slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 18, 2017

Friday, August 18, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Lucinda Williams

Summer in Rhode Island is winding down, but there are plenty of things to do this weekend to keep your mind off going back to school. 

Events this weekend include the Greek Pride and Culture Festival, the final weekend of Touch-a-Truck at Roger Williams Park Zoo and Lucinda Williams at Columbus Theatre.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

August 17

The Producers at Theatre by the Sea 

The Producers returns to Theatre by the Sea and this is opening weekend. 

Based on the hit 1968 film, The Producers is the story of a washed-up Broadway producer and his accountant who create a plan to get rich quick by producing a sure-fire flop. 

Click here for more information

August 17

Lucinda Williams at Columbus Theatre 

Three time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams is playing Columbus Theatre. 

Williams is known for songs such as "Get Right With God," and "Can't Let Go." 

Her most recent album released in 2016 titled "The Ghosts of Highway 20" was nominated for Album of the Year in the American Music Awards. 

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 19

90th Annual Greek Pride and Culture Festival at The Assumption Greek Church 

Head to the Assumption Greek Church in Pawtucket for the Greek Pride and Culture Festival. 

The festival will include singing, dancing, food and much more. 

The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. 

Click here for more information 

August 19

The Madness From Below: 3 Tales of HP Lovecraft at AS220

An abandoned cemetery in a Florida swamp. A family crypt left forgotten in Massachusetts. An ancient temple hidden beneath an English estate.

This is a live radio show, presented as a multimedia experience.

The show goes from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 19

Armenian Picnic at Sts Sahag and Mesrob Church

Head to the Armenian Picnic for a day of Armenian food, music, and fun. 

The festival will feature live Armenian music and dancing. Raffles, Armenian vendors, Gallery Z mobile exhibit. Plus, a Bounce house, kids games, and pony rides. Great Armenian foods freshly prepared, Kheyma, Lamb Shish-Kebob, Losh-Kebob, Chicken, Khorovatz, Falafel. 

The festival begins at noon and is FREE to attend. 

Click here for more information 

August 19

Last Weekend Touch-a-Truck at Roger Williams Park

This is the final weekend of touch-a-truck at Roger Williams and it is not to be missed. 

See, touch, climb on and explore big trucks and vehicles used in the construction of the park's new Rainforest exhibit.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more information 

August 19

Watercolor Workshop at Watson Farm 

Artist Vicki Iannuccillo presents a full-day watercolor workshop.

Following a one-hour demonstration of landscape painting, participants will set up materials and try to capture the many facets of the farm buildings, stone walls, and gardens on the grounds. Iannuccillo assists students with composition, lighting, and painting techniques. Please bring painting materials and a bag lunch.

The event is open to all levels of experience.

The workshop goes from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 20

Boat Tour of Green Jacket Shoal 

Join the Providence Kayak Company for a tour of the Green Jacket Shoal with University of RI Graduate School of Oceanography Marine Archaeologist David Robinson. 

Robinson found the remains of a historical floating dry dock & 26 wooden-hulled vessels, called “Rhode Island’s largest ship graveyard” and a reminder of the industrial fervor that transformed Providence into a thriving commercial waterfront. The boat is uncovered. 

Click here for more information 

August 20

Southern New England Artist Community Group Show at Warwick Center for Arts 

The exhibit showcases new works from the Southern New England Artist Community.

Each artist has their own unique vision and medium.

On display, there will be works ranging from sculpture to photography to painting and anything in between.

The exhibit runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 20

Tour The Stephen Hopkins House 

Head into Providence and take a tour of the Stephen Hopkins House located on Hopkins Street. 

The Stephen Hopkins House was the place of business and home of a Signer of the Declaration of Independence, his family, and their slaves, for over four decades. It was visited twice by George Washington.

Tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m 

Click here for more information 

 
 

