slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 23, 2016

Friday, December 23, 2016

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Santa is coming

Christmas weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Rhode Island in between passing out gifts. 

This weekend's events include a Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep, Shuli of the Howard Stern show at Comedy Connection and much more. 

To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend. 

How many activities and events can you get to?

Happy Holidays

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Dec. 23, 2016

Prev Next

Dec. 23

A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep 

Gear up for the Christmas weekend by seeing a Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep. 

Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy and sour businessman, is well known for his lack of Christmas cheer. "Bah humbug," he says.

However, when three ghosts pay him a visit, Scrooge is given the chance to examine his life. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Dec. 23

Stargazing Nights at Frosty Drew Observatory 

Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown hosts Stargazing Nights and it is the place to be for all your astronomy needs. They are open every Friday night at 6 p.m. with live views of the night sky. 

The observatory closes around midnight. 

The cost is FREE. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Dec. 23

Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players 

Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB. 

Read More Here

Prev Next

Dec. 23

Shuli from Howard Stern at Comedy Connection 

Following his meeting with Howard Stern in 2002, Shuli has toured the country as part of “The Killers of Comedy “ and “Ronnie’s Block Party”, and he regularly performs stand-up in clubs all across the U.S.

The show runs from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and admission is $20.

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

Dec. 24

Second Annual Mini Art Show at Blink Gallery in Newport

This year’s show curates work from an all-inclusive pool of artists, with no requirements to enter. Each artist has a connection to Newport, however they all have varying styles and approaches to their work. 

The pieces are scaled on the smaller side, and have been priced under $150. 

The Mini Art Show is on view through January 8, 2017.

Read More

Prev Next

Dec. 24

Christmas at Linden Place 

Visit the Linden Place mansion and check out their amazing display of holiday decorations that will make you want to go home and decorate your own house even more. 

Be sure to stop by the gift shop and pick up a gift or two. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Dec. 24

Brewery Bus Tour- Beereakfast Of Champions at Trinity Brewhouse 

Start Christmas Eve day off right with Trinity Brewhouse's bus tour around Rhode Island. 

The first stop is Bucket Brewery in Pawtucket. Next stop is Foolproof Brewing, also in Pawtucket!  The last stop takes us to Woonsocket and the folks over at Ravenous Brewing.

Read More

Prev Next

Dec. 24

Newport Holiday Lantern Tour 

Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walk and learn how colonial Newporters recognized the holidays. 

The tour departs from the Brick Market: Museum & Shop, 127 Thames Street, Newport, RI, and costs $15 per person. 

Read More

Prev Next

Dec. 24

Kids' Story Time at Books on the Square 

Parents and children can join storytellers for the ongoing story time events with talented storytellers.

 Story Time events last approximately 30 minutes. This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.10:30-11am Mondays, Babies11:00-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, All. 

Click here for more information. 

Prev Next

Dec. 25

Mason Street Flea Market 

The Mason Street Flea Market in Woonsocket has a wide variety of things that yu simply have to check out. 

Pay a visit to vendors that have everything from Holiday decorations and furniture, electronics, bikes, and of course patriots items.

They also have a few spots left for anyone who is interested in selling anything. 

Read More

 
 

:!