekend by seeing a Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep.
Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy and sour businessman, is well known for his lack of Christmas cheer. "Bah humbug," he says.
However, when three ghosts pay him a visit, Scrooge is given the chance to examine his life.
Dec. 23
Stargazing Nights at Frosty Drew Observatory
Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown hosts Stargazing Nights and it is the place to be for all your astronomy needs. They are open every Friday night at 6 p.m. with live views of the night sky.
The observatory closes around midnight.
The cost is FREE.
Dec. 23
Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players
Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB.
Dec. 23
Shuli from Howard Stern at Comedy Connection
Following his meeting with Howard Stern in 2002, Shuli has toured the country as part of “The Killers of Comedy “ and “Ronnie’s Block Party”, and he regularly performs stand-up in clubs all across the U.S.
The show runs from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and admission is $20.
Dec. 24
Second Annual Mini Art Show at Blink Gallery in Newport
This year’s show curates work from an all-inclusive pool of artists, with no requirements to enter. Each artist has a connection to Newport, however they all have varying styles and approaches to their work.
The pieces are scaled on the smaller side, and have been priced under $150.
The Mini Art Show is on view through January 8, 2017.
Dec. 24
Christmas at Linden Place
Visit the Linden Place mansion and check out their amazing display of holiday decorations that will make you want to go home and decorate your own house even more.
Be sure to stop by the gift shop and pick up a gift or two.
Dec. 24
Brewery Bus Tour- Beereakfast Of Champions at Trinity Brewhouse
Start Christmas Eve day off right with Trinity Brewhouse's bus tour around Rhode Island.
The first stop is Bucket Brewery in Pawtucket. Next stop is Foolproof Brewing, also in Pawtucket! The last stop takes us to Woonsocket and the folks over at Ravenous Brewing.
Dec. 24
Newport Holiday Lantern Tour
Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walk and learn how colonial Newporters recognized the holidays.
The tour departs from the Brick Market: Museum & Shop, 127 Thames Street, Newport, RI, and costs $15 per person.
Dec. 24
Kids' Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers for the ongoing story time events with talented storytellers.
Story Time events last approximately 30 minutes. This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.10:30-11am Mondays, Babies11:00-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, All.
Dec. 25
Mason Street Flea Market
The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that yu simply have to check out.
Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.
They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 9, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 2, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend - September 9, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 16, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 16, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 2, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 26
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 29
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 5
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 12, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 19
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 23, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Nov. 18
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 11
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Nov. 25, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 2, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 9, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - November 4, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 28, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - September 30, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 7, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Oct. 14, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - October 21, 2016
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 16, 2016
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It