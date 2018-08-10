10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 10, 2018
Friday, August 10, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Rhode Island International Film Festival, the Dominican Music & Cultural Festival, live music and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
August 10
RI Urban Youth Ensemble Tribute to Jazz Legend Ella Fitzgerald
An ensemble of 11 Providence teens will perform a tribute to jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald.
The performance will take place on Friday, August 10 at 5 p.m. at Prospect Terrace.
The Ensemble
The ensemble, ages 10-16, features youth from Providence who have spent the summer rehearsing six hours a day preparing the show under the musical direction of internationally acclaimed musicians, Michael Palter and Lynne Jackson, and the artistic direction of Robb Dimmick, learning songs from the jazz tradition, developing vocal phrasing, acting skills and choreography.
The original production, conceived by Dimmick and written by Palter and Jackson, celebrates Harlem, freedom, and self-determination. It teaches vocal jazz techniques and history to young performers and also takes 50 youth to the Newport Jazz Festival each summer.
PHOTO: Wikipedia
August 10
Pinocchio at Theatre by the Sea
A series of adventures awaits Pinocchio in his quest to become a real boy. Will he take the Blue Fairy's advice and listen to the smart little cricket? Or will he end up as a donkey on the Isle of Joy?
Come and find out! It's a show the whole family will enjoy, no strings attached.
Showings are at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Disney/wiki
August 10
Silverteeth at Columbus Theatre
Silverteeth will be playing at the Columbus Theatre on Friday night.
They will be joined by the bands Outcalls and Heather Rose in Clover,
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m.
August 10
Yoga in the Garden at Blithewold Mansion
Blithewold and Bristol Yoga Studio present an outdoor summer yoga series.
Bring a yoga mat, water, and wear comfortable clothing.
The event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
August 11
Dare to Dream Ranch 2nd Annual Old Fashioned Southern BBQ
The Dare to Dream Ranch will hold their 2nd annual Old Fashioned Southern BBQ on Saturday.
The event will take place rain or shine and include food, raffles and plenty of entertainment.
The event will go from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Dare to Dream Ranch/Facebook
August 11
Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival at PPAC
Rhode Island International Film Festival is back.
Check out films from all over the world and cast your vote for your favorite.
Screenings begin at 7 p.m.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: RI Film Festival
August 11
Augtoberfest 2018 at Foolproof Brewing Co.
Come out for Foolproof's annual Augtoberfest.
The event features live music, food trucks (Citizen Wing and Rocket Fine Street Food), inflatable slip and slide, games, competitions, and of course...beer
The event goes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
August 12
Providence LGBTQ Film Festival
In its 18th year, the Providence LGBTQ Film Festival brings Rhode Island filmgoers a diverse sampling of over 40 international and domestic films made by and for members of the LGBTQ community.
Ranging from romantic comedies, journeys of discover, to concerns affecting the trans community, the Film Festival has been curated to complement the LGBTQ Experience.
Movies will be shown at Bell Street Chapel, Paaf Theatre, URI Feinstein College of Continuing Education & Metcalf Auditorium, RISD Museum, Providence, RI.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Providence LGBTQ Film Festival
August 12
Dominican Music & Cultural Festival at Corner of Thurbers and Broad Street/Temple of Music
The Dominican Parade starts at the corner of Thurbers & Broad Street in Providence.
The Dominican Festival will be held at the Temple of Music at Roger Williams Park.
The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
August 12
Colorist Exhibit at ArtProv Gallery
The exhibit features the distinctive styles of three artists who express themselves through the use of intense color: Sherie Harkins, Nick Paciorek and Linnea Toney Leeming:
• Linnea Toney Leeming: An abstract painter, Linnea’s vibrant and energetic paintings are emotionally-based, expressing what she sees and feels. Layering color, mediums, and glazes, her compositions evolve of their own accord.
• Sherie Harkins: Sherie’s earliest recollections are all about color in nature. She is awed by the ripe and fleshy energy of fruit, an unexpected splendor that surrounds us every day. To her, fruit is sweetness and light, color and texture.
• Nick Paciorek: Nick’s landscapes of the canals, boats and small towns that define the south of France reflect his signature use of vibrant color, orchestrated in these works by the influence of the moon’s reflected light.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: ArtProv Gallery
