Friday, August 04, 2017

Ric Flair

Another busy summer weekend in Rhode Island with plenty of events going on that people of all ages can enjoy. 

Things to do include Big Time Wrestling at McCoy Stadium, Beauty and the Beast at Theatre by the Sea and Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams. 

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

August 4

Big Time Wrestling at McCoy Stadium 

Wrestling legend Ric Flair will headline the second ever pro wrestling event at McCoy Stadium - Big Time Wrestling. 

Flair is a 16 time World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time Hall of Famer with a career that spans 40 years. 

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas and Gillberg will also be in attendance and more superstars will be added to the line-up. 

From 6 p.m. until the action starts, fans can participate in a Meet & Greet on the McCoy Stadium main concourse where fans can get autographs and have their picture taken with Flair and other wrestling greats. 

Click here for more information

August 4

Beauty & The Beast at Theatre by the Sea 

Don't miss Disney's classic tale of Beauty and the Beast at the Theatre by the Sea. 

The play features all the classic songs like Be Our Guest, Beauty And The Beast, Gaston and many more. 

Click here for more information 

August 4

Baggage at Newport Playhouse 

Two difficult, single people, Phyllis and Bradley, both trying to heal from their respective disappointing relationships, get their luggage mixed up at the airport. After a very disagreeable first encounter, the two decide to help each other get over their heartaches 

Shows run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams

The 2017 Newport Jazz Festival is set to bring some of the biggest names in the music business to Newport. 

The 2017 lineup includes 31 bands making their Newport Jazz debuts as leaders or with new groups, including Rhiannon Giddens, The Roots, Andra Day, Naturally 7, Leslie Odom, Jr., JoAnne Brackeen, David Torkanowksy, Cyrille Aimee, Marilyn Crispell, and more. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Waterfire 

Waterfire is back this weekend at Waterplace Park in Providence. 

Waterfire is one of Providence's signature events of the summer, bringing in thousands of people from all over the state and New England. 

The lighting is set for 7:59 p.m. 

Click here form more information

August 5

Touch-a-Truck at Roger Williams Park Zoo 

Kids will be able to see, touch and climb on and explore big trucks and vehicles used in the construction of the zoo's Rainforest exhibit. 

Touch-a-Truck goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Augtoberfest 2017 at Foolproof Brewing Company

Augtoberfest features music, food trucks, an inflated slip & slide, games, and beer.

In addition, Foolproof will be releasing their annual Augtoberfest festbier.

Augtoberfest runs from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 6

Charlestown Seafood Festival at Ninigret Park

The festival will feature lobsters, steamers, chowder, fish & chips, lobster rolls, clam cakes, corn on the cob and a raw bar, plus much more. 

There will also be a variety of arts and crafts on display, amusement rides, rock wall climbing, car show, Marcolites Kite exhibition, midway entertainment, bungee jumping, kayak, overnight getaways, and a TV, 50/50, lobster raffle. 

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here for more information

August 6

3rd Annual Ed Lang Memorial Car Show at Lang's Bowlarama 

Check out the 3rd annual Ed Lang Memorial Car show in Cranston. 

All car makes, models and years are welcome! Tons of trophies given out, bowling and food specials, full bar and more

All proceeds benefit the RI Community Food Bank. 

The car show will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 6

Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G

Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence G, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of several fire pits. 

Click here for more information

 
 

:!