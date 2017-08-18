slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 18, 2017

Summer in Rhode Island is winding down, but there are plenty of things to do this weekend to keep your mind off going back to school.

Events this weekend include the Greek Pride and Culture Festival, the final weekend of Touch-a-Truck at Roger Williams Park Zoo and Lucinda Williams at Columbus Theatre.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 18, 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.