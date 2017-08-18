slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 18, 2017
Friday, August 18, 2017
Events this weekend include the Greek Pride and Culture Festival, the final weekend of Touch-a-Truck at Roger Williams Park Zoo and Lucinda Williams at Columbus Theatre.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
August 17
The Producers at Theatre by the Sea
The Producers returns to Theatre by the Sea and this is opening weekend.
Based on the hit 1968 film, The Producers is the story of a washed-up Broadway producer and his accountant who create a plan to get rich quick by producing a sure-fire flop.
August 17
Lucinda Williams at Columbus Theatre
Three time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams is playing Columbus Theatre.
Williams is known for songs such as "Get Right With God," and "Can't Let Go."
Her most recent album released in 2016 titled "The Ghosts of Highway 20" was nominated for Album of the Year in the American Music Awards.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
August 19
90th Annual Greek Pride and Culture Festival at The Assumption Greek Church
Head to the Assumption Greek Church in Pawtucket for the Greek Pride and Culture Festival.
The festival will include singing, dancing, food and much more.
The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
August 19
The Madness From Below: 3 Tales of HP Lovecraft at AS220
An abandoned cemetery in a Florida swamp. A family crypt left forgotten in Massachusetts. An ancient temple hidden beneath an English estate.
This is a live radio show, presented as a multimedia experience.
The show goes from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
August 19
Armenian Picnic at Sts Sahag and Mesrob Church
Head to the Armenian Picnic for a day of Armenian food, music, and fun.
The festival will feature live Armenian music and dancing. Raffles, Armenian vendors, Gallery Z mobile exhibit. Plus, a Bounce house, kids games, and pony rides. Great Armenian foods freshly prepared, Kheyma, Lamb Shish-Kebob, Losh-Kebob, Chicken, Khorovatz, Falafel.
The festival begins at noon and is FREE to attend.
August 19
Last Weekend Touch-a-Truck at Roger Williams Park
This is the final weekend of touch-a-truck at Roger Williams and it is not to be missed.
See, touch, climb on and explore big trucks and vehicles used in the construction of the park's new Rainforest exhibit.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
August 19
Watercolor Workshop at Watson Farm
Artist Vicki Iannuccillo presents a full-day watercolor workshop.
Following a one-hour demonstration of landscape painting, participants will set up materials and try to capture the many facets of the farm buildings, stone walls, and gardens on the grounds. Iannuccillo assists students with composition, lighting, and painting techniques. Please bring painting materials and a bag lunch.
The event is open to all levels of experience.
The workshop goes from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
August 20
Boat Tour of Green Jacket Shoal
Join the Providence Kayak Company for a tour of the Green Jacket Shoal with University of RI Graduate School of Oceanography Marine Archaeologist David Robinson.
Robinson found the remains of a historical floating dry dock & 26 wooden-hulled vessels, called “Rhode Island’s largest ship graveyard” and a reminder of the industrial fervor that transformed Providence into a thriving commercial waterfront. The boat is uncovered.
August 20
Southern New England Artist Community Group Show at Warwick Center for Arts
The exhibit showcases new works from the Southern New England Artist Community.
Each artist has their own unique vision and medium.
On display, there will be works ranging from sculpture to photography to painting and anything in between.
The exhibit runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
August 20
Tour The Stephen Hopkins House
Head into Providence and take a tour of the Stephen Hopkins House located on Hopkins Street.
The Stephen Hopkins House was the place of business and home of a Signer of the Declaration of Independence, his family, and their slaves, for over four decades. It was visited twice by George Washington.
Tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
