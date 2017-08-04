slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 4, 2017
Friday, August 04, 2017
Things to do include Big Time Wrestling at McCoy Stadium, Beauty and the Beast at Theatre by the Sea and Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 4, 2017
August 4
Big Time Wrestling at McCoy Stadium
Wrestling legend Ric Flair will headline the second ever pro wrestling event at McCoy Stadium - Big Time Wrestling.
Flair is a 16 time World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time Hall of Famer with a career that spans 40 years.
WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas and Gillberg will also be in attendance and more superstars will be added to the line-up.
From 6 p.m. until the action starts, fans can participate in a Meet & Greet on the McCoy Stadium main concourse where fans can get autographs and have their picture taken with Flair and other wrestling greats.
August 4
Beauty & The Beast at Theatre by the Sea
Don't miss Disney's classic tale of Beauty and the Beast at the Theatre by the Sea.
The play features all the classic songs like Be Our Guest, Beauty And The Beast, Gaston and many more.
August 4
Baggage at Newport Playhouse
Two difficult, single people, Phyllis and Bradley, both trying to heal from their respective disappointing relationships, get their luggage mixed up at the airport. After a very disagreeable first encounter, the two decide to help each other get over their heartaches
Shows run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
August 5
Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams
The 2017 Newport Jazz Festival is set to bring some of the biggest names in the music business to Newport.
The 2017 lineup includes 31 bands making their Newport Jazz debuts as leaders or with new groups, including Rhiannon Giddens, The Roots, Andra Day, Naturally 7, Leslie Odom, Jr., JoAnne Brackeen, David Torkanowksy, Cyrille Aimee, Marilyn Crispell, and more.
August 5
Waterfire
Waterfire is back this weekend at Waterplace Park in Providence.
Waterfire is one of Providence's signature events of the summer, bringing in thousands of people from all over the state and New England.
The lighting is set for 7:59 p.m.
August 5
Touch-a-Truck at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Kids will be able to see, touch and climb on and explore big trucks and vehicles used in the construction of the zoo's Rainforest exhibit.
Touch-a-Truck goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
August 5
Augtoberfest 2017 at Foolproof Brewing Company
Augtoberfest features music, food trucks, an inflated slip & slide, games, and beer.
In addition, Foolproof will be releasing their annual Augtoberfest festbier.
Augtoberfest runs from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
August 6
Charlestown Seafood Festival at Ninigret Park
The festival will feature lobsters, steamers, chowder, fish & chips, lobster rolls, clam cakes, corn on the cob and a raw bar, plus much more.
There will also be a variety of arts and crafts on display, amusement rides, rock wall climbing, car show, Marcolites Kite exhibition, midway entertainment, bungee jumping, kayak, overnight getaways, and a TV, 50/50, lobster raffle.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
August 6
3rd Annual Ed Lang Memorial Car Show at Lang's Bowlarama
Check out the 3rd annual Ed Lang Memorial Car show in Cranston.
All car makes, models and years are welcome! Tons of trophies given out, bowling and food specials, full bar and more
All proceeds benefit the RI Community Food Bank.
The car show will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
August 6
Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G
Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence G, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of several fire pits.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 24, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 17, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 31, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 7, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 14, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 10, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 3, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 3, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 10, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 17, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 28, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 5, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - June 30, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - June 23, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 7, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 14, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 21, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - June 16
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - June 9, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 24, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 12, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 19, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 26, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - June 2, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 28, 2017