10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 24, 2018
Friday, August 24, 2018
This weekend’s events include Networking and Comedy Night at Comedy Connection, Brew at the Zoo at Roger Williams Park Zoo, and Neon Retrofest at Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 24, 2018
August 24
Bragging Rights at Columbus Theatre
Bragging Rights is an all-out drag competition, though the contestants aren't just competing for bragging rights, but also $500.
Contestants will be doing an open performance as well as a themed runway. The theme this time is Heavenly Bodies, like the MET Gala, which was voted for online by friends and fans.
The event goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
August 24
Kidz Bop Live at Bold Point Park
The Kidz Bop Kids are an American pop group and dance ensemble, founded in New York in 2001.
Friday, August 24th Kidz Bop Kids will be performing at Bold Point Park on The East Providence Waterfront!
The event will take place at 3 p.m.
August 24
Free Family Friday at Providence Children's Museum
Stay out late and splash, play, explore and discover.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
August 25
Rhode Island "Neon" Retrofest at Crowne Plaza in Warwick
The festival includes a live music lineup of Synthwave electronic performances; panelists and guest speakers speaking on topics ranging from the art of Atari and Pac-Man to the "Satanic Panic"; a 80s trivia contest; a vintage video and pinball arcade with 75 cabinet games; a retro console gaming room; a vendor expo shopping “mall”; a cult film festival; period board and roleplaying gaming (D&D and others); a Yacht Rock-themed relaxation lounge, and more.
Click here for more information.
See organizer Tom Nimmo on GoLocal LIVE:
August 25
Brew at the Zoo at Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village
Sample more than 170 beers from 80+ local, regional and national brewers. Enjoy live music, animal encounters and more at Rhode Island's largest outdoor beer festival.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
August 25
“The Ladies of Linden Place” at Linden Place Mansion
As tourists walk the 200-year old mansion rooms, the women of Linden Place come alive through portraits, photographs, artifacts and more.
Learn about the many generations of DeWolf & Colt women who lived in the mansion, their daily lives, and roles of ladies in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Hear the stories about the different women who lived and worked at Linden Place from 1810 through 1986: a slave trader’s wife (Charlotte DeWolf), a widow, who to make ends meet turned Linden Place into a boarding house (Sarah DeWolf), the social “grand dame” of Bristol, Theodora who saved Linden Place from the auction block and an Oscar-winning actress, Ethel Barrymore, who spent summers at Linden Place.
The tour begins at 11 a.m.
August 25
Providence Waterfire
WaterFire will announce the Access Program Boat Dedication prior to the lighting.
WaterFire is one of Providence's premier events that stretches from summer into early fall.
Don't miss out.
Waterfire begins at 7:30 p.m.
August 26
Networking and Comedy Night at Comedy Connection
FountainHead RI is working with a comedy tour out of the Washington, DC area to bring comedians to RI.
The comedians include Jon Yeager, who will provide the opening act, Erica Spera, who will be the featured comedian and Anthony DeVito, who will be the headliner.
Tickets for the event are $15 a person with all proceeds from ticket sales going to the FountainHead RI organization.
August 26
SAM's Mill Fest at Slater Mill Museum
Great food, live music, and local art, all at the Historic Slater Mills Museum!
The event goes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
August 26
Color & Light: Early 20Th Century Hand-Painted Photographs Of Hearthside
An unusual exhibit of rare, early 20th-century hand-painted photographs of Lincoln's Hearthside House.
"Color & Light" features more than 40 photographs of Hearthside taken between 1907-1912, along with numerous antique artifacts from the photographer's studio, and set in the historic house where the photographs were actually taken. Costumed interpreters provide tours.
The exhibit is an exciting blend of both history and art.
The exhibit is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 20, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 13, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 27, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 4, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 11, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 6, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 18, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 25, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 20, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 13, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 27, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 3, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 10, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - July 6, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - June 29, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - June 1, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - June 8, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - June 15, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - June 22, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 17, 2018