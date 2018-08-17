10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 17, 2018
Friday, August 17, 2018
This weekend’s events include Chicago at Theatre by the Sea, AS220’s Foo Fest, Floodfest 2018 and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
August 17
Foolproof Comedy Night at Foolproof Brewery
Come laugh with some of the best comics from all over the Northeast and wash it down with a pint. And your 1st beer is free.
Food trucks also on site. The Comedy Craft Beer Show is always a good way to Live, Laugh and Drink, so join us for an unforgettable evening.
The event goes from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
August 17
Chicago at Theatre by the Sea
Murder. Greed. Corruption. Violence. Exploitation. Adultery. Treachery. Set amidst the decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Theatre by the Sea
August 17
Sailing And Science Camp With Providence Community Boating Center & Save The Bay at Providence Community Boating Center
Explore the world of sailing and marine science on Narragansett Bay. Campers split their days between sailboats and our research vessel, where they’ll experience sailing, measure water quality and collect live critters in our onboard research tanks.
They will also explore Prudence Island where we will swim, snorkel, and have fun!
Classes go from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
August 18
H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival at RISD Metcalf Auditorium
A collaboration between the H. P. Lovecraft Film Festival and the Lovecraft Arts & Sciences Council, with the partnership of the Rhode Island School of Design - returns to Providence.
Author readings, panel, and storytelling events are for ticketed fest-goers.
August 18
AS220 Foo Fest at Empire Street
FOO FEST is AS220’s annual summer block party, held outdoors and inside, on Empire Street in Providence, that highlights the incredible arts, music, creative, and cultural scene brewing right here in Providence.
AS220 has been hosting an annual celebration under the name of Foo Fest, or Fool’s Ball, since 1995.
The festival goes from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Pere Ubu/AS220
August 18
Floodfest 2018 at Little Rhody Vasa Park
Head to Floodfest for food, drinks, arts, and the best collection of local musicians you'll find anywhere.
With music ranging from Rock, Blues, Country, Bluegrass, Folk and Funk... there is something sure to please everybody who loves hearing a good ol' fashioned guitar and all it's friends
FloodFest '18 Lineup:
12:00 Cross Rhode Blues
1:00 Infinite Groove
2:00 Rat Ruckus
3:00 Back Rhodes
4:00 Tai Chi Funk Squad
5:00 Red Hot Rascals
6:00 Hollow Turtle
7:00 Sun Gun
8:00 Phil Adams Group
9:00 Slurp
10:00 Steve Malec & The Electric Flood
The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Back Rhodes/Facebook
August 19
RI Blues Fest at Mulligan's Island
The Sunday line-up will consist of Stovall Brown Band at noon, Lois Greco Band at 2 pm, Selwyn Birchwood at 4 pm and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band at 6 pm.
The event is supported by a number of food vendors and food trucks – they focus on BBQ, but will present a wide variety of options from vegan to vegetarian. Blues and music relate gift and t-shirt will be there, along with alcohol, including beer offerings from sponsor Revival Brewing.
Participants will also have access to batting cages, mini-golf, and other lawn games during the fest, and are invited to stake out their own patch of grass or bring their own chairs to enjoy the festival.
The festival begins at noon time.
August 19
Annual Bolivian Festival De La Virgen De Urkupiña at Saint Patrick Church
Sunday events take place at Alex and Ani Skating Rink from 2-6pm • Downtown Providence
The festival goes from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
August 19
Schoolyard Market at Hope & Main
Find an unmatched variety of specialty foods and beverages all summer long with a cast of 48 Rhode Island and Massachusetts-based vendors including 30 Hope & Main members.
Schoolyard Market features a unique, interactive experience where market-goers can sample and purchase products made by many small food start-ups who create products in our shared-use, commercial kitchens.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
August 19
The Providence Flea - Across from 345 South Water Street
There will be vintage vendors, artisans, makers, food trucks, community nonprofits and live music.
The Providence Flea is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
