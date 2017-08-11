slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 11, 2017
Friday, August 11, 2017
Things to do include seeing Brother2Brother perform at Skyline at Waterplace, Paula Cole in West Kingston, plus the Dominican Festival, lobster boils and much more.
August 11
Paula Cole Performing in West Kingston
Grammy Award winner Paula Cole will be performing at 3481 Kingstown Rd in West Kingston on Friday night.
Cole has released six solo albums spanning an eighteen-year career.
In April, she will release her seventh solo album called Raven.
The release comes on the 20th anniversary of her performance debut on Peter Gabriel’s “Secret World Live” tour/album (1993-1994) and her solo debut Harbinger.
August 11
Southern New England Artist Community Group Show at Warwick Center for Arts
The exhibit showcases new works from the Southern New England Artist Community.
Each artist has their own unique vision and medium.
On display, there will be works ranging from sculpture to photography to painting and anything in between.
The exhibit runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
August 11
Flickers RI International Film Festival at PPAC
Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival™ (RIIFF) is ranked as one of the top 10 Festivals in the United States.
RIIFF 2017's program features a wide selection of high-profile world premieres provides a showcase for international features, documentaries, and shorts from more than 50 countries.
The event begins at 7 p.m.
August 12
Providence Foo Fest 2017
Foo Fest is set to take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. and feature music, art, performances, kids, and family friendly events and much more.
Tickets for the event are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of. Kids under 10 are free.
Foo Fest is AS220's annual summer block party, held outdoors and inside on Empire Street in Providence, highlighting the incredible arts, music, creative, and cultural scene brewing in Providence.
August 12
Brother2Brother at Skyline at Waterplace
The hit group Brother2Brother is bringing their show to Providence on Saturday night.
They will be performing at Skyline at Waterplace at 7 p.m.
The show is FREE.
August 12
Narragansett Beer's Summer Seafood Boil at Bucktown
Narragansett Beer is hosting their summer seafood boil at Bucktown restaurant in Providence.
Head down to enjoy great seafood and as much Narragansett Beer as you can drink.
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
August 12
28th Rhode Island Virgen de Urkupiña Festival at Alex & Ani Center
Head down to the Alex and Ani Center for a festival filled with ethnic food, music and Cultural Dances celebrating the Bolivian Virgen de Urkupina.
The festival begins at noon and is FREE.
August 13
BIG and Small Show at Providence Art Club
The Providence Art Club presents the “BIG & small Show,” pieces in the BIG category that are no smaller than 30 inches in every direction, or in the small category, no larger than 12 inches in every direction will be throughout all three of the galleries.
The “best in show,” “best BIG piece,” and “best small piece” will be awarded by awards judge, Amy Beecher.
The exhibit is open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
August 13
Dominican Festival and Parade of RI
The Festival starts with a parade along Broad Street, leading to the main festivities at the Temple to Music in the Park.
Enjoy traditional music, dance, food, and vendors.
The parade starts at the corner of Thurbers & Broad Street and will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
August 13
2nd Annual See Food Differently Lobster Boil at Hope & Main
Grab a seat at the table for a classic New England-style Lobster Boil made with locally-sourced ingredients, and expertly prepared by a team of Rhode Island's most inspiring chefs and culinary minds.
Enjoy a cocktail hour like no other featuring original apps created by Hope & Main members.
The event goes from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
