10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 31, 2018

Friday, August 31, 2018

Chicago at Theatre by the Sea

There is plenty going on around the state of Rhode Island to keep you busy over Labor Day Weekend. From shows to art and much more, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the play Chicago at Theatre by the Sea, Freeplay Arcade Gayme Night at Free Play Bar, the Rhythm and Roots Festival and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

August 31

Chicago at Theatre by the Sea 

Murder. Greed. Corruption. Violence. Exploitation. Adultery. Treachery. Set amidst the decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover. 

PHOTO: Theatre by the Sea

August 31

Yoga in the Garden at Blithewold Mansion 

Blithewold and Bristol Yoga Studio present an outdoor summer yoga series.

Bring a yoga mat, water, and wear comfortable clothing. 

The event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 31

Child & Personal Safety During Natural Disasters at RI Convention Center 

Secret Storages will host a series of informational events related to child and personal safety during natural disasters: wildfire, hurricane, earthquakes, floods, etc. 

The statistic shows that in recent years the number of natural disasters has increased, which caused the growth of victims.​

The conference goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 31

Death at Sea: A Murder Mystery Specialty Cruise at Bowen’s Wharf

"Step aboard the Northeastern and join an elite secret society that controls the world's governments, known as "The Cabal." This powerful shadow government maintains the utmost secrecy, but you have been invited into the inner sanctum and are going on a corporate retreat aboard the leader's yacht. Something isn't right, though, and when a body surfaces, you and your fellow passengers have to root out the culprit before you're the next victim."

Sangria and hor d'oeuvres are included in admission, and there will be a cash bar open as well.

The cruise goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

September 1

Simple Machines at Providence Children's Museum

Discover simple machines and how they work. Use levers to launch objects, build a series of inclined planes for marbles and test your knowledge by inventing a Rube Goldberg machine.

The exhibit goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information

September 1

Rhythm and Roots Festival in Charlestown 

The Rhythm and Roots Festival is a great way to spend Labor Day Weekend. 

The festival features acts such as Taj Mahal Trio, Downtown Revival, Donna the Buffalo and much more. 

Click here for more information 

September 1

Spark in the Dark: Igniting at Creativity at DeBlois Gallery

Featured artists will be Valerie Debrule with acrylic and mixed media, Brother Ralph Bucci with ceramic sculpture and Judith Kinzel with digital art.

The exhibit goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

September 2

The Providence Flea - Across from 345 South Water Street

There will be vintage vendors, artisans, makers, food trucks, community nonprofits and live music. 

The Providence Flea is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information

September 2

Schoolyard Market at Hope & Main

Find an unmatched variety of specialty foods and beverages all summer long with a cast of 48 Rhode Island and Massachusetts-based vendors including 30 Hope & Main members.

Schoolyard Market features a unique, interactive experience where market-goers can sample and purchase products made by many small food start-ups who create products in our shared-use, commercial kitchens.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information

September 3

Freeplay Arcade Gayme Night at Free Play Bar Arcade

Pop up performances feat. Kira Stone, Complete Destruction, Pariba Ariba Brown, and Calypso Phoenix Brown!

The event goes from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. 

Click here for more information

 
 

