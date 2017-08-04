slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 4, 2017

Another busy summer weekend in Rhode Island with plenty of events going on that people of all ages can enjoy.

Things to do include Big Time Wrestling at McCoy Stadium, Beauty and the Beast at Theatre by the Sea and Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

